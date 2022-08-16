ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mnomad13
5d ago

"I am in fear for my safety" with this former officer, with his limited ability, to interact within societies accepted guidelines, free to be in public. Lock him up.

Woman Shot Dead in Downtown LA, Suspect Flees on Bicycle

A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead Sunday morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Long Beach Police: Armed Woman Tries To Snatch Baby in Stroller

Two people are in custody Sunday for allegedly attempting to snatch a baby at gunpoint from two women in Long Beach, authorities said. The women were walking the baby in a stroller in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street around noon Saturday when they were approached by an unknown, armed female suspect, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Fatally Shot in West Hollywood

A man was found fatally shot in his vehicle in West Hollywood Friday after having been injured near the Beverly Center. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a black Cadillac Escalade SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California State
Los Angeles, CA
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Police: Homeowner Kills Knife-Wielding Suspect in Lincoln Heights

A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rob Bonta
Kenneth French
mynewsla.com

Las Vegas Man Pleads Not Guilty in Laguna Woods Church Attack

A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty Friday to opening fire inside a Laguna Woods church in an alleged hate crime attack that killed a local doctor and injured five other parishioners. David Wenwei Chou, who was ordered held without bail, was scheduled to return to court Oct. 21 for...
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Brazen Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home Charged

A man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges against Dillon Klincke, 31, include allegations of inflicting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Indio Man Who Killed Cousin in Ambush Slaying Sentenced

An Indio man who gunned down his cousin in an ambush outside an apartment complex because he felt that the victim had publicly denigrated him was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A Riverside jury in April convicted 26-year-old Raymond Hernandez of the 2014 fatal...
INDIO, CA
Key News Network

Man Fatally Shot in Parking Area of Apartment Complex

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was discovered mortally wounded after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the city of Palmdale early Thursday morning, Aug. 18. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call around 12:16 a.m. for three shots fired and a man down at the intersection of Avenue R and 10th Street East. When deputies arrived, they discovered a man on the ground in the parking area of Village Gardens Apartment Complex.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting

Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a Pacoima-area shooting that left a woman critically wounded. The crime occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “As...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Providing Deadly Dose of Fentanyl to MoVal Woman

A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed, Woman Injured in San Clemente Rollover Crash

A 63-year-old motorist died Saturday and a passenger in her 20s was injured in a rollover crash that resulted in the vehicle hitting a tree in San Clemente. The crash occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Camino De Los Mares just north of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another Arraigned

A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested earlier this month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with the...
SAN JACINTO, CA

