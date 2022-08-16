Read full article on original website
Knox County leaders to vote on agreement to fund internet access program with KUB fiber system
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Aug. 22, the Knox County Commission will vote on whether to help fund a Knoxville Utilities Board program meant to make it easier for low-income households to have access to the internet. It's called the Student Internet Access Program and is being developed alongside KUB's...
LCUB to start installing new fiber broadband system Wednesday
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir City Utility Board said crews would start work on a fiber optic broadband system this week. They will gather for an informal ceremony with Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens at the job site on Wednesday, near the intersection of Harrison Road and Glenfield Drive down the street from Lenoir City High School.
Applications for many KCDC communities paused for around 2 months due to a software change
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People hoping to live in affordable housing run by Knoxville's Community Development Corporation may not be able to submit new applications for around two months. A spokesperson said the delay was because of a software change at KCDC. He said the housing authority is moving away...
Young-Williams to take in nearly 30 more beagles rescued from Virginia breeding and research facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center will soon be looking for forever homes for another batch of beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility in July. YWAC took in 20 of the more than 4,000 beagles in need of homes earlier this month. On Friday, it announced it would take in another 29 beagles through September.
Rural Metro Fire: No injuries reported in West Knox County house fire
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — No one is hurt after a garage caught on fire at a West Knox County home Saturday morning. Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming...
USGS: Small earthquake around Alcoa area early Sunday evening
ALCOA, Tenn. — According to the United States Geological Survey, there was a report of an earthquake in Alcoa, Tenn. around 6:26 p.m. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.2 and the depth was 7.8 km.
Morgan County launches new website for emergency communications center
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Morgan County has a new website where people can learn more about their emergency communications system and access important forms. The new website also connects people to the E-911 center's social media pages. They can follow these pages to stay updated on situations like severe weather. The website will also include news about the emergency communications center and officials said it will be periodically updated with new content.
Worry rises from redesign of Knoxville park
The city wants to redesign the Cradle of the Country Music Park. Part of that plan calls for replacing trees with art which is raising some concern.
As UT students move in, surrounding businesses get busier
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The summer is almost over and new students started arriving at the University of Tennessee. People are unpacking their personal belongings and getting ready for the semester. For some, this is their first time away from home and they are juggling between excitement and fear of...
Regal expected to file for bankruptcy, but still expected to use downtown Knoxville headquarters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Reports swirled online Friday that the parent company of Regal, Cineworld, is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. It is the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, and the articles were shared after a warning that fewer blockbusters were expected to be shown on the big screen in the near future. It also operates Cinema City, Picturehouse and Yes Planet.
Second phase of Blount County inclusive playground fully funded
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Organizers announced Tuesday that the second phase of the inclusive playground in John Sevier Park was fully funded. They also released a rendering of the project, showing what the new construction could soon result in. It includes new slides, shading umbrellas and wheelchair-accessible equipment so...
TBI working with Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate possible homicide
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday they were working alongside the Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate a possible homicide. They said that on Thursday night, Oak Ridge police officers responded to a call at a home on the 300 block of Benedict Avenue. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead inside of the home.
Owner of Greyhound bus stop gas station terminates deal, starting in October
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The owner of the gas station that Greyhound uses as a bus stop said he no longer wants to work with the bus company and terminated his agreement with them. He said after October 6, 2022, Greyhound buses will no longer be allowed to stop at...
Knox Co. Schools sees 108 students so far stop by its Clothing Center for essentials
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Just a few days into the school year, Knox County Schools said 108 students so far stopped by their Clothing Center to get some of the essentials. The KCS Clothing Center is meant to provide school-appropriate clothing for students who may not be able to afford them and who were declared eligible by their school. People can donate used clothing of all sizes or give money to help the center continue providing clothes.
Electric bike rentals are coming to downtown Knoxville, UT campus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Electric bike shares are coming to Knoxville!. Another electronic scooter vendor, Bird, has been selected to begin operating downtown and on UT's campus. Bird joins LINK as the second electric scooter vendor in Knoxville. Only electric scooters from LINK and Bird are currently available to rent...
Progress continuing on affordable housing project in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More rentals are being built in East Knoxville. One project is being built at the location of an abandoned hotel. It's called the Ammons at Asheville Highway project and tenants will pay rent there based on their income, according to officials. Construction started in the fall, and city leaders said it could take around a year to complete.
EMS facing staffing shortages in Knox County; non-emergency calls add to problem with delays
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials in Knox County said the COVID-19 pandemic uncovered a problem for first responders and the healthcare system at large. "I think the pandemic exposed what was already a taxed system in EMS," AMR Southeast regional director Joshua Spencer said. "This system, obviously, it's a very difficult job, it's very hard on employees. We see things that people just don't want to have to see every single day in many situations."
McClung Museum collaborates with Native American tribes to open new Repatriation exhibit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture said it is opening a new exhibition explaining the Repatriation, or return, of Native American ancestral remains and cultural items back to their proper cultural communities on Aug. 23. The exhibition is sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Authority...
How to stay safe while doing yard work
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Efforts to make our yard look good can be dangerous. In 2021, nearly 262,000 people went to the emergency room with injuries associated with mowing, cutting branches and power washing. So, how can you stay safe while making sure your yard looks good?. Be sure to...
UT Athletics department meets with Vols fans to answer questions ahead of new digital ticketing system launch
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the start of the University of Tennessee's (UT) football season draws near, fans can expect tickets and parking passes to look different this year. In July, UT announced they will be digital this season. The move has sparked many questions for Vols fans, including Jim...
