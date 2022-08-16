Oxford, MS

Read full article on original website
Threat on life of Mississippi supervisor under investigation
Panola County investigators on Thursday continued their questioning of residents in and around the Enid Shores area, after District 3 Supervisor John Thomas was threatened in a letter received at the Batesville Courthouse by mail Tuesday. Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed that investigators have a person of interest in the case,...
California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills
A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).

Security camera footage helped Oxford police identify auto burglary suspects
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two people will be charged for auto burglaries in Oxford. According to the Oxford Police Department, the individuals broke into unlocked vehicles early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17 in the area of Old Taylor Road. Police shared security camera footage of two individuals walking toward...

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
Human trafficking suspect identified after being shot by DeSoto County deputy
This story has been updated to reflect the identity of the suspect and charges. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was shot by a DeSoto County deputy is now facing charges after officials say he tried to run the deputy over. This shooting happened at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive […]
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
2 injured, 2 taken into custody after shooting at Mississippi park
Two people were injured, and two people were taken into custody after a shooting in a North Mississippi park. A news release from the Tupelo Police Department reports that at approximately 6:30 pm on Monday, officers were called to Theron Nickels Park on Mitchell Road for a shooting. Officers located...
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
Police looking for man who walked into Mississippi pawn shop, stuffed 2 guns in pockets and then left
Police are searching for a man who walked into a Mississippi pawn shop, stuffed his two guns in his pants pocket and left the store when the staff wasn’t looking. Police in Horn Lake responded to the report of two guns being stolen from Bullfrog Corner Pawn and Gun Shop in Horn Lake.
Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident
OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.

Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."

Third arrest made in Lee County homicide
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Flakes is the estranged wife of victim...
Mississippi restaurants ordered to pay back wages for federal labor violations
A Mississippi franchise operator of five chain chicken wing restaurants was illegally deducting money from workers’ wages and violated child labor regulations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Southaven, which is owned by the family of rapper Rick Ross, was ordered to pay...

State argues Jay Lee was strangled to death by Timothy Herrington
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who has been charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was refused bond by Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison at his hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Tollison denied Herrington bond on the grounds that the evidence presented...
Their work helped Mulroy win the DA race. Here’s what they want to see him change first
In a history-making election Aug. 4, residents voted Steve Mulroy to the post of Shelby County District Attorney, the first Democrat in decades to hold the county’s role of top prosecutor. He ousted incumbent Amy Weirich, who had the position for 11 years. Mulroy will be sworn into office...
38 people arrested in Operation Tough on Drugs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit announced the arrest of 38 people after investigating numerous narcotics being sold in Lafayette County, Mississippi. “Operation Tough on Drugs” was carried out on July 26 by the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Oxford Police Department, the University of Mississippi Police […]
