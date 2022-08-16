ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Smashing Pumpkins Coming to Bedford — Literally

Smashing Pumpkins ~ coming to Bedford. The climate crisis advocacy group Mothers Out Front is making plans for a public event to demonstrate the power of composting. Targeted for Nov. 5, the Saturday afternoon following Halloween, the two-hour event will give residents a unique chance to smash their holiday pumpkins and load the pieces into a composting container.
The Bedford Citizen

Police Investigating Pair of Housebreaks

Bedford police are investigating two housebreaks reported this week at addresses less than a mile apart. Police were called to a house on Temple Terrace on Wednesday, less than 48 hours after a similar report from Wagon Wheel Drive. A few weeks ago, police reported another Temple Terrace resident interrupted...
The Bedford Citizen

“FOMO Begone!”

Over the last 10 years we have grown our daily and Sunday summary subscriptions. Let us help you stay connected and informed about Bedford. The Bedford Citizen covers local government meetings, our schools and sports, town elections and local businesses, and so much more. Local news celebrates culture and diversity,...
The Bedford Citizen

VA Bedford Creative Arts Festival ~ Entries due by August 26

Until August 26, the 2022 VA Bedford Veterans Creative Arts Festival and Competition is accepting entries from Veterans who receive medical care at the Medical Center on Springs Road. Categories in the Festival and Competition include creative writing, visual art, musical performance, and others. Winners of Bedford’s local competition will...
The Bedford Citizen

In 21st Century Bedford, Farmer’s Helpers Flourish at Chip-In Farm

A cluster of third, fourth, and fifth graders chill on and around picnic tables, surrounded by a bucolic scene: fields and trees, a long red barn, a couple of sheds. Two miniature horses graze in a nearby enclosure; a pair of short-haired sheep frolic in their pasture; a farm cat ambles by. The soundtrack includes birds, crickets, the breeze, and muffled conversations of hundreds of free-range chickens.
The Bedford Citizen

Regional MPO Rescinds Funding but Still Supports Bikeway

Members of the Boston Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) last month formally rescinded the Minuteman Bikeway extension from the list of funded transportation projects this year. But their unanimous vote to withdraw included a resolution supporting the project, with a commitment to “working with the town to fund it in...
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford TV’s Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2022

Bedford TV is proud to present its Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report. Please click this link for a detailed summary of the year’s volunteer programming, events, and fundraising activities. The Annual Report also highlights Bedford TV’s company performance and fiscal health through the past year.
The Bedford Citizen

BHS Grad Samantha Hope Galler will Dance at Jacob’s Pillow as a Soloist with the Miami Ballet

Samantha Hope Galler is heading for the Berkshires next week and she says she is excited. “It will be the closest to home that I’ve ever danced, and it would be nice to have a lot of people coming from my childhood,” said the principal soloist about her upcoming performances with the Miami City Ballet at the Jacob’s Pillow dance festival in Becket. There will be seven shows between Aug. 24 and 28 (https://www.jacobspillow.org/events/miami-city-ballet-2022/).
The Bedford Citizen

Food Bank Team Already Making Thanksgiving Plans

It just doesn’t get much hotter outdoors in Bedford than it did last week. But the town staff and volunteers who run the Bedford Food Bank are already thinking about Thanksgiving. That’s because of projected demand, explained Carla Olson, who oversees the food program as Healthy Bedford coordinator in...
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

