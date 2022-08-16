Read full article on original website
Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
Police responding to York City shooting
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
1 person dies in West Manchester Township crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Aug. 21: A 37-year-old man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in West Manchester Township on Saturday afternoon. According to the York County Coroner's Office, the victim was behind the wheel when they crashed into other vehicles and set off a chain of events at the traffic lights on Route 30 and Trinity Road.
Search is on for missing Centre County mother, 10-year-old
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) State police are searching for a mother and her 10-year-old daughter who were reported missing from their home in Blanchard. Police say that 44-year-old Crystal Oburn was reported missing with her child from their home on Bald Eagle Street. She was reportedly last seen on Aug. 5. It’s believed she’s driving […]
Swimming closed at Gifford Pinchot State Park due to lake conditions
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — The swimming areas at Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County have been closed, because current lake conditions make the water susceptible to harmful algal blooms, park officials said Thursday. "(Harmful algal blooms) can produce toxins and other compounds the can harm people, pets, or wildlife,"...
UPDATE: Centre County man stabbed to death, 1 arrested
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police confirmed a man is dead following a stabbing in Rush Township. Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, police found Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg stabbed in the chest in the area of Flood Lane. It was discovered Lyncha and another man, Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, also of […]
Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, suspect identified through envelope DNA
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say the decades-long cold case homicide of Anna Kane has been solved thanks to DNA on an envelope the suspected killer sent to a newspaper. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee Trail Road in Perry Township on October […]
The City of York announces stormwater ordinance changes, making some home car washes illegal
YORK, Pa. — On Tuesday, Aug. 16, York City Council voted to adopt the changes to York's Stormwater Ordinance. The new ordinance makes washing a parked car on a city street, alley, driveway, or in a garage without floor drains while using any type of soap illegal. Those who...
18-Month-Old Airlifted From Delivery Truck Crash In Lancaster County (DEVELOPING)
An 18-month-old child was hit by a delivery truck in Lancaster County on Thursday, August 18, according to emergency dispatchers. The crash happened near the area of Philadelphia Pike and Plank Road in Salisbury Township just before 10 a.m., according to dispatch. A medical helicopter was called to the scene,...
Harrisburg's final free movie night of the summer to provide free backpacks and supplies
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's final free movie night of the summer will provide free backpacks and supplies to some children. The first 100 children to come to Friday's event at the Reservoir Park bandshell will receive a free backpack with books and supplies. The giveaway, planned by State Representative...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Route 30 East in Lancaster County shut down due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a part of US Route 30 east in Lancaster Countyfor part of the afternoon on Saturday. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: MOUNTVILLE and Exit: CENTERVILLE ROAD. All lanes were closed. No word...
Lancaster woman dies following crash on Route 72 in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman has died after crashing her vehicle in Lebanon County on Wednesday evening. Vanessa Henner, 25, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Lebanon County Coroner's Office. First responders were dispatched to the crash in Union...
Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27. Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77. Frazer said […]
Lancaster Farming
Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer
A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
Police: Woman strangled boyfriend during fight
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman is accused of strangling her boyfriend after they fought over money, according to police. Berwick officers were called to a home in the 700 block of LaSalle Street just before midnight on July 26 for a reported fight. When they arrived, they found Anthony Torres bleeding from multiple scratches on his neck, charges say. Police spoke with Torres' girlfriend, 52-year-old Lorri A. Disidoro, who...
York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police
Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer. Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing.
Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried in Lebanon County
ANNVILLE, Pa. — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Ohio killed in the Korean War will be buried in Pennsylvania, officials said. Pfc. Donald Born will be laid to rest on Aug. 30 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, the Army said. According to officials, the Steubenville, Ohio,...
Overturned tractor trailer closes part of Route 283 East in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An overturned tractor trailer has closed part of Route 283 East in Dauphin County between the Toll House Road exit and the Hershey/Elizabethtown (Route 743) exit, according to dispatchers. Crews responded shortly after 5 a.m., also according to dispatchers. At this time, all lanes are...
Police conclude investigations into 2 fatal crashes near the intersection of Route 72 and Lititz Road in East Hempfield Township
The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that two investigations into fatal crashes near the intersection of Lancaster Road (Route 72) and Lititz Road in East Hempfield Township have recently concluded. The first incident occurred on Feb. 9, when a juvenile passenger of a Ford Taurus was killed...
