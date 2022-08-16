ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Bedford, MA
Massachusetts Government
Bedford, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Recycling Know No's Heads Back to School

~ Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator – Town of Bedford. Parents everywhere are rejoicing that the kids are nearly back to school while simultaneously dreading the spending spree lead up to the first day. Let's rethink how we prepare for the new year. Use these...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Smashing Pumpkins Coming to Bedford — Literally

Smashing Pumpkins ~ coming to Bedford. The climate crisis advocacy group Mothers Out Front is making plans for a public event to demonstrate the power of composting. Targeted for Nov. 5, the Saturday afternoon following Halloween, the two-hour event will give residents a unique chance to smash their holiday pumpkins and load the pieces into a composting container.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

VA Bedford Creative Arts Festival ~ Entries due by August 26

Until August 26, the 2022 VA Bedford Veterans Creative Arts Festival and Competition is accepting entries from Veterans who receive medical care at the Medical Center on Springs Road. Categories in the Festival and Competition include creative writing, visual art, musical performance, and others. Winners of Bedford's local competition will...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Regional MPO Rescinds Funding but Still Supports Bikeway

Members of the Boston Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) last month formally rescinded the Minuteman Bikeway extension from the list of funded transportation projects this year. But their unanimous vote to withdraw included a resolution supporting the project, with a commitment to "working with the town to fund it in...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Police Investigating Pair of Housebreaks

Bedford police are investigating two housebreaks reported this week at addresses less than a mile apart. Police were called to a house on Temple Terrace on Wednesday, less than 48 hours after a similar report from Wagon Wheel Drive. A few weeks ago, police reported another Temple Terrace resident interrupted...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

"FOMO Begone!"

Over the last 10 years we have grown our daily and Sunday summary subscriptions. Let us help you stay connected and informed about Bedford. The Bedford Citizen covers local government meetings, our schools and sports, town elections and local businesses, and so much more. Local news celebrates culture and diversity,...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford TV's Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2022

Bedford TV is proud to present its Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report. Please click this link for a detailed summary of the year's volunteer programming, events, and fundraising activities. The Annual Report also highlights Bedford TV's company performance and fiscal health through the past year.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

In 21st Century Bedford, Farmer's Helpers Flourish at Chip-In Farm

A cluster of third, fourth, and fifth graders chill on and around picnic tables, surrounded by a bucolic scene: fields and trees, a long red barn, a couple of sheds. Two miniature horses graze in a nearby enclosure; a pair of short-haired sheep frolic in their pasture; a farm cat ambles by. The soundtrack includes birds, crickets, the breeze, and muffled conversations of hundreds of free-range chickens.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Changes to Bedford Precincts & Early Voting Options for the September 6 Mass Primary

Based on the 2020 census, the Massachusetts legislature has updated voter precincts in the Commonwealth and Governor Baker has codified early voting procedures. Bedford has a new precinct—2A—that will be represented by the Fifth Congressional District, currently served by Katherine Clarke of Lexington. Approximately 500 Bedford registered voters reside in Precinct 2A.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

