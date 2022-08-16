ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bedford Citizen

BHS Grad Samantha Hope Galler will Dance at Jacob’s Pillow as a Soloist with the Miami Ballet

Samantha Hope Galler is heading for the Berkshires next week and she says she is excited. “It will be the closest to home that I’ve ever danced, and it would be nice to have a lot of people coming from my childhood,” said the principal soloist about her upcoming performances with the Miami City Ballet at the Jacob’s Pillow dance festival in Becket. There will be seven shows between Aug. 24 and 28 (https://www.jacobspillow.org/events/miami-city-ballet-2022/).
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Police Investigating Pair of Housebreaks

Bedford police are investigating two housebreaks reported this week at addresses less than a mile apart. Police were called to a house on Temple Terrace on Wednesday, less than 48 hours after a similar report from Wagon Wheel Drive. A few weeks ago, police reported another Temple Terrace resident interrupted...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: John Michael ‘Jack’ Foley

John Michael ‘Jack’ Foley passed away on August 10, 2022. Mr. Foley was a graduate of Boston College and a decorated officer in the U.S. Army who later founded Ovus&Alter, a brand strategy firm. A voracious reader, and lover of politics and current events, he did not miss a beat on the 24-hour news cycle. Passionate about film, television, and all things Hollywood, he loved going to movies from the time he was a child.
LEXINGTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Smashing Pumpkins Coming to Bedford — Literally

Smashing Pumpkins ~ coming to Bedford. The climate crisis advocacy group Mothers Out Front is making plans for a public event to demonstrate the power of composting. Targeted for Nov. 5, the Saturday afternoon following Halloween, the two-hour event will give residents a unique chance to smash their holiday pumpkins and load the pieces into a composting container.
BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waltham, MA
City
Belmont, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Bedford, MA
Bedford, MA
Sports
City
Medford, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Colleges Claiming Local Band – Will There Be a Reprise?

When musicologists chronicle the soul-funk Bedford band Elise and the Minorities, will the story end at Springs Brook Park on Aug. 7, 2022?. The musicians – all 2022 Bedford High School graduates — couldn’t say for certain as they finished their last set Sunday at the park before heading off to colleges around the Northeast.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

VA Bedford Creative Arts Festival ~ Entries due by August 26

Until August 26, the 2022 VA Bedford Veterans Creative Arts Festival and Competition is accepting entries from Veterans who receive medical care at the Medical Center on Springs Road. Categories in the Festival and Competition include creative writing, visual art, musical performance, and others. Winners of Bedford’s local competition will...
BEDFORD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
The Bedford Citizen

In 21st Century Bedford, Farmer’s Helpers Flourish at Chip-In Farm

A cluster of third, fourth, and fifth graders chill on and around picnic tables, surrounded by a bucolic scene: fields and trees, a long red barn, a couple of sheds. Two miniature horses graze in a nearby enclosure; a pair of short-haired sheep frolic in their pasture; a farm cat ambles by. The soundtrack includes birds, crickets, the breeze, and muffled conversations of hundreds of free-range chickens.
BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedford Babe Ruth
The Bedford Citizen

Rotary Club of Bedford ~ Back-to-School Backpack Fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Bedford is collecting new backpacks for Bedford families that have asked for a little assistance with obtaining Back to School supplies for their students. If you are out and about or shopping online, please consider purchasing an extra backpack for a student in need. Backpacks of all sizes, elementary through teen are appreciated and will be distributed through Bedford Youth and Family Services.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Ann McGovern Gray

Ann McGovern Gray, a longtime resident of Bedford, died on August 6, 2022, in Maine. Mrs. Gray grew up on Hartwell Road, and went through school with Herb Pike; both graduated from Concord High School before Bedford had its own high school. She lived in Bedford until she moved to Maine in 2003. She is remembered as loving life, active, and involved in her family life; she loved reading (book in every room), doing puzzles, crosswords, and keeping her mind active.
BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Bedford Citizen

New DPW Grounds Manager Nicholas Pouliot Rose through the Ranks

Nicholas Pouliot is the new operations manager of the Department of Public Works Grounds Division. He succeeds his mentor, Dennis Freeman, who retired several weeks ago. Pouliot, 42, grew up in Woburn and studied arboriculture at Minuteman Regional Technical High School. He joined the Bedford DPW Grounds Division in 2006 after working in landscaping and golf course maintenance and has climbed the ladder all the way to operations manager.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Boy Scout Troop 194 Boasts Three New Eagle Scouts

Bedford recently gained three new Eagle Scouts, the highest honor in the Boy Scouts of America. To achieve the honor, young men must earn numerous badges, then plan and carry out a project that will benefit their community in some way. The three new Eagle Scouts are Henry Su, Vishal Borra, and Quinn Ricci. This makes 96 Scouts who have attained the prestigious Eagle award as members of Bedford Boy Scout Troop 194.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy