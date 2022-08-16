Throw on some light layers, pack extra water, and grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Friday. The trough of low pressure that brought our showers and thunderstorms to our region the last few days is now off to our east, and high pressure is building back into northern California today. This will result in sunny to mostly sunny skies and hotter temperatures on the way in your Friday and Saturday forecasts. A Heat Advisory is in effect in the valley and foothills, and is set to stay in effect through 7pm Saturday. Showers and thunderstorm activity lingered across the northeastern areas of northern California Thursday night, but that activity has fizzled out and tracked to our east early Friday. We have clear to mostly clear skies overhead to start your day, and we'll be sunny to mostly sunny through the rest of today. The clear skies have allowed more heat to escape and that's left us with slightly cooler temperatures for the start of your Friday compared to how we started out Thursday. Valley areas are in the 70's to low 80's, while foothill areas in the 60's to 70's and our mountain zones are in the 40's to 50's for the start of your Friday. Winds are out of the northeast and light early today, but will end up out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Humidity will dip to below 20 percent, and the dry conditions paired with the heat will be our biggest fire danger concerns. A brief window of stronger winds is expected along the west side of the valley this evening, but our fire danger will remain in the moderate range since winds will not be very strong. The dry conditions will still leave us with the potential for easy fire starts, so you're advised to remain very cautious. High temperatures will end up toasty, and are projected to end up at least a degree or two hotter than Thursday. Valley areas will range from around 103 to 110 degrees, while foothill and mountain areas range from the upper 80's to upper 90's Friday afternoon. It wouldn't be surprising to see a couple of foothill or mountain cities hitting the century mark later today.

