ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

Shreveport: 1 critically injured as he and 3 others flee from gunfire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man was injured as he and three companions fled from a north Shreveport parking lot after hearing multiple gunshots early Sunday morning. According to Shreveport Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim and the others were standing near a tree in the Villa Norte Apartments parking lot in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street when gunfire broke out.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shooting on Myrtle Street near Hearne; two vehicles found crashed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two vehicles were found crashed on Hearne Avenue and Myrtle street, one vehicle had a shot victim inside. At 5 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shots fired call around Hearne Avenue and Myrtle Street. When SPD arrived they noticed a silver Chrysler 300 had wrecked into a light post on Hearne Avenue, the driver had fled on foot and abandoned the vehicle. When the SPD drove down Myrtle Street they found a gray impala that had backed into a tree, inside the car, officers found the woman driver who had been shot in the neck.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shooting at Villa Norte Apartments; one victim fighting for his life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The victim and three others were standing by a tree in the parking lot of the Villa Norte Apartments when they heard multiple shots being fired. At 1:13 a.m. on August 21, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at the Villa Norte Apartments, at 1620 Fullerton Street. When they arrived they learned that one Black male victim had been shot in the back. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SPD: Woman found shot in crashed car expected to survive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after finding crashed cars in two separate but nearby locations, one of which was abandoned and the other in which a shooting victim was found. Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to a shots-fired call in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Bossier City, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bossier City, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arrests made in shooting that injured Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left a woman injured. Detectives charged Mavin Savannah, 52, and Damion Wilson, 44, with aggravated second-degree battery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property. Savannah was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman injured in Shreveport shooting early Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday at Myrtle Street and Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. Police responded to a shots fired call about 5 am. When they arrived, they found numerous shell casings and a car that had struck a light post on Hearne. Nearby on Myrtle Street another car was found that had hit a tree.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD makes arrests in connection to Stockwell Ave. shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 8. Police responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. There they found a female suffering from at least one gunshot to the neck. She was transported to Ochsner LSU health, where it was determined her injuries were non-life-threatening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Bossier City man charged in fatal I-20 shooting

Bossier City police have made an arrest in the shooting on Interstate 20 Thursday that left a Shreveport man dead. Shreveport dedicates portion of street to Elmer “Big …. Shreveport dedicates portion of street to Elmer “Big …. Ronald McDonald’s House looks to build location in …
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#City Jail#Violent Crime
KTAL

Haughton couple dies in Bossier crash; 2 injured, 1 critically

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Saturday evening head-on collision in Bossier Parish claimed the lives of a Haughton couple married less than a year. Married on Nov. 28, 2021, Noel William Budd, 76, and Holly Burcham Budd, 54, died after a crash on Bellview Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Unrestrained Haughton man, woman killed in Bossier Parish Crash

HAUGHTON, La. - A head-on collision in Haughton late Saturday claimed two lives, according to Louisiana State Police. It happened in the 3000 block of Bellevue Road. Two other people were injured. The two-vehicle crash happened near Pease Meadow Road. It claimed the lives of Holly Budd, 54, and Noel...
HAUGHTON, LA
KTAL

Bossier City police retrieve Camaro, capture 2 carjackers after brief chase

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police captured two of the men wanted for a carjacking that happened in Shreveport early Saturday morning. The carjacking happened at the Swoop Gas Station on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 4 a.m. when five masked gunmen got out of a stolen Yukon and approached the victim and took his Chevy Camaro. Two of the carjackers were said to have driven into Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

5 armed suspects steal sports car from Swoop, Bert Kouns; 2 arrested in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another carjacking to add to the growing list of recent carjackings; five suspects approached a man and then took his sports car. On Saturday, Aug. 20 at 3:59 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a dispatch to the Swoop gas station at 109 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. When SPD arrived they learned that a male victim was reportedly approached by 5 Black males in a White Yukon Denali, the alleged suspects were armed with pistols and rifles and were wearing masks. Two suspects got into the victim’s 2019 Silver Convertible Camaro then the suspects fled the scene onto I-49.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSLA

Shreveport man sentenced in connection to 2020 shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection to crimes committed on June 16, 2020. Davario Xavier Cole, 23, also known as “Nucci,” was sentenced for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport police investigate early morning carjacking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking that happened early Saturday morning in South Shreveport. Police say that a male victim reported a carjacking at the Swoop Gas Station located at 109 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 4 a.m. The victim reported that five masked...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BCPD seeking jewelry store heist suspect; surveillance images released

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was spotted stealing jewelry from a local jewelry store, now the Bossier City Police Department has released images of the suspect. On August 17 a slender young Black male suspect reportedly was observed on security cameras stealing merchandise from a local jewelry store. The suspect was seen fleeing in a white-colored vehicle as a passenger, on Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Investigation continues in deadly I-20 shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Police on both sides of the Red River are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that caused a man to crash on Interstate 20 then later die. Bossier City police are helping Shreveport police with the investigation. Investigators believe the victim was shot while on the Shreveport side of the interstate near the Red River bridge.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreveport firefighters battle apartment fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - Residents of New Zion Apartments in Shreveport escaped major injury Saturday shortly before midnight when a fire broke out. The call came in about 11:45 p.m. to one of the units in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from an apartment.
SHREVEPORT, LA
swark.today

HCSO Deputies apprehend suspect wanted in two counties

On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm Hempstead County Deputies and Arkansas State Police apprehended Curtis Carroll a suspect wanted by Columbia and Nevada Counties for fleeing and various other charges on August 11th and 12th of 2022. Carroll was apprehended by Hempstead County K-9 “PAKAL”, Agents of...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy