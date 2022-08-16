The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by JP Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood Lancers opened the new and improved John Ford Stadium on Friday night, hosting Orange Vista in their first football game of the season, and their first game on campus since 2019. The stadium looked incredible, but the Lancers weren’t quite at home in it, as they were just a half step off for most of the game, which they ended up losing 35-13.

LAKEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO