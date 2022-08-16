The proposed relocation of the only homeless shelter in northern Westchester was not fully embraced earlier this week during a lengthy Peekskill Common Council public hearing. Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill (CCHOP), the non-profit organization that has run the Jan Peek House on North Water St. since 1988, has high hopes about being part of a three-building proposed development at 1070 Lower South St. that would enable it to expand its current footprint from 7,500 square feet to 20,000 square feet.

PEEKSKILL, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO