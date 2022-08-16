Read full article on original website
Proposed Bikeway Extension Tops Select Board Goals for Current Year
The Select Board prioritized its fiscal 2023 projects and programs Monday in five categories, with resurrection of the proposed extension of the Minuteman Bikeway emerging as the overall highest goal. The goals are “chiefly useful as a framework for staff to know how to direct their energy and resources,” explained...
Government is Investing Millions to Update Infrastructure at VA Bedford
The Edith Nourse Rogers Veterans Hospital on Springs Road is 94 years old. And like any buildings from the 1920s, staying state-of-the-art is a struggle. Indeed, the Veterans Affairs Department is prepared to recommend that the facility be replaced. Nevertheless, over the past four years, the federal government has invested...
Bedford Rotarians Propose a Natural Pollinator Preservation Garden at Veterans Memorial Park
The Rotary Club of Bedford hopes to install a 400-square-foot natural pollination preservation garden behind the west end of Veterans Memorial Park to restore habitat for wild bees and native plants. The Conservation Commission Wednesday will determine whether the project has applicability under state wetlands protection regulations, and if so...
VA Bedford Continues its Mission as Latest Replacement Plan is Indefinitely Delayed
Plans to replace the Bedford VA Healthcare System’s sprawling hospital complex on Springs Road have been thwarted by a group of U.S. Senators that opposes the agency’s recommendations on a national level. The proposal, said Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, “would put veterans in both rural and...
Recycling Know No’s Heads Back to School
~ Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator – Town of Bedford. Parents everywhere are rejoicing that the kids are nearly back to school while simultaneously dreading the spending spree lead up to the first day. Let’s rethink how we prepare for the new year. Use these...
Smashing Pumpkins Coming to Bedford — Literally
Smashing Pumpkins ~ coming to Bedford. The climate crisis advocacy group Mothers Out Front is making plans for a public event to demonstrate the power of composting. Targeted for Nov. 5, the Saturday afternoon following Halloween, the two-hour event will give residents a unique chance to smash their holiday pumpkins and load the pieces into a composting container.
VA Bedford Creative Arts Festival ~ Entries due by August 26
Until August 26, the 2022 VA Bedford Veterans Creative Arts Festival and Competition is accepting entries from Veterans who receive medical care at the Medical Center on Springs Road. Categories in the Festival and Competition include creative writing, visual art, musical performance, and others. Winners of Bedford’s local competition will...
Letter to the Editor: A Business Owner’s Perspective on the Proposed Bike Path
I am the owner of Bedford Children’s Center (BCC). In our daycare we have 81 children totaling 45 families, mostly Bedford residents, and 25 team members. I also reside on Concord Rd. The bike path details presented this spring are very concerning. At BCC, we use every inch of...
Regional MPO Rescinds Funding but Still Supports Bikeway
Members of the Boston Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) last month formally rescinded the Minuteman Bikeway extension from the list of funded transportation projects this year. But their unanimous vote to withdraw included a resolution supporting the project, with a commitment to “working with the town to fund it in...
CGI Employees Clean Up Litter on Two-Mile Stretch of the Minuteman Commuter Bikeway
Earlier this summer, employees from CGI, a global IT consulting services company with a local office in Burlington, Massachusetts, spent the afternoon cleaning up litter on a 2-mile stretch of the Minuteman Trail, a popular trail in Bedford, Massachusetts. The activity was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)...
Experts Cite Impact of State’s Housing Shortage – Solving the Suburban Housing Crisis
The Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development said Wednesday that mitigation of the state’s housing shortage ultimately is the responsibility of towns and cities. “We have done the things we think state government can and should do. But every land-use decision is a local vote,” Secretary Mike Kennealy...
Police Investigating Pair of Housebreaks
Bedford police are investigating two housebreaks reported this week at addresses less than a mile apart. Police were called to a house on Temple Terrace on Wednesday, less than 48 hours after a similar report from Wagon Wheel Drive. A few weeks ago, police reported another Temple Terrace resident interrupted...
“FOMO Begone!”
Over the last 10 years we have grown our daily and Sunday summary subscriptions. Let us help you stay connected and informed about Bedford. The Bedford Citizen covers local government meetings, our schools and sports, town elections and local businesses, and so much more. Local news celebrates culture and diversity,...
CORRECTED: Family Field Day: Job Lane House and Farm Museum ~ Sunday, August 14, noon to 3 pm
Bedford’s Colonial farm museum, the Job Lane House, will host a Family Field Day from noon until 3 pm on Sunday, August 14. Family Field Day will feature Children Activities instructor Kate Reynolds who will organize 18th-century kids games. Bedford’s Chip-In Farm will set up a petting zoo.
Bedford TV’s Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2022
Bedford TV is proud to present its Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report. Please click this link for a detailed summary of the year’s volunteer programming, events, and fundraising activities. The Annual Report also highlights Bedford TV’s company performance and fiscal health through the past year.
Select Board and Town Manager to Set Priorities for the Coming Year at Monday Meeting
The Select Board and town manager are scheduled to convene Monday for their annual fiscal year goal-setting exercise. The meeting is posted for 4 p.m. in the library at Middlesex Community College, 591 Springs Road, as the practice for many years has been to change the usual environment and foster a retreat atmosphere.
In 21st Century Bedford, Farmer’s Helpers Flourish at Chip-In Farm
A cluster of third, fourth, and fifth graders chill on and around picnic tables, surrounded by a bucolic scene: fields and trees, a long red barn, a couple of sheds. Two miniature horses graze in a nearby enclosure; a pair of short-haired sheep frolic in their pasture; a farm cat ambles by. The soundtrack includes birds, crickets, the breeze, and muffled conversations of hundreds of free-range chickens.
News Flash! Library Names New Head of Children’s Services
Nicole Monk has accepted the position of Head of Children’s Service at the Bedford Free Public Library, beginning August 29. Monk will take the place of former Head Bethany Klem, who moved to the director’s position at the Dover Town Library in June. Monk has been the young...
Changes to Bedford Precincts & Early Voting Options for the September 6 Mass Primary
Based on the 2020 census, the Massachusetts legislature has updated voter precincts in the Commonwealth and Governor Baker has codified early voting procedures. Bedford has a new precinct—2A—that will be represented by the Fifth Congressional District, currently served by Katherine Clarke of Lexington. Approximately 500 Bedford registered voters reside in Precinct 2A.
Cardiac Cat Stays a Second Night, Startling Hotel Guest
Tiffany Hughes says her cat is trained to warn her when she needs to take medication for a cardiac-related condition. According to the manager at the Bedford Plaza Hotel, the cat can also instigate a heart attack. Hughes, her boyfriend, and the trained therapy cat named Orzo checked into the...
