Austin, MN

KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota law enforcement increase patrol on roads

(ABC 6 News) - Summer is already the most dangerous time on the roads, and the end of summer is considered even more dangerous. That's the reason you could see more law enforcement out on the roads over the next few weeks. But, it's not just summer that brings more...
MINNESOTA STATE
Austin, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Austin, MN
KAAL-TV

Mason City animal ordinance violations on the rise

(ABC 6 News) - The Mason City Police Department is urging citizens to familiarize themselves and follow local animal ordinances after violations have been on the rise. 9 bite cases, 6 were dogs, and 2 were cats. (One of these cases involved a dog attacking another dog. The rest were bites on people).
MASON CITY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

25 arrested in federal violent crime crackdown in Twin Cities, Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than two dozen suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to the U.S. Attorney's Office's effort to crackdown on violent crime in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, as well as other federal, state and local officials, held a news conference Friday...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin City Council#Thc#Standardization#Abc#Superior Cannabis Company
KDHL AM 920

Major Rochester Drug Bust Results in 10 Arrests

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - An announcement today concerning the federal crackdown on violent criminals in Minnesota included news of a major drug bust in Rochester. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger, who was joined by federal, state, and local law enforcement officials, announced the arrests of 10 people in connection with an alleged methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team led a coordinated operation that involved more than 60 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers. Luger says the operation also resulted in the seizure of drugs and firearms.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
PINE ISLAND, MN
KAAL-TV

Rudd Library gifted computers for new facility

(ABC 6 News) - It has been several months since the EF1 tornado hit the town of Rudd, Iowa, and there is still a significant difference between before and after. Most of the houses or other buildings deemed inhabitable have been removed completely; one even has a new foundation already in place. Not quite everything has been removed, but most of it has.
RUDD, IA
KIMT

Minnesota Frontline Worker pay

The appeals process for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Program started this week after hundreds of thousands applicants were denied. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with one Rochester resident who isn't sure if he'll see the money.
MINNESOTA STATE
News Break
Politics
KAAL-TV

Woman charged with stealing $213K from Albert Lea housing agency

(ABC 6 News) - A woman has been charged in U.S. District Court of Minnesota for stealing $213,217 from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann, appeared in court on Tuesday and is charged with theft from a program receiving federal funds which is a felony. Thumann,...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KROC News

Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester

Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonapost.com

Another fish kill vexes public

As the investigation into a fish kill on one of Winona County’s premier trout streams continues, local residents expressed their frustrations at last week’s County Board meeting. It is the third major fish kill in the county since 2015, and some residents criticized the state and county for failing to identify the causes or hold anyone accountable for past fish kills, while others said the government needs to do more to prevent the next fish kill. Also last week, state agencies announced they are contacting over 100 neighboring landowners as part of the investigation.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Q985

Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
ROCHESTER, MN
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

316 2nd NW Mason City

INVESTOR ALERT! This up and down duplex can be a great investment. Good opportunity to own this duplex. Utilities are separate - current owner was paying water but easily can be separated. Make the improvements and see your investment grow! Off street parking - close to the downtown! Don't miss your chance. Call today for additional information. Priced to SELL.
MASON CITY, IA

