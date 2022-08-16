Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This is the oldest lighthouse in the U.S. and it is still actively staffed by the U.S. Coast GuardAnita DurairajBoston, MA
Calamity Jane Had Nothing On Chris SaleIBWAABoston, MA
Related
BHS Grad Samantha Hope Galler will Dance at Jacob’s Pillow as a Soloist with the Miami Ballet
Samantha Hope Galler is heading for the Berkshires next week and she says she is excited. “It will be the closest to home that I’ve ever danced, and it would be nice to have a lot of people coming from my childhood,” said the principal soloist about her upcoming performances with the Miami City Ballet at the Jacob’s Pillow dance festival in Becket. There will be seven shows between Aug. 24 and 28 (https://www.jacobspillow.org/events/miami-city-ballet-2022/).
Police Investigating Pair of Housebreaks
Bedford police are investigating two housebreaks reported this week at addresses less than a mile apart. Police were called to a house on Temple Terrace on Wednesday, less than 48 hours after a similar report from Wagon Wheel Drive. A few weeks ago, police reported another Temple Terrace resident interrupted...
An Obituary: John Michael ‘Jack’ Foley
John Michael ‘Jack’ Foley passed away on August 10, 2022. Mr. Foley was a graduate of Boston College and a decorated officer in the U.S. Army who later founded Ovus&Alter, a brand strategy firm. A voracious reader, and lover of politics and current events, he did not miss a beat on the 24-hour news cycle. Passionate about film, television, and all things Hollywood, he loved going to movies from the time he was a child.
Smashing Pumpkins Coming to Bedford — Literally
Smashing Pumpkins ~ coming to Bedford. The climate crisis advocacy group Mothers Out Front is making plans for a public event to demonstrate the power of composting. Targeted for Nov. 5, the Saturday afternoon following Halloween, the two-hour event will give residents a unique chance to smash their holiday pumpkins and load the pieces into a composting container.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VA Bedford Continues its Mission as Latest Replacement Plan is Indefinitely Delayed
Plans to replace the Bedford VA Healthcare System’s sprawling hospital complex on Springs Road have been thwarted by a group of U.S. Senators that opposes the agency’s recommendations on a national level. The proposal, said Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, “would put veterans in both rural and...
Colleges Claiming Local Band – Will There Be a Reprise?
When musicologists chronicle the soul-funk Bedford band Elise and the Minorities, will the story end at Springs Brook Park on Aug. 7, 2022?. The musicians – all 2022 Bedford High School graduates — couldn’t say for certain as they finished their last set Sunday at the park before heading off to colleges around the Northeast.
Proposed Bikeway Extension Tops Select Board Goals for Current Year
The Select Board prioritized its fiscal 2023 projects and programs Monday in five categories, with resurrection of the proposed extension of the Minuteman Bikeway emerging as the overall highest goal. The goals are “chiefly useful as a framework for staff to know how to direct their energy and resources,” explained...
VA Bedford Creative Arts Festival ~ Entries due by August 26
Until August 26, the 2022 VA Bedford Veterans Creative Arts Festival and Competition is accepting entries from Veterans who receive medical care at the Medical Center on Springs Road. Categories in the Festival and Competition include creative writing, visual art, musical performance, and others. Winners of Bedford’s local competition will...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bedford Rotarians Propose a Natural Pollinator Preservation Garden at Veterans Memorial Park
The Rotary Club of Bedford hopes to install a 400-square-foot natural pollination preservation garden behind the west end of Veterans Memorial Park to restore habitat for wild bees and native plants. The Conservation Commission Wednesday will determine whether the project has applicability under state wetlands protection regulations, and if so...
In 21st Century Bedford, Farmer’s Helpers Flourish at Chip-In Farm
A cluster of third, fourth, and fifth graders chill on and around picnic tables, surrounded by a bucolic scene: fields and trees, a long red barn, a couple of sheds. Two miniature horses graze in a nearby enclosure; a pair of short-haired sheep frolic in their pasture; a farm cat ambles by. The soundtrack includes birds, crickets, the breeze, and muffled conversations of hundreds of free-range chickens.
CORRECTED: Family Field Day: Job Lane House and Farm Museum ~ Sunday, August 14, noon to 3 pm
Bedford’s Colonial farm museum, the Job Lane House, will host a Family Field Day from noon until 3 pm on Sunday, August 14. Family Field Day will feature Children Activities instructor Kate Reynolds who will organize 18th-century kids games. Bedford’s Chip-In Farm will set up a petting zoo.
BHS Grad Ascends to Highest Army Enlisted Rank (or “I Can’t Believe Where I Am at Right Now”)
On some mornings, Phil Blaisdell works out with a run by some of the most familiar landmarks in the world. He passes the Iwo Jima monument near Arlington, VA National Cemetery, crosses Memorial Bridge into Washington, DC, and continues along the National Mall from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol. Sometimes he pauses to feed squirrels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rotary Club of Bedford ~ Back-to-School Backpack Fundraiser
The Rotary Club of Bedford is collecting new backpacks for Bedford families that have asked for a little assistance with obtaining Back to School supplies for their students. If you are out and about or shopping online, please consider purchasing an extra backpack for a student in need. Backpacks of all sizes, elementary through teen are appreciated and will be distributed through Bedford Youth and Family Services.
An Obituary: Ann McGovern Gray
Ann McGovern Gray, a longtime resident of Bedford, died on August 6, 2022, in Maine. Mrs. Gray grew up on Hartwell Road, and went through school with Herb Pike; both graduated from Concord High School before Bedford had its own high school. She lived in Bedford until she moved to Maine in 2003. She is remembered as loving life, active, and involved in her family life; she loved reading (book in every room), doing puzzles, crosswords, and keeping her mind active.
Be an Informed 21st Middlesex Voter ~ Bedford League of Women Voters Candidate Forum
Ken Gordon (Bedford) and Timmy Sullivan (Burlington) will participate in a candidates’ forum sponsored by the Bedford League of Women Voters in cooperation with Bedford TV on August 22 at 5 pm. The forum will be moderated by Patti Muldoon of the Arlington LWV. Voters may watch it live...
Rock Voices Community Chorus ~ Rehearsals Begin Soon ~ All Voices Welcome!
Rehearsals start the week of Labor Day (for most choirs) and enrollment is now open! We’ve got a brand new set of songs! Sign up now and let us know you’re coming so there’s enough sheet music to go around. We hope you can join us!. Editor’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New DPW Grounds Manager Nicholas Pouliot Rose through the Ranks
Nicholas Pouliot is the new operations manager of the Department of Public Works Grounds Division. He succeeds his mentor, Dennis Freeman, who retired several weeks ago. Pouliot, 42, grew up in Woburn and studied arboriculture at Minuteman Regional Technical High School. He joined the Bedford DPW Grounds Division in 2006 after working in landscaping and golf course maintenance and has climbed the ladder all the way to operations manager.
Celebrating 2021-2022 ~ The Rotary Club of Bedford’s Successful Year
Now that the Rotary year 2021-2022 has ended, it is time to highlight some of the year’s accomplishments. Although the club hoped that the pandemic was finished the Delta variant and then Omicron forced us to pivot yet again. We are people of action though, and we found our way to keep going!
Abigail Seibert and Ronald O’Brien Named to Fill Finance Committee Vacancies
After three meetings that failed to reach a unanimous decision, the Finance Committee Appointing Authority named Abigail Seibert and Ronald O’Brien to serve on Bedford’s Finance Committee on Tuesday, August 9. David Powell and Thomas Busa retired recently, leaving Bedford’s nine-member Finance Committee reduced to seven members.
Bedford Boy Scout Troop 194 Boasts Three New Eagle Scouts
Bedford recently gained three new Eagle Scouts, the highest honor in the Boy Scouts of America. To achieve the honor, young men must earn numerous badges, then plan and carry out a project that will benefit their community in some way. The three new Eagle Scouts are Henry Su, Vishal Borra, and Quinn Ricci. This makes 96 Scouts who have attained the prestigious Eagle award as members of Bedford Boy Scout Troop 194.
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0