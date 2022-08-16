ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

WBIR

LCUB to start installing new fiber broadband system Wednesday

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir City Utility Board said crews would start work on a fiber optic broadband system this week. They will gather for an informal ceremony with Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens at the job site on Wednesday, near the intersection of Harrison Road and Glenfield Drive down the street from Lenoir City High School.
LENOIR CITY, TN
#Ornl#Advanced Technology#Wildfire#The Department Of Energy
WBIR

Morgan County launches new website for emergency communications center

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Morgan County has a new website where people can learn more about their emergency communications system and access important forms. The new website also connects people to the E-911 center's social media pages. They can follow these pages to stay updated on situations like severe weather. The website will also include news about the emergency communications center and officials said it will be periodically updated with new content.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
City
Oak Ridge, TN
WBIR

As UT students move in, surrounding businesses get busier

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The summer is almost over and new students started arriving at the University of Tennessee. People are unpacking their personal belongings and getting ready for the semester. For some, this is their first time away from home and they are juggling between excitement and fear of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Regal expected to file for bankruptcy, but still expected to use downtown Knoxville headquarters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Reports swirled online Friday that the parent company of Regal, Cineworld, is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. It is the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, and the articles were shared after a warning that fewer blockbusters were expected to be shown on the big screen in the near future. It also operates Cinema City, Picturehouse and Yes Planet.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Second phase of Blount County inclusive playground fully funded

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Organizers announced Tuesday that the second phase of the inclusive playground in John Sevier Park was fully funded. They also released a rendering of the project, showing what the new construction could soon result in. It includes new slides, shading umbrellas and wheelchair-accessible equipment so...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TBI working with Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate possible homicide

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday they were working alongside the Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate a possible homicide. They said that on Thursday night, Oak Ridge police officers responded to a call at a home on the 300 block of Benedict Avenue. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead inside of the home.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Knox Co. Schools sees 108 students so far stop by its Clothing Center for essentials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Just a few days into the school year, Knox County Schools said 108 students so far stopped by their Clothing Center to get some of the essentials. The KCS Clothing Center is meant to provide school-appropriate clothing for students who may not be able to afford them and who were declared eligible by their school. People can donate used clothing of all sizes or give money to help the center continue providing clothes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Electric bike rentals are coming to downtown Knoxville, UT campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Electric bike shares are coming to Knoxville!. Another electronic scooter vendor, Bird, has been selected to begin operating downtown and on UT's campus. Bird joins LINK as the second electric scooter vendor in Knoxville. Only electric scooters from LINK and Bird are currently available to rent...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Progress continuing on affordable housing project in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More rentals are being built in East Knoxville. One project is being built at the location of an abandoned hotel. It's called the Ammons at Asheville Highway project and tenants will pay rent there based on their income, according to officials. Construction started in the fall, and city leaders said it could take around a year to complete.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

EMS facing staffing shortages in Knox County; non-emergency calls add to problem with delays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials in Knox County said the COVID-19 pandemic uncovered a problem for first responders and the healthcare system at large. "I think the pandemic exposed what was already a taxed system in EMS," AMR Southeast regional director Joshua Spencer said. "This system, obviously, it's a very difficult job, it's very hard on employees. We see things that people just don't want to have to see every single day in many situations."
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

How to stay safe while doing yard work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Efforts to make our yard look good can be dangerous. In 2021, nearly 262,000 people went to the emergency room with injuries associated with mowing, cutting branches and power washing. So, how can you stay safe while making sure your yard looks good?. Be sure to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
