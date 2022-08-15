ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Benzinga

Recap: OSI Systems Q4 Earnings

OSI Systems OSIS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. OSI Systems beat estimated earnings by 0.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.95. Revenue was up $4.62 million from the same...
Benzinga

Maxeon Solar Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Maxeon Solar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 34.37%, reporting an EPS of $-2.15 versus an estimate of $-1.6. Revenue was up $62.19 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings

Canadian Solar CSIQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Solar beat estimated earnings by 101.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $884.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Keysight Technologies KEYS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Keysight Technologies beat estimated earnings by 12.29%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.79. Revenue was up $130.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Wolfspeed: Q4 Earnings Insights

Wolfspeed WOLF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wolfspeed posted an EPS of $-0.02. Revenue was up $82.70 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
TheStreet

Walmart Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Improving 2022 Profit Outlook

Walmart (WMT) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for the year, as the world's biggest retailer appears to be shifting excess inventory and benefiting from the ongoing reduction in gas prices. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in July came in...
Benzinga

Target's Earnings Outlook

Target TGT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Target will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73. Target bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Recap: America's Car-Mart Q1 Earnings

America's Car-Mart CRMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. America's Car-Mart posted an EPS of $2.0. Revenue was up $64.55 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga

AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Benzinga

Where Altair Engineering Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Altair Engineering ALTR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $60.25 versus the current price of Altair Engineering at $56.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

Recap: Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings

Bath & Body Works BBWI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was down $86.00...
Investopedia

Walmart Q2 FY 2023 Earnings Report Recap

U.S. comparable sales, excluding fuel, rose at a faster pace than analysts expected. U.S. comparable sales indicate the sales generated by the company's U.S. stores and clubs that have been open for at least one year, including e-commerce sales. Walmart said that it had made good progress on containing costs...
Benzinga

SpartanNash Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations

SpartanNash Co SPTN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.13 billion. The company attributed the growth to net sales increases in all three segments, each of which were favorably impacted by inflation. Net sales for Food Distribution increased 5.9% Y/Y, Retail...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy FANG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $182.0 versus the current price of Diamondback Energy at $129.6372, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
Benzinga

LSI Industries Q4 Earnings Exceed Street Expectations

LSI Industries, Inc. LYTS reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 32% year-over-year to $127.47 million, beating the consensus of $109 million. Lighting Segment net sales $67.8 million (+29% Y/Y) and Display Solutions Segment net sales $60 million (+35%Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved to $0.21 from $0.12 in 4Q21, beating the consensus of...
