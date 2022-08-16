ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Food Truck Fridays: Rise Coffee Co.

AXTELL, NEB. — One central Nebraska food truck is proving coffee can serve up more than just caffeine. Coffee lovers will say there isn’t one bad thing you can say about a cup of joe, and these coffee enthusiasts behind will definitely agree. The Brush family is bringing...
AXTELL, NE
Pet of the Week: Hazel

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Hazel at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hazel has been trying to find her forever home since June 6th 2022. She is a 5 year old black mouth cur mix! She is a very sweet girl it just takes awhile for her to warm up to you! The shelter believes she has abuse inflicted trauma from her past home, which is why she acts so scared when she meets new people. When she starts to trust you she rolls on her belly for belly rubs! She LOVES them! The shelter staff are still searching for someone to take a chance on this beautiful girl.
KEARNEY, NE
Big Red Rundown: Frost names Thompson starting quarterback

KEARNEY. Neb. — Nebraska has named their starter. Appearing on his weekly radio show Huskers Sports Radio Head coach Scott Frost said on Thursday’s show Casey Thompson will start in Ireland. “Casey is going to be the guy. But we’ve had a lot of guys playing well at...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
UNK drops exhibition match against former rival UNO

OMAHA, Neb. — A young Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team battled Division I Nebraska-Omaha Saturday afternoon in an exhibition match, falling -16, -22, -22, at Baxter Arena. UNK, playing five first-year payers this afternoon, led early in the second set and led throughout the third before a late UNO rally in each set.
OMAHA, NE
A weekend full of fun! Kool-Aid Days returns with the biggest Kool-Aid stand

HASTINGS, Neb. — With the biggest Kool-Aid stand, Kool-Aid Days returned to Hastings celebrating more than 20 years, this year's theme was "Mangonificent”. Kool-Aid Days board member Ty LeBar said they expected around 10,000 to 15,000 people, including Hastings residents and visitors, to join the event. “As a...
HASTINGS, NE
Alda man charged with aiding and abetting shooting at GI police

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Alda man has been charged after Grand Island Police say he helped two teens shoot at officers earlier this month. Carlos Tax Cervantes, 20, is charged in Hall County Court with two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree assault on a peace officer, one count of aiding and abetting unlawful discharge or a firearm from or near a vehicle and one count of transfer of a handgun to a juvenile.
ALDA, NE
Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers were arrested in Grand Island in connection to a string of thefts and a burglary. According to Grand Island Police, 18-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. along with a 15-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning after police found stolen items in their apartment. The items...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in

HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
HASTINGS, NE
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family

KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Program stepping up level of care for kids

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Step Up to Quality program works to provide additional training to already-licensed care providers. The program said they help take the level of care from good to great. “Step Up kind of takes you from being the good stuff to the best stuff," said Jo...
HASTINGS, NE

