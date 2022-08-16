ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

PREVIEW: Long Beach State Hosts No. 15 USC Tonight

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The 2022 Long Beach State women’s soccer schedule has a handful of marquee matchups at George Allen Field, and that starts tonight as LBSU hosts No. 15 USC at 7 p.m. The...
LONG BEACH, CA
Football: Cabrillo Drills Hawkins in Season Opening Win

The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The thing about underdogs is, sometimes they bite back. In Friday night’s season opener on the West Side, Cabrillo did just that with a 56-8 thumping of Hawkins High. Cabrillo lost last year’s opener at Hawkins, 36-0, and finished 1-8 in their first season back on the field.
LONG BEACH, CA
Football: Myles Jackson Leads Millikan Past Santa Ana

One need look no further than Myles Jackson’s stat line to see how well Millikan’s season opener went on Thursday at Santa Ana Stadium. Jackson was part of seven Rams touchdowns while he racked up 502 yards through the air and on the ground in a 62-13 win over Santa Ana.
SANTA ANA, CA
Football: Compton Runs Past Dymally

Compton opened its season with an easy win over Dymally, 52-22 at Compton College on Friday night. Erick Barrios led the Tarbabes with four touchdowns and an interception. Quarterback Aava Lilomaiva also had a 30-yard touchdown pass to Kingston Moa. Compton travels to Compton Centennial next week. An LBC native,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Football: Long Beach Poly Steamrolls Clovis in Opener

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The temperature was even higher than the Long Beach Poly football team’s expectations for this season, but the Jackrabbits shook it off and turned in an impressive season opener, dominating Clovis High in a road win 56-7.
CLOVIS, CA
Football: Lakewood Drops John Ford Stadium Opener to Orange Vista

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by JP Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood Lancers opened the new and improved John Ford Stadium on Friday night, hosting Orange Vista in their first football game of the season, and their first game on campus since 2019. The stadium looked incredible, but the Lancers weren’t quite at home in it, as they were just a half step off for most of the game, which they ended up losing 35-13.
LAKEWOOD, CA
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Orange Vista, Football

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by JP Crawford, Class of 2013. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
LAKEWOOD, CA
Long Beach State Women’s Soccer Plays Pacific To Draw

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Opening night at George Allen Field was certainly exciting for Long Beach State women’s soccer as they battled back twice to earn a 2-2 tie against visiting Pacific. “We played a very...
LONG BEACH, CA
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Santa Ana, Football

JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
SANTA ANA, CA
