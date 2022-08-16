Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
foxnebraska.com
Food Truck Fridays: Rise Coffee Co.
AXTELL, NEB. — One central Nebraska food truck is proving coffee can serve up more than just caffeine. Coffee lovers will say there isn’t one bad thing you can say about a cup of joe, and these coffee enthusiasts behind will definitely agree. The Brush family is bringing...
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Hazel
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Hazel at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hazel has been trying to find her forever home since June 6th 2022. She is a 5 year old black mouth cur mix! She is a very sweet girl it just takes awhile for her to warm up to you! The shelter believes she has abuse inflicted trauma from her past home, which is why she acts so scared when she meets new people. When she starts to trust you she rolls on her belly for belly rubs! She LOVES them! The shelter staff are still searching for someone to take a chance on this beautiful girl.
foxnebraska.com
Big Red Rundown: Frost names Thompson starting quarterback
KEARNEY. Neb. — Nebraska has named their starter. Appearing on his weekly radio show Huskers Sports Radio Head coach Scott Frost said on Thursday’s show Casey Thompson will start in Ireland. “Casey is going to be the guy. But we’ve had a lot of guys playing well at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
UNK drops exhibition match against former rival UNO
OMAHA, Neb. — A young Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team battled Division I Nebraska-Omaha Saturday afternoon in an exhibition match, falling -16, -22, -22, at Baxter Arena. UNK, playing five first-year payers this afternoon, led early in the second set and led throughout the third before a late UNO rally in each set.
foxnebraska.com
A weekend full of fun! Kool-Aid Days returns with the biggest Kool-Aid stand
HASTINGS, Neb. — With the biggest Kool-Aid stand, Kool-Aid Days returned to Hastings celebrating more than 20 years, this year's theme was "Mangonificent”. Kool-Aid Days board member Ty LeBar said they expected around 10,000 to 15,000 people, including Hastings residents and visitors, to join the event. “As a...
foxnebraska.com
Alda man charged with aiding and abetting shooting at GI police
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Alda man has been charged after Grand Island Police say he helped two teens shoot at officers earlier this month. Carlos Tax Cervantes, 20, is charged in Hall County Court with two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree assault on a peace officer, one count of aiding and abetting unlawful discharge or a firearm from or near a vehicle and one count of transfer of a handgun to a juvenile.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers were arrested in Grand Island in connection to a string of thefts and a burglary. According to Grand Island Police, 18-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. along with a 15-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning after police found stolen items in their apartment. The items...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in
HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
foxnebraska.com
CCC honored for taking on workforce challenges but college faces same struggles
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hit by the same workforce challenges they're trying to address – Central Community College kicks off the school year with strong enrollment while trying to fill their own staffing needs. “We are faced with same challenges may of our industry partners are,” said Dr....
foxnebraska.com
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
Kearney Hub
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family
KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxnebraska.com
Program stepping up level of care for kids
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Step Up to Quality program works to provide additional training to already-licensed care providers. The program said they help take the level of care from good to great. “Step Up kind of takes you from being the good stuff to the best stuff," said Jo...
Comments / 0