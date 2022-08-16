Read full article on original website
WITN
Dinosaur Adventure comes to the Greenville Convention Center
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Families looking to enjoy the weekend in Greenville have a unique opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age. Dinosaur Adventure, a prehistoric exhibit is coming to the Greenville Convention Center Saturday, August 20 from 9 A.M. to 8...
BBB Hosts Popup Event with Free Headshots in Greenville
RALEIGH, N.C. (August 17, 2022) – Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina is hosting a pop-up event on August 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nucleus Uptown. Business owners, staff of businesses, entrepreneurs and anyone else who thinks they would benefit from an event like this is welcome to attend. BBB will […]
WITN
Jacksonville mayor responds to reports on new city manager
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in Eastern Carolina will soon be under new management. The City of Jacksonville voted to make Josh Ray its new city manager, effective Sept. 12, 2022. The city says Ray is a 20-year veteran of public service and is a credentialed manager of...
WITN
Craven County construction worker calls lottery win “a game changer”
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man is celebrating after winning $250,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. After working all day in the sun, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer...
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
Winterville event to have a backpack and school supply giveaway
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summer block party will take place Saturday in Winterville. The Summer Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. At this free event there will be inflatables, games, corn hole and a backpack and school supply giveaway. The event will be […]
WITN
POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
Back-to-school jamboree coming Saturday to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greater Vision Christian Church is holding a back-to-school Jamboree from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will have books and school supplies with food there as well. Special guests will be Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and artist Cappello. There will also be a family vacation giveaway. The event […]
Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
WITN
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
WITN
POLICE: Shooting investigation leads to car chase through Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An early morning shooting in Greenville called officers to an apartment complex, and when a car didn’t stop when asked, police chased the car through the city. The victim was identified at a 19-year-old man shot in an apartment unit in the 2100 block of...
cbs17
NC flags ordered at half-staff Saturday for woman NCDOT worker who was hit by car
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee who was killed Aug. 12. Anna Bradshaw, 60, who was a 17-year veteran of...
WITN
Funeral home fire heavily damages Greenville landmark
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has been ruled accidental. A 911 call came in for a fire at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. 5th Street at 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue says about 25 firefighters were on the scene that blocked off West 5th Street.
Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC
NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
WITN
WITN EndZone 2022 week one - part one
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK ONE - Tarboro 35, Rocky Mount 7. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
WITN
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist who remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car yesterday afternoon in Greenville is an East Carolina University student. Greenville police say charges are coming in the crash on First Street that happened around 4:30 p.m. Officer Brandon Johnson said a...
Rocky Mount woman owed deposit refund gets bad check from Duke Energy
Domanick Bullock waited months for a deposit she was owed from Duke Energy. When the check arrived, it could not be cashed.
