The proposed relocation of the only homeless shelter in northern Westchester was not fully embraced earlier this week during a lengthy Peekskill Common Council public hearing. Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill (CCHOP), the non-profit organization that has run the Jan Peek House on North Water St. since 1988, has high hopes about being part of a three-building proposed development at 1070 Lower South St. that would enable it to expand its current footprint from 7,500 square feet to 20,000 square feet.
Fleischmann Pier, Charles Point Park Projects to Begin in Peekskill
Reconstruction projects of Fleischmann Pier and improvements to Charles Point Park in Peekskill are set to begin in late August. City officials announced last week the work will start on Monday, Aug. 29 and is anticipated to be completed in the fall 2023. Public access will be restricted during construction,...
Sports Performance, Baseball Facility Launches in Mahopac
GAP2GAP Sports Performance, a baseball player development facility, has announced in Mahopac. GAP2GAP provides highly advanced baseball training as well as a 1,000-square-foot strength and conditioning area for athletes of all ages. In addition to sponsoring the Northern Westchester Outlaws – an organization offering travel, club and showcase baseball teams...
