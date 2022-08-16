ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lahaina, HI

Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui

By Elizabeth Ufi
 5 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday.

According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m.

Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items and fled without paying. As he left, the suspect also shoved an employee who tried to confront him.

The employee did not suffer any injuries and declined medical treatment.

MPD described the suspect as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and light-colored eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact MPD at (808) 244-6400.

Comments / 2

Shannon Donahue
5d ago

5’4” and 180lbs, sounds like Humpty Dumpty… shouldn’t be hard to find him waddling around town

Reply
4
