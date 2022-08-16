Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Containment Rises to 81% on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 :. California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 assumed management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex at 1900 hours on August 20, 2022 and remains in unified command with the California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 25,832 acres with 81% containment and 946 personnel assigned to the incident.
kymkemp.com
Second Full Day of Search Efforts Yields No Results in Search for Missing At-Risk Woman
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the community’s help to locate at-risk missing person, Patricia Ribeiro. A Silver Alert has been activated through the State of California for Ribeiro. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.
kymkemp.com
Caltrans Lists Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 19 Through Thursday, August 25
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
kymkemp.com
California Fish and Game Commission Holds Meeting in Loleta
At its August 17 meeting, the California Fish and Game Commission acted on several issues affecting California’s natural resources. The following are just a few items of interest from this week’s meeting held in Loleta at the Bear River Band of Rohnerville Rancheria with an option for the public to join via Zoom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9 a.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now the Second-Largest Fire in California This Year
Last night’s report showed the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which started August 5 on the border of Humboldt and Trinity Counties, was 20,052 acres and 19% contained. That makes it the second-largest fire in California this year behind only the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. This morning’s report shows it at 21,609 acres and 19% contained.
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Alerts Residents of Fake Amazon Scam
The Sheriff’s Office has received information that scammers pretending to be from Amazon, were contacting individuals regarding alleged fraudulent charges on their Amazon accounts. These individuals do not work from Amazon and are using the premise of a fraudulent charge to attempt to obtain the victim’s personal identifying information....
kymkemp.com
Beautiful, Energetic, Loving Dog in Desperate Need of Home!
This is an approximately 4 year old Australian Shepard/Chow mix we call Charlie Barker. Charlie was recently rescued from the Brookings Humane Society Shelter in Oregon. He came there from another shelter in Southern California where he’d been caught as a stray in the San Bernadino area. Sadly he is not compatible with our elderly dog. Please call 707 845-5173.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested within a Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a burglary within an evacuation zone at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Two men were seen swimming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash Near Ferndale Early This Morning
About 2:30 this morning, a silver sedan was discovered overturned on Grizzly Bluff Road near Coppini Road west east of Ferndale. The single occupant was declared deceased at the scene, according to the incident commander speaking over the scanner to emergency dispatch. My father was killed in an accident years...
kymkemp.com
Hydesville Man Arrested for False Imprisonment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 18, 2022, at about 2:09 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
58th Klamath Salmon Festival a Celebration of ‘Rising Up’ Saturday August 20th
The Yurok Tribe is extremely excited to invite the community to the 58th Annual Klamath Salmon Festival on Saturday, August 20 in Klamath. The theme of this year’s event is Rising Up in recognition of the recent reintroduction of the Prey-go-neesh (California condor) in Yurok Country and the pending removal of the Klamath dams.
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
Reclaiming Mouralherwaqh: Wiyot Tribe Acquires Coastal Property for Cultural and Water Quality Protection
In July of this year, though a historic acquisition, the Wiyot Tribe gained back tribal stewardship of a 46-acre coastal property in the ecologically and culturally significant Wiyot place of Mouralherwaqh or “wolf’s house”. Under Wiyot Tribe leadership and stewardship, the site will be prioritized for ecocultural...
kymkemp.com
Community’s Help Needed to Locate At-Risk 71-Year-Old Woman
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing woman. . Patricia Leslie Ribeiro, age 71, was last seen today, Aug. 18, 2022, walking westbound along Highway 36 in the area of Mile Marker 32, near Upper Larabee Valley Road. Ribeiro suffers from medical conditions and may be disoriented.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Came to a Standstill on Hwy 101 as Law Enforcement Detained a Suspect
This evening, traffic on Hwy 101 near McKinleyville came to a standstill as law enforcement pulled over a jeep. And, the officers handcuffed a suspect. At this point we don’t know why the suspect was detained, but we’ve requested more information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11
HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
kymkemp.com
Creepy Babies Get New Clothes
Not too far from Hwy 101 in a corner of Humboldt County mostly frequented by locals is a gate and on that gate are a few creepy babies…. This one pays tribute (at the suggestion of yours truly–and now you know we have a sick sense of humor) to the wonderful firefighters who’ve been busy this last month.
kymkemp.com
Where and When to Sign the Petition to Get the Cannabis Reform Initiative on the Ballot
Help save our environment! Humboldt County voters need to conserve water and protect our watersheds and rural neighborhoods from industrial encroachment now! Learn more at www.cannabisinitiative.org. Where registered voters can take action by signing the petition to get the Cannabis Reform Initiative on the ballot:. Tuesdays: Old Town Farmer’s Market,...
kymkemp.com
Hoopa Man Sentenced in Federal Court on Charges Related to Fentanyl Distribution
Warren Herman Sloan was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for attempting to distribute, and possessing with the intent to distribute, fentanyl on the Hoopa Valley Tribe Indian Reservation, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan, and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Susan Illston.
2news.com
Three People Arrested On Burglary And Fraud Charges In Humboldt County
The investigation began back in June, 2022 over reports of a residential and commercial burglary. Several people have been arrested in connection with several burglaries and thefts in the Humboldt County area.
Comments / 0