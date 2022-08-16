Samantha Hope Galler is heading for the Berkshires next week and she says she is excited. “It will be the closest to home that I’ve ever danced, and it would be nice to have a lot of people coming from my childhood,” said the principal soloist about her upcoming performances with the Miami City Ballet at the Jacob’s Pillow dance festival in Becket. There will be seven shows between Aug. 24 and 28 (https://www.jacobspillow.org/events/miami-city-ballet-2022/).

BEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO