Humboldt County, CA

kymkemp.com

Containment Rises to 81% on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex

Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 :. California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 assumed management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex at 1900 hours on August 20, 2022 and remains in unified command with the California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 25,832 acres with 81% containment and 946 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Second Full Day of Search Efforts Yields No Results in Search for Missing At-Risk Woman

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the community’s help to locate at-risk missing person, Patricia Ribeiro. A Silver Alert has been activated through the State of California for Ribeiro. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Caltrans Lists Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 19 Through Thursday, August 25

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

California Fish and Game Commission Holds Meeting in Loleta

At its August 17 meeting, the California Fish and Game Commission acted on several issues affecting California’s natural resources. The following are just a few items of interest from this week’s meeting held in Loleta at the Bear River Band of Rohnerville Rancheria with an option for the public to join via Zoom.
LOLETA, CA
County
Humboldt County, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 9 a.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now the Second-Largest Fire in California This Year

Last night’s report showed the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which started August 5 on the border of Humboldt and Trinity Counties, was 20,052 acres and 19% contained. That makes it the second-largest fire in California this year behind only the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. This morning’s report shows it at 21,609 acres and 19% contained.
kymkemp.com

Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Alerts Residents of Fake Amazon Scam

The Sheriff’s Office has received information that scammers pretending to be from Amazon, were contacting individuals regarding alleged fraudulent charges on their Amazon accounts. These individuals do not work from Amazon and are using the premise of a fraudulent charge to attempt to obtain the victim’s personal identifying information....
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Beautiful, Energetic, Loving Dog in Desperate Need of Home!

This is an approximately 4 year old Australian Shepard/Chow mix we call Charlie Barker. Charlie was recently rescued from the Brookings Humane Society Shelter in Oregon. He came there from another shelter in Southern California where he’d been caught as a stray in the San Bernadino area. Sadly he is not compatible with our elderly dog. Please call 707 845-5173.
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested within a Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a burglary within an evacuation zone at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Two men were seen swimming...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Crash Near Ferndale Early This Morning

About 2:30 this morning, a silver sedan was discovered overturned on Grizzly Bluff Road near Coppini Road west east of Ferndale. The single occupant was declared deceased at the scene, according to the incident commander speaking over the scanner to emergency dispatch. My father was killed in an accident years...
kymkemp.com

Hydesville Man Arrested for False Imprisonment

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 18, 2022, at about 2:09 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HYDESVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Community’s Help Needed to Locate At-Risk 71-Year-Old Woman

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing woman. . Patricia Leslie Ribeiro, age 71, was last seen today, Aug. 18, 2022, walking westbound along Highway 36 in the area of Mile Marker 32, near Upper Larabee Valley Road. Ribeiro suffers from medical conditions and may be disoriented.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Traffic Came to a Standstill on Hwy 101 as Law Enforcement Detained a Suspect

This evening, traffic on Hwy 101 near McKinleyville came to a standstill as law enforcement pulled over a jeep. And, the officers handcuffed a suspect. At this point we don’t know why the suspect was detained, but we’ve requested more information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11

HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
kymkemp.com

Creepy Babies Get New Clothes

Not too far from Hwy 101 in a corner of Humboldt County mostly frequented by locals is a gate and on that gate are a few creepy babies…. This one pays tribute (at the suggestion of yours truly–and now you know we have a sick sense of humor) to the wonderful firefighters who’ve been busy this last month.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Hoopa Man Sentenced in Federal Court on Charges Related to Fentanyl Distribution

Warren Herman Sloan was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for attempting to distribute, and possessing with the intent to distribute, fentanyl on the Hoopa Valley Tribe Indian Reservation, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan, and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Susan Illston.

