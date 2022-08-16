ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Cancer center in Sunnyside raising money for Healing Garden, how you can help

By Madeleine Hagen
 5 days ago
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Astria Sunnyside Hospital Cancer Center is raising money to create something beautiful for patients.

According to their Facebook page, Astria said when cancer patients go to their center for treatment, their current view is parking lots and busy streets. The hospital wants to change that, but needs assistance from the public.

On Monday, Astria Health launched a fundraising effort for a Healing Garden at the Cancer Center.

The hospital said they want to fill a space surrounding the Cancer Center with trees, flowers, pathways, and more for patients and their loved ones to view. Their website explains why they want to build the garden.

Our vision is to create a place of healing and peace. By beautifully landscaping the cancer center’s exterior, featuring plants, trees, flowers, benches, a fountain, and a winding brick pathway, we give our patients and their support team a beautiful place where they can find comfort, solitude, and hope for healing. The sights, sounds, and smells of a garden provide many people with a respite from their troubles and a feeling of serenity and peace, particularly during times of stress.

Their goal is to raise $40,000 for the project – which is where the community comes in.

Astria is asking for donations, to share their Facebook post, or tell friends about the project.

The donation is tax-deductible since they are a 501(c)(3.)

Donors will also have an opportunity to remember and memorialize a loved one in the garden with a plaque and engraving on walkway pavers, benches or fountain.

You can learn more about donating on Astria’s website.

