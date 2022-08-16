ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Security camera footage helped Oxford police identify auto burglary suspects

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two people will be charged for auto burglaries in Oxford. According to the Oxford Police Department, the individuals broke into unlocked vehicles early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17 in the area of Old Taylor Road. Police shared security camera footage of two individuals walking toward...
OXFORD, MS
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Oxford, MS
Accidents
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Accidents#Accidents Happen#Motor Vehicles#Automobile#Traffic Accident#Vehicle Collision#Ms 7
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
STARKVILLE, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident

OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
wtva.com

Third arrest made in Lee County homicide

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Flakes is the estranged wife of victim...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Daily Mississippian

State argues Jay Lee was strangled to death by Timothy Herrington

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who has been charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was refused bond by Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison at his hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Tollison denied Herrington bond on the grounds that the evidence presented...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

38 people arrested in Operation Tough on Drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit announced the arrest of 38 people after investigating numerous narcotics being sold in Lafayette County, Mississippi. “Operation Tough on Drugs” was carried out on July 26 by the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Oxford Police Department, the University of Mississippi Police […]
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy