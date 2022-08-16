ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

NebraskaTV

Two injured after head on crash near Grand Island

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — Two people were injured after a crash just east of Grand Island Wednesday morning. According the Merrick County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road. An investigation showed that just after 6 a.m., an SUV was going west when it tried to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

HSFB Scores: Week 0

KEARNEY. Neb. — Alma 52 (W) vs Superior 20. North Platte 21 vs Papillion-LaVista South 35 (W) Summerland 26 vs Riverside 27 (W) Bellevue West 28 (W) vs Creighton Preparatory School 21. North Platte St. Pats 51 (W) vs Bridgeport 14.
KEARNEY, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
Traffic
Local
Nebraska Traffic
State
Nebraska State
beckersspine.com

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location

Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege woman was hurt after her vehicle collided with an Amtrak train late Thursday morning. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a crossing about two miles east of Holdrege. According to the sheriff’s department, a north-bound vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, 20, crashed into an east-bound Amtrak train carrying 120 passengers.
HOLDREGE, NE
NebraskaTV

Food Truck Fridays: Rise Coffee Co.

AXTELL, NEB. — One central Nebraska food truck is proving coffee can serve up more than just caffeine. Coffee lovers will say there isn’t one bad thing you can say about a cup of joe, and these coffee enthusiasts behind will definitely agree. The Brush family is bringing...
AXTELL, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island teen returns home after spinal cord injury

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Grand Island teen is now home after months of recovering from a spinal cord injury. Jayda Hayes, 13, returned home Thursday with family and friends cheering her on. According to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, in April, Hayes was involved in a playground accident causing a spinal...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project

The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South

Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Hazel

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Hazel at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hazel has been trying to find her forever home since June 6th 2022. She is a 5 year old black mouth cur mix! She is a very sweet girl it just takes awhile for her to warm up to you! The shelter believes she has abuse inflicted trauma from her past home, which is why she acts so scared when she meets new people. When she starts to trust you she rolls on her belly for belly rubs! She LOVES them! The shelter staff are still searching for someone to take a chance on this beautiful girl.
KEARNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site

COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco-Monroe plant site after it sat empty for eight years. The former Tenneco-Monroe plant served as a pillar for Dawson County for 50 years. It was the second largest employer and employed around 700 people. Tenneco shut down the plant to consolidate the production of shock absorbers and other ride-control gear in 2011.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man charged with possessing fake vaccine card

LINCOLN — A Grand Island man is accused in federal court of using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against 34-year-old Jason Olderbak on Tuesday. It charges him with fraudulent use of seals of the United States on a vaccination card on July 30. Court documents don’t reveal many details, but say he bought or procured vaccination cards with a fake Center for Disease Control seal.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
doniphanherald.com

Bigger jet service, American Airlines, arrives in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND -- People heading to Dallas-Ft. Worth from the airport in Grand Island got a little extra with their flight this week. They enjoyed a piece of cake and a beverage. The cake was meant to celebrate American Airlines serving Central Nebraska Regional Airport with bigger jets. As of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

UNK Volleyball Tied for 2nd in MIAA Poll

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press Release Courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is tied for second in the 2022 MIAA preseason coaches' poll. Head coaches vote on the makeup of the poll and cannot vote for their own team. Northwest Missouri, UNK, Central Missouri and Washburn each received...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in

HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family

KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE

