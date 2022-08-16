ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Straight From A Clark Sisters Mouth ‘Y’all Leave Beyoncé Alone’

By BridgetEE
 5 days ago
Source: Miles Ahead Entertainment / Getty

Beyonce’ dropped her latest album “Renaissance” that has came with heat musically then Bishop Woodenof the Upper Room COGIC pretty much condemned her to the heat after he heard her cut ‘Church Girl’ that sampled one of the legendary Clark sisters, Twinkie Clark’s, songs.

According to Bishop Wooden, Beyonce’s song ‘Church Girl’ was “trash” and that “It’s not for public consumption. It would be a desecration,”

Ever since Bishop Woolens sermon on Beyonce’ went viral Twitter has been on fire with the debate of whether Beyonce’s ‘Church Girl’ is blasphemous or nah. Singer Tank came to Beyonce’s defense saying, “let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”

Today a Clark sister is standing in the gap for Beyonce’. Gospel great Dorinda Clark-Cole in a sermon of her own had this to say about Beyonce’s ‘Church Girl’.

“All right, now. Y’all leave Beyoncé alone. Leave her alone,” “Leave her alone. As long as she got something in there, that’s all right. Amen.”

No, of course not, It’s not all in vain, No, no Lord, no, ‘Cause up the road is eternal gain

Take a listen to what Dr. Dorinda Clark-Cole had to say about Beyonce’ in her sermon below.

Source: Radio One Digital

RICEBORO, GA
Cleveland, OH
