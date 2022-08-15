ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WMAZ

Chick-Fil-A testing new breakfast items

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A will begin testing out a new breakfast item next week. Chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses. Each order includes four egg bites making them ideal for a meal on-the-go. , according to a press...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
