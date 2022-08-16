Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Fair team roping draws high number of competitors
HAYDEN — Ranchers, former rodeo notables, 4-H team ropers, up-and-coming rodeo competitors and intergenerational teams roped into the night Wednesday, Aug. 17, under the lights of the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden as the team roping event drew a high number of riders from across the area. “It’s a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat school board eyes district-owned land for teacher housing
The Steamboat Springs school board is looking to the district-owned property near Whistler Park, once considered for a new school, as a potential spot to develop housing for teachers. On Monday, Aug. 15, Yampa Valley Housing Authority Executive Director Jason Peasley told the school board he was interested in partnering...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tasting room opens doors; distiller hopes Steamboat has thirst for his spirits
When Routt Distillery invites the community into its new tasting room Friday, Aug. 19, it will be a dream come true for owner Brad Christensen, and the end of a nearly three-year journey to open the Steamboat Springs location. “It’s nice to move on from having construction filling my brain...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tickets available for Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Sept. 10
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New business looks to bring a little flavor to Oak Creek
For more than three decades, Sascha Stanger traveled the world in search of good food. Now, the longtime food importer is ready to share his experience with Oak Creek, Routt County and all of Colorado with Sascha’s Gourmet Goods. “It has been a dream of his since we have...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Owners hoping to make True North Adventure Lodge something special
Chapman “Chappy” Geer and Coleman Holloway were born and raised in Steamboat Springs, and they have returned to their roots to pursue a dream of creating something special in the place where they grew up. Geer purchased a two-story log building at 61066 Colorado Road 129 in the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Submissions for Yampa Valley Pets Calendar will help Routt County Humane Society
Submissions are being accepted for the 2023 Yampa Valley Pets Calendar, which supports the Routt County Humane Society. A free copy of the calendar is included with a submission. Photo submissions will be accepted through Oct. 15. According to the humane society, all money from the pet calendar will go...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New space at North Routt Charter School hopes to welcome community back in
North Routt Community Charter School has embraced the elements in its curriculum. In the winter, students are cross-country skiing pretty much every day. Outdoor education has been a cornerstone of learning at the school in Clark, and in a way, it had to be because the building never had an indoor gym. When students return at the end of the month, they will start the first year at the school where that is no longer the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Master Gardener: Secrets to a great lawn
While massive expanses of turf aren’t common in Routt County, there are many reasons why a patch of green grass adds beauty to your landscape. With little effort, your yard can be a place for your kids to play, pets to romp around, host a game of corn hole or be a place where you relax and enjoy nature.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Top 10 most-read stories this week: Rattlesnakes and record fish
1. Steamboat fishing guide reels in potential record trout in North Routt. It is not every day in the fishing world that you come across a Rainbow Trout that could earn you a Master Angler Award. It is even less common to reel in a record-breaking Rainbow as you are heading back to shore.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat man dies while hiking on Mica Basin trail
A 72-year-old Steamboat man died while hiking on the Mica Basin trail in North Routt on Friday, Aug. 12. According to the Routt County Coroner, David Scott died while hiking with his wife about 4.5 miles up the somewhat remote trail off of Seedhouse Road. The cause of death has...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat boys golf sets high goals after dominant start to season
Winning the first three tournaments of the year, the Steamboat Springs boys golf team could not be off to a hotter start. The team began the season with a victory at Rifle Golf Course in early August and built off of that with more victories at the Aspen and River Valley Ranch tournaments in mid-August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can You Believe This Run Down Place Was Once a Colorado Resort?
An establishment that once housed tourists overnight and hosted lively nights of dancing, drinking, and gambling now sits vacant, in a very dilapidated state on the outskirts of a tiny Colorado town. Club 40 was a part of Wiley's Resort Motel just west of the town of Dinosaur. At one...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
O’Reilly Auto Parts celebrates grand opening in Steamboat
With more than 5,600 locations across the U.S., the O’Reilly Auto Parts chain has one now in Steamboat Springs, too. According to a news release, the store at 1755 Central Park Drive is celebrating its grand opening now through Aug. 30, and as a result, the store manager, on behalf of the company, will be presenting a $200 check to Steamboat Creates.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat boys soccer takes first win of the season
The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team started their season on the right foot with a 1-0 victory over Evergreen High School on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Sailors scored the lone goal in the first half of the affair and were able to hold a strong defensive front, keeping Evergreen out of the net for the first 40 minutes of play.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales surpass $27M for week of Aug. 12-18
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27.8 million across 25 sales for the week of Aug. 12-18. Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condominium, Unit 117, Building A at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $343,000 in 2017. 33509 Seneca Trail. Seller: Shea Reed. Buyer: William Andrew Nickell III.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat boys soccer taking a next-level approach in 2022
While taking a step in the right direction last season, the Steamboat Springs boys soccer team was unable to make a deep run in the playoffs. This season, with their experience, energy and focus, the Sailors intend on bringing things to the next level. Head coach Rob Bohlmann believes the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
June sales tax revenue sees large increase in construction as marijuana sales continue to fall
Revenue from Steamboat Springs’ sales, use and accommodation tax showed a large increase in June compared to last year, with collections from construction and home improvement projects leading the way. While May saw a small 6.5% increase in sales tax revenue compared to the same month last year, June...
Comments / 0