Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
MonsterVerse Scouts WandaVision and The Boys Execs for First TV Show
Godzilla is taking a well-deserved rest these days after taking on Kong at the theaters, but Legendary Entertainment is not done with the MonsterVerse. While plans for a new movie carry on behind the scenes, all eyes are on the franchise's first television series. Apple is helping bring the yet-titled show to life, and now, we have learned two pop culture veterans are joining the project.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Explains How They Chose Season 5's Emmy Submission
Rick and Morty is getting ready to make its highly anticipated return to Adult Swim with Season 6 in just a couple of weeks, and one of the creators behind the series is looking back on the fifth season by explaining why the team decided to submit the Season 5 premiere, "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," for Emmy consideration this year. Rick and Morty has been in the Emmy sphere since winning with Season 3's "Pickle Rick," and followed up with the Season 4 win for "The Vat of Acid Episode." Now all eyes are on whether or not the fifth season will be able to continue this hot streak.
ComicBook
The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Reveals When They Decided to Make the Surprise Episode
Netflix surprised fans of The Sandman with the release of an unexpected new episode last week with the episode featuring an animated adaptation of "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" from The Sandman #18 and a live-action adaptation of "Calliope" from The Sandman #17. As one might guess, fans were delighted with the episode, something a bit unusual for Netflix which tends to stream everything of a season at the same time leading many to wonder exactly when the special episode entered the conversation whilst making the series. As it turns out, it's something that producer David S. Goyer had in mind from the start.
ComicBook
HBO Orders Season 2 of The Rehearsal
The season finale of Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal is set to debut tonight on HBO, but fans were given the good news that this won't be the last we see of the ambitious and bizarre experience, as Season 2 has officially been ordered. Ahead of the release of the first season, the project was largely shrouded in secrecy, as it is such an outlandish and ambitious project from Fielder that it was difficult to sum up in a trailer or synopsis. Ahead of the Season 1 finale, fans will surely wonder if the second season will be a continuation of events we saw in these first episodes or if Season 2 will be an all-new experiment. Check out the season finale of The Rehearsal tonight on HBO.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Red Dead Online Player Perfectly Recreates Better Call Saul's Lalo Salamanca
Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul season 6. A Red Dead Online player has managed to perfectly recreate Lalo Salamanca from Better Call Saul. Lalo Salamanca is one of the most threatening, creepy, and impactful villains in TV history, serving as both a direct rival to Gus Fring and Saul Goodman. The character dons a pretty cartoonishly evil mustache, but has this everlasting charm that makes him undeniably compelling to watch. The character made his debut in season 4 of Better Call Saul and stayed a part of the series as a main cast member up until season 6, the season that concluded the Breaking Bad prequel series. Better Call Saul came to a close earlier this week after a seven year run on AMC and its finale was showered in praise.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Goes Super With Future Trunks
Future Trunks was one of the biggest introductions of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma cutting his way into the minds of anime fans by slicing Frieza into millions of pieces. Playing a major role in the Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, Trunks also has a big part of the latest arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, one cosplayer has taken the chance to go Super Saiyan by bringing Future Trunks into the real world.
ComicBook
Neil Gaiman Explains Why Netflix Hasn't Renewed The Sandman for Season 2 Yet
Netflix's The Sandman only debuted earlier this month, but fans of the series, based on the comics written by Neil Gaiman have already been eagerly awaiting news that a second season of the series is in the works. Thus far, that announcement hasn't come just yet and now, Gaiman is explaining why — as well as encouraging fans about what they can do to help encourage the streamer to renew. On Saturday, Gaiman wrote on Twitter that The Sandman is a "really expensive show" to make and that the existing season needs to perform strongly to be considered for renewal.
ComicBook
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Better Call Saul Star Reveals Biggest Disappointment With the Series
This week, the beloved Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul, released its final episode. Fans were pleased with the way the show ended, and they even crashed the AMC+ site when the final episode was released. The show followed Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic during the events before and after Breaking Bad and it also starred some major players from the original series, including Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring and Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut. The spin-off series provided a closer look at their characters, including an in-depth look at the death of Mike's son and how it affected the former cop. However, there is one part of Mike's past that Banks wishes had been addressed on Better Call Saul. "Who was Mike in love with?" Banks wondered during Entertainment Weekly's 2018 Breaking Bad reunion. Unfortunately, he never got his answer.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Studio Wants to Adapt More Tatsuki Fujimoto Works
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in manga at the moment, and it won't be long before it overtakes the anime sphere. After all, Studio MAPPA is bringing the show out this fall, and its visuals have made it one of this year's most-anticipated titles. And now, it seems the executives at MAPPA are eyeing the rest of Fujimoto's works.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Reveals Her Failed Black Widow Movie Pitch
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, putting a unique stamp on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In and amongst introducing audiences to the story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the first episode proved to have some surprising connections and references to larger lore, spearheaded by head writer Jessica Gao. In interviews leading up to She-Hulk's debut, Gao revealed that she got the job after pitching an idea to Marvel Studios for their Black Widow movie — and in a recent interview with The Wrap, Gao shed more light on what it would have entailed. As it turns out, Gao's idea for a Black Widow movie would have seen Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) returning to her high school reunion, something complicated by her past as an assassin.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Fans in Isreal Break the Kamehameha World Record
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now rocking its way through theaters across the world, and fans in Isreal have celebrated the occasion in a pretty major way as they have teamed up to break the world record for most people performing the Kamehameha Wave in a single place! The Dragon Ball franchise remains one of the biggest action anime and manga series in the world, and the anticipation for the newest feature film has been through the roof. It's the first new anime release in quite some time, and thus fans all over have been flocking to theaters in order to check it out at first opportunity.
ComicBook
One-Punch Man Season 3: Which Studio Will be in Charge?
One-Punch Man has been confirmed for a third season of its anime adaptation, but there are plenty of questions that remain. One of the biggest questions that fans are theorizing about is which animation studio will be bringing Saitama's adventures to life. With the first season created by Madhouse and the second created by J.C. Staff, we have taken the opportunity to break down whether either of these animation houses will be returning to the franchise or if a new anime studio will arrive.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Couldn't Stop Laughing While Filming One Episode 1 Scene
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany says that she couldn't stop laughing while filming one specific Episode 1 scene. In an interview with Variety, the actress said that trying to talk to Smart Hulk and Jennifer Walters was kind of difficult. During a segment of the episode in the Gamma Lab, her character has a talk with Bruce Banner. However, not laughing at the big cardboard face hovering above Mark Ruffalo's head was a bit of a challenge. There's a lot of visual effects going on over with Marvel. (And a ton of talented people working very very hard to get it done.) It can be a bit surreal to be acting against so much negative space. But, Maslany got the hang of it before too long. However, that doesn't stop those initial moments from being a bit silly. Check out what she had to say about getting acquainted with that cardboard.
ComicBook
A Ghost Rider Is About to Reach His Ultimate Form to Defend the Marvel Multiverse
Robbie Reyes is slowly cementing his status as the multiverse's greatest Ghost Rider ever. The young hero is a member of the Avengers, which is in the middle of a fight against Mephisto and his Council of Red across time, and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. Jason Aaron's Avengers run has expanded to the point that he now pens two titles, the central Avengers series and Avengers Forever. The latter follows Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider as he assembles heroes from across the Marvel Multiverse. An upcoming issue of Avengers Forever teases a new transformation for the Ghost Rider that may make him the most powerful Spirit of Vengeance.
ComicBook
New SAG Agreement Will Allow TV Actors to Star in Multiple Shows at Once
A new SAG-AFTRA deal will allow television actors to appear on multiple shows at the same time. On Saturday, the union's national board approved the agreement which will curtail so-called "exclusivity agreements" that currently block television series regulars from taking on other jobs while their shows are on hiatus. With this new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), television producers must allow actors a three-month window following each season where they can take any job they choose. The new agreement, which applies to work under contracts entered into on or after January 1st, could lead to stars of shows appearing more frequently in other series on various platforms.
ComicBook
Did the She-Hulk Premiere Tease the Return of Savage Hulk?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is already looking like its a solid hit for Marvel Studios and Disney+, and the first episode alone is steeped in so much Marvel Cinematic Universe lore you need a basket to hold all the Easter eggs. It's not surprising that the first episode of She-Hulk focused almost entirely on the Hulk side of the MCU and its lore, as we learned how Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) first got transformed into a Hulk, and how she quickly learned exactly how similar – and different – she was from her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
Comments / 0