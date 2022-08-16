ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

PennLive.com

Eating at Wendy’s in Pa.? Your sandwich probably won’t have lettuce and there’s a good reason why

If you are planning to grab a sandwich at a Wendy’s in the Keystone State anytime soon that first bite might not have the same kind of crunch. And that’s because, according to reports, Pennsylvania is one of the states, along with Ohio, Indiana and Michigan, in which the restaurant chain is removing its romaine lettuce from sandwiches amid an ongoing E. coli outbreak.
PennLive.com

Wegmans brand of finishing butter recalled because of listeria concern in one ingredient

Epicurean Butter of Thornton, Colorado, has recalled its 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter because the dill may be contaminated with listeria. The dill was recalled by SupHerb Farms “because it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
PennLive.com

A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon

If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
PennLive.com

Pa. man tells police he ‘wanted to’ catch his building on fire: report

An Allegheny County man is accused of stealing his neighbor’s wreath and setting it on fire, something he told investigators was possibly meant to burn down the building. 33-year-old Mark Douglas Daniels is accused of taking the wreath from his neighbor’s door on Aug. 11, plus a wood trim from her landing, and burning them on the front porch, TribLive reported from court records.
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

