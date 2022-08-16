Springfield Local Schools’ superintendent announces retirement
(WKBN) – During Monday night’s board of education meeting for Springfield Local Schools, members approved two resignations.
One was from Superintendent Thomas Yazvac and the other was from treasurer Edward Sobnosky.
The reason listed for both of their resignations was retirement.
