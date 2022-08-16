Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
NebraskaTV
Two injured after head on crash near Grand Island
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — Two people were injured after a crash just east of Grand Island Wednesday morning. According the Merrick County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road. An investigation showed that just after 6 a.m., an SUV was going west when it tried to...
Kearney Hub
A cop, a coach: Couple moves to Kearney to inspire athletic Christian ministry
A cop and a coach are now collegiate and youth Christian mentors. Rick and Linda Roh are the first married couple to serve here as area representatives for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit, international sports ministry. At first, the Lincoln couple resisted moving to Kearney. With their three...
NebraskaTV
HSFB Scores: Week 0
KEARNEY. Neb. — Alma 52 (W) vs Superior 20. North Platte 21 vs Papillion-LaVista South 35 (W) Summerland 26 vs Riverside 27 (W) Bellevue West 28 (W) vs Creighton Preparatory School 21. North Platte St. Pats 51 (W) vs Bridgeport 14.
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
knopnews2.com
Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege
HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege woman was hurt after her vehicle collided with an Amtrak train late Thursday morning. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a crossing about two miles east of Holdrege. According to the sheriff’s department, a north-bound vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, 20, crashed into an east-bound Amtrak train carrying 120 passengers.
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino could be opening in Grand Island soon. When the State Fair wraps up on Sept. 5, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives said they hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park Concourse. Their hope is to...
NebraskaTV
Food Truck Fridays: Rise Coffee Co.
AXTELL, NEB. — One central Nebraska food truck is proving coffee can serve up more than just caffeine. Coffee lovers will say there isn’t one bad thing you can say about a cup of joe, and these coffee enthusiasts behind will definitely agree. The Brush family is bringing...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island teen returns home after spinal cord injury
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Grand Island teen is now home after months of recovering from a spinal cord injury. Jayda Hayes, 13, returned home Thursday with family and friends cheering her on. According to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, in April, Hayes was involved in a playground accident causing a spinal...
Kearney Hub
Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project
The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Hazel
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Hazel at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hazel has been trying to find her forever home since June 6th 2022. She is a 5 year old black mouth cur mix! She is a very sweet girl it just takes awhile for her to warm up to you! The shelter believes she has abuse inflicted trauma from her past home, which is why she acts so scared when she meets new people. When she starts to trust you she rolls on her belly for belly rubs! She LOVES them! The shelter staff are still searching for someone to take a chance on this beautiful girl.
NebraskaTV
NebraskaTV
Tri-Cities School Districts are treating the safety of students and staff as priority
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the start of the school year already here, the Tri-Cities schools are taking safety and security very seriously, from updating security plans to hiring more people to look after the students and staff. “It [safety] always has been number one, but I will even tell...
knopnews2.com
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco-Monroe plant site after it sat empty for eight years. The former Tenneco-Monroe plant served as a pillar for Dawson County for 50 years. It was the second largest employer and employed around 700 people. Tenneco shut down the plant to consolidate the production of shock absorbers and other ride-control gear in 2011.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man charged with possessing fake vaccine card
LINCOLN — A Grand Island man is accused in federal court of using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against 34-year-old Jason Olderbak on Tuesday. It charges him with fraudulent use of seals of the United States on a vaccination card on July 30. Court documents don’t reveal many details, but say he bought or procured vaccination cards with a fake Center for Disease Control seal.
doniphanherald.com
Bigger jet service, American Airlines, arrives in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND -- People heading to Dallas-Ft. Worth from the airport in Grand Island got a little extra with their flight this week. They enjoyed a piece of cake and a beverage. The cake was meant to celebrate American Airlines serving Central Nebraska Regional Airport with bigger jets. As of...
NebraskaTV
UNK Volleyball Tied for 2nd in MIAA Poll
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press Release Courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is tied for second in the 2022 MIAA preseason coaches' poll. Head coaches vote on the makeup of the poll and cannot vote for their own team. Northwest Missouri, UNK, Central Missouri and Washburn each received...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in
HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
Kearney Hub
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family
KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
