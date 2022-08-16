Read full article on original website
Mail-In ballot ruling protects voter access | PennLive letters
The state’s highest court has spoken. Earlier this month, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court, upheld the constitutionality of the commonwealth’s bipartisan no-excuse mail-in ballot law, Act 77 of 2019. This is a significant victory that ensures, for now, voting remains more convenient and easier to access for all eligible...
Mehmet Oz says John Fetterman is Bernie Sanders 2.0. How true is that?
PHILADELPHIA — Mehmet Oz has a recurring nickname for his Democratic Senate opponent: Bernie Sanders. As the general election campaign enters its second full month, Oz, the Republican nominee, along with members of his party, have increasingly tried to connect Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to Vermont Sen. Sanders in fund-raising emails, news releases, and digital ads.
Doug Mastriano’s questionable comments on Islam, climate resurface
PHILADELPHIA — Doug Mastriano, running for governor of Pennsylvania, is trying to appeal to a wider audience. He wants to steer the conversation toward inflation, taxes, parental rights, energy independence, and crime. But with less than three months remaining before Election Day, Mastriano continues to be haunted by …...
Child died of brain-eating amoeba after swimming in Nebraska river: CDC
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
From kids-for-cash to unexplained deaths in jail, Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system needs serious reform | PennLive Editorial
The criminal justice system in Pennsylvania needs a complete overhaul. From judges sending children to jail to line their own pockets, to unexplained deaths of young men in the Dauphin County prison, something is desperately wrong. Imagine what amount of selfish greed it takes to send an 8-year-old child to...
Eating at Wendy’s in Pa.? Your sandwich probably won’t have lettuce and there’s a good reason why
If you are planning to grab a sandwich at a Wendy’s in the Keystone State anytime soon that first bite might not have the same kind of crunch. And that’s because, according to reports, Pennsylvania is one of the states, along with Ohio, Indiana and Michigan, in which the restaurant chain is removing its romaine lettuce from sandwiches amid an ongoing E. coli outbreak.
Wegmans brand of finishing butter recalled because of listeria concern in one ingredient
Epicurean Butter of Thornton, Colorado, has recalled its 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter because the dill may be contaminated with listeria. The dill was recalled by SupHerb Farms “because it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon
If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
Pa. township sued after whistleblower claims he was fired for helping FBI investigation
More than a year after two Quincy Township officials were criminally charged with theft and insurance fraud, one former township employee is saying he was fired for cooperating with investigators. In June 2021, township supervisor Kerry Bumbaugh and township employee Travis Schooley were accused of misusing township time, employees and...
Pa. man tells police he ‘wanted to’ catch his building on fire: report
An Allegheny County man is accused of stealing his neighbor’s wreath and setting it on fire, something he told investigators was possibly meant to burn down the building. 33-year-old Mark Douglas Daniels is accused of taking the wreath from his neighbor’s door on Aug. 11, plus a wood trim from her landing, and burning them on the front porch, TribLive reported from court records.
Pa. champion Hollidaysburg drops Little League World Series opener to Pearland, Texas
On the strength of six runs in the top of the fifth inning Thursday, Southwest Region champion Pearland (TX) defeated Hollidaysburg 8-3 to open the Little League World Series. Pearland snapped a 2-2 game with its fifth-inning surge, which included a run-scoring single by Jacob Zurek and two-run single by Jackson Wolfe.
Pa. woman charged with aggravated assault after hitting multiple vehicles
A Beaver County woman has been charged after allegedly hitting multiple people with her car. “Officers determined the operator of the vehicle, Karen Marie Humphries had struck three subjects with her vehicle after a complaint was made regarding her driving,” KDKA reported, citing a statement from the Beaver Falls Police Department.
Authorities deem two central Pa. fatal crashes ‘not criminal in nature’
Two fatal crashes in Lancaster County will not result in charges, the district attorney’s office said Thursday. Both crashes occurred near the intersection of Route 72, also known as Lancaster Road, and Lititz Road in East Hempfield Township. The DA’s office said in both crashes, the tractor-trailer drivers’ actions...
Va. producer wins 2022 Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association competition
A sparkling wine made by a producer in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, 15 minutes from Harrisonburg, was named Best in Show in the 17th annual Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association competition. The 2019 Blanc de Noirs was produced by CrossKeys Vineyards in Mount Crawford, Virginia. It was one...
Fish and Boat Commission OKs fishing license fee hike, but there’s a catch
In a special meeting Thursday, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners gave final approval to a hike in the prices of fishing licenses and other licenses and permits. Final approval normally would mean the proposed action has become law and, in this instance, the commission would begin...
PennLive’s Keystone Elite: These 11 quarterbacks could be the best in Pa. in 2022
Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders and Steel-High’s Alex Erby combined for more than 6,300 yards and nearly 90 touchdowns last season. That would be pretty good for a couple of seniors at the top of their game, but Saunders was just a freshman and Erby was only a sophomore.
‘Shake, shiver and shovel’: Farmer’s Almanac predicts Pa. is in for a long, cold winter
It might be warm outside, and it might be a little humid too here in the Keystone State, but if the Farmer’s Almanac is right you are going to want to get out and soak up that sun. Because the Almanac says we better be prepared to “shake and...
Toddler critical after being struck by train at N.J. amusement park
A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being hit by a train ride at a New Jersey amusement park Saturday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Phillip Curry.
Pa. team comes up with perfect gift for Little League players to take home
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Each year Little League World Series players head home with swag that includes their series uniform, a bat and batting gloves. The swag this year includes something unrelated to baseball and not from the Little League organization or one of its sponsors.
