PREVIEW: Long Beach State Hosts No. 15 USC Tonight
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The 2022 Long Beach State women’s soccer schedule has a handful of marquee matchups at George Allen Field, and that starts tonight as LBSU hosts No. 15 USC at 7 p.m. The...
Football: Cabrillo Drills Hawkins in Season Opening Win
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The thing about underdogs is, sometimes they bite back. In Friday night’s season opener on the West Side, Cabrillo did just that with a 56-8 thumping of Hawkins High. Cabrillo lost last year’s opener at Hawkins, 36-0, and finished 1-8 in their first season back on the field.
Football: Myles Jackson Leads Millikan Past Santa Ana
One need look no further than Myles Jackson’s stat line to see how well Millikan’s season opener went on Thursday at Santa Ana Stadium. Jackson was part of seven Rams touchdowns while he racked up 502 yards through the air and on the ground in a 62-13 win over Santa Ana.
Football: Compton Runs Past Dymally
Compton opened its season with an easy win over Dymally, 52-22 at Compton College on Friday night. Erick Barrios led the Tarbabes with four touchdowns and an interception. Quarterback Aava Lilomaiva also had a 30-yard touchdown pass to Kingston Moa. Compton travels to Compton Centennial next week. An LBC native,...
Football: Long Beach Poly Steamrolls Clovis in Opener
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The temperature was even higher than the Long Beach Poly football team’s expectations for this season, but the Jackrabbits shook it off and turned in an impressive season opener, dominating Clovis High in a road win 56-7.
VIDEO: Jordan vs. Kennedy, Football
Dante Williams graduated from Academy of Art University where he was a student athlete. He was also a basketball player and a Long Beach high school product.
Football: Lakewood Drops John Ford Stadium Opener to Orange Vista
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by JP Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood Lancers opened the new and improved John Ford Stadium on Friday night, hosting Orange Vista in their first football game of the season, and their first game on campus since 2019. The stadium looked incredible, but the Lancers weren’t quite at home in it, as they were just a half step off for most of the game, which they ended up losing 35-13.
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Orange Vista, Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by JP Crawford, Class of 2013. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
Long Beach State Women’s Soccer Plays Pacific To Draw
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Opening night at George Allen Field was certainly exciting for Long Beach State women’s soccer as they battled back twice to earn a 2-2 tie against visiting Pacific. “We played a very...
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Santa Ana, Football
JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
LIVE UPDATES: Lakewood vs Orange Vista Football, Cabrillo vs Hawkins, Compton vs Dymally, St. Anthony vs San Pedro
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football openers between Lakewood and Orange Vista, Cabrillo and Hawkins, Compton and Dymally, and St. Anthony and San Pedro, all starting at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. FINAL: Pirates 33, St. Anthony 14. Pirates...
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs Clovis Football, Millikan vs Santa Ana, Jordan vs Kennedy
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football openers between Long Beach Poly and Clovis, Millikan and Santa Ana, and Jordan and Kennedy, all starting at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. Reply on Twitter 1560579658965389313 Retweet on Twitter 1560579658965389313 3 Like...
