Los Angeles, CA

Nipsey Hussle Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

By BridgetEE
 5 days ago
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, the West Coast rapper known as Nipsey Hussle, may not be here in the physical but his marathon continues as well as the recognition for place in entertainment. Nipsey Hussle now has a permanent residence amongst the stars on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame.

From Compton to Hollywood.

Today in celebratory fashion of what would have been Nipsey Hussle’s 37th birthday, his soulmate, actress Lauren London brought tears to everyones eyes as she gave a soul stirring speech honoring Nipsey Hussle in his reception of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness,” “Nip would have been honored by this moment. I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn’t mean forgetting where you come from, but requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better.”

Take a listen to Lauren London’s full speech as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is dedicated to Nipsey Hussle.

Source: Radio One Digital

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B!

