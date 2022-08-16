ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Construction company warns of escalating price tag for Dane Co. jail project proposal in 2023

By Naomi Kowles
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKNwm_0hIS1lNr00

MADISON, Wis. — An internal county memo from the Department of Administration to the Dane County Board of Supervisors indicates construction costs for the Dane County Jail consolidation project could increase yet again under a proposal unveiled earlier this month.

Officials with the construction company used by the county told the county’s public works department to expect estimates of a 6 to 8% increase and a ten-month delay if the county adopts a plan introduced by the Black Caucus to scale back the project to five floors and remove medical and mental health beds.

The memo to supervisors said the company, Gilbane, estimated a 10 month delay could result in a 6% to 8% increase in the cost of the project in 2023, potentially adding $6.6 to $9.2 million to the total construction costs. Those estimates could go up or down depending on the economy next year.

“This increase is tied to the continued escalation in the construction industry at an unprecedented rate,” a Gilbane representative noted in an email to the public works department.

“We really need to lock into a design and stick with it,” public works director Todd Draper told News 3 Now. “Once we determine what that is, we really need to move forward without any further delays and redesigns. It needs to move quickly. Construction right now is very volatile and it’s very difficult to get these numbers and to get contractors to hold numbers for a long time.”

Here’s a look at the project’s history and where it stands now.

2016: A report recommended that the Dane County Jail be closed and residents be moved to an updated facility with “due haste” due to poor conditions in the jail

2017: The Dane County Board approved a plan to add four stories to the current city-county jail building for $75 million

2019: Due to structural issues, the board scrapped the plan for a new seven story tower that would cost $148 million. Through the present, ballooning construction costs have inflated the original plan to $190 million.

March 2022: With the jail plan over budget, the Board found a compromise earlier this year. In March, the Board approved a new plan that cut a floor and almost $30 million from the 2019 plan. This plan for a six-story tower originally came in at $166 million, but due to delays and rising construction costs, it now sits at $175 million.

Dane County public works director Todd Draper said the construction design plans for this facility are 95% finished. A referendum is needed to get the additional $10 million necessary to keep the plan moving; the county board would need to approve the referendum soon in order to get it on the ballot in November and avoid further delays.

August 2022: In early August, the Black Caucus of the Dane County board of supervisors unveiled a new plan that would cut yet another floor off of the tower and remove acute medical beds in order to keep the plan in the current $166 million budget.

However, the internal memo obtained by News 3 Now shows that county officials estimate this plan would cause a 10-month delay due to architects taking several steps back in design plans for what would now be a five-story tower.

The Black Caucus’s plan will come before the full board for a vote on Thursday; last week, the county’s public works and transportation committee recommended it for rejection.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. sheriff hopeful: Barrett ‘puts political theater and politics in front of policing’

MADISON, Wis. — A detective hoping to replace Kalvin Barrett as Dane County’s sheriff blasted Barrett Wednesday, saying the current sheriff “puts political theater and politics in front of policing that could put human lives at risk.” During a news conference at Olin-Turville Park Wednesday morning, Detective Anthony Hamilton took aim at a number of Barrett’s initiatives since taking over...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
County
Dane County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Riverside and Great Northern Railway celebrates 75 years

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — It was a celebration on rails Saturday as the Riverside and Great Northern Railway marked 75 years of trips in Wisconsin Dells. The operation began in 1947 in Janesville when the Sandley family built a two-mile, 15-inch gauge train track along the Rock River. Not everyone was a fan, however, so the Sadleys moved the railway to the Dells, where you can find it today.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Company#Public Works Department#Construction Industry#Escalation#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dane Co#The Black Caucus
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lancaster crews put out fire at Premier Co-op

LANCASTER, Wis. — Firefighters in Lancaster were busy early Saturday morning. Crews were called to Premier Co-op on North Jefferson Street just after 4:30 a.m. after a commercial building caught fire. ﻿ Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one building, protecting two others. No injuries were reported. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
LANCASTER, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trio charged in SW Madison shooting appear in court

MADISON, Wis. — Three 18-year-olds charged in a shooting on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month made their initial court appearances Thursday. Jevante Koger and Damarion Pollard, of Madison, and Zanya Anderson, of Fitchburg, appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Koger faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree homicide as a party to a crime, while Pollard faces a felony charge...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GOP questions delays at Evers’ licensing agency

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are raising questions about why the state Department of Safety and Professional Services is taking weeks to issue licenses. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the average wait time for professional licenses is currently 45 days. That’s down from almost 80 days in 2021, but Republicans are still criticizing Gov. Tony Evers for allowing such lengthy delays as the November elections approach.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Badger Prairie Needs Network opens new community center

VERONA, Wis. — Badger Prairie Needs Network cut the ribbon on a new community center Wednesday. The 4,800 square-foot Kasieta Center is designed to be a space for job training and community gatherings. The $2 million building was funded by money that Dane County got from the American Rescue Plan. Local leaders including Governor Tony Evers and Dane County Executive...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police officer likely saves woman’s life during overdose, renewing focus on growing problem

MADISON, Wis. —  A Madison police officer likely saved a woman’s life Monday night while she was overdosing on drugs. The Madison Police Department said the officer gave her Narcan after she overdosedaround 11:45 p.m in the 500 block of Algoma Street on the city’s east side. It’s no secret that opioids are a growing problem, but figuring out just...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy