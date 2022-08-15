Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Psychoactive bath salt 'eutylone' is causing more deadly overdoses in Florida than any other state
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A new synthetic drug emerging in Florida has caused more deadly overdoses in the Sunshine State than anywhere else in the country. 'Eutylone' is a form of synthetic psychoactive bath salt. It has rapidly emerged in the United States in the last five years, and it's making a deadly mark in Florida.
WMAZ
Georgia officials struggling to find lawyers willing to represent men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The planned appeal of three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is stuck on pause as two of the three wait for lawyers to represent them. The sticking point: Money. A status hearing Wednesday...
WMAZ
She was one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now, she's one of the longest surviving recipients
ATLANTA — When Terri Willis was 13 years old, she became one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now 31 years later, she's one of the longest surviving transplant recipients in the country. The liver transplant survival rate decreases significantly after about five to 10 years,...
WMAZ
Chick-Fil-A testing new breakfast items
SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A will begin testing out a new breakfast item next week. Chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses. Each order includes four egg bites making them ideal for a meal on-the-go. , according to a press...
WMAZ
Macon Film Festival returns after COVID-19 pandemic. This Georgia director is ready to showcase her film
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Film Festival is back in person for the first time in a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It features the work of filmmakers, including some that are having the opportunity to show their films to an audience for the first time. Monroe,...
WMAZ
Taylor's Wednesday Night Forecast
A stalled front south of Central Georgia is responsible for all of the cloud cover and rain we'll see this week. Highs will be stuck in the 80s.
