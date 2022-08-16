ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County Fair team roping draws high number of competitors

HAYDEN — Ranchers, former rodeo notables, 4-H team ropers, up-and-coming rodeo competitors and intergenerational teams roped into the night Wednesday, Aug. 17, under the lights of the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden as the team roping event drew a high number of riders from across the area. “It’s a...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat school board eyes district-owned land for teacher housing

The Steamboat Springs school board is looking to the district-owned property near Whistler Park, once considered for a new school, as a potential spot to develop housing for teachers. On Monday, Aug. 15, Yampa Valley Housing Authority Executive Director Jason Peasley told the school board he was interested in partnering...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tickets available for Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Sept. 10

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hayden, CO
Government
County
Routt County, CO
City
Hayden, CO
State
Montana State
Local
Colorado Government
Routt County, CO
Government
Steamboat Pilot & Today

New business looks to bring a little flavor to Oak Creek

For more than three decades, Sascha Stanger traveled the world in search of good food. Now, the longtime food importer is ready to share his experience with Oak Creek, Routt County and all of Colorado with Sascha’s Gourmet Goods. “It has been a dream of his since we have...
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

New space at North Routt Charter School hopes to welcome community back in

North Routt Community Charter School has embraced the elements in its curriculum. In the winter, students are cross-country skiing pretty much every day. Outdoor education has been a cornerstone of learning at the school in Clark, and in a way, it had to be because the building never had an indoor gym. When students return at the end of the month, they will start the first year at the school where that is no longer the case.
CLARK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#4 H#Horse Show#Heavy Rain#The Routt County Fair#Gymkhana
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Master Gardener: Secrets to a great lawn

While massive expanses of turf aren’t common in Routt County, there are many reasons why a patch of green grass adds beauty to your landscape. With little effort, your yard can be a place for your kids to play, pets to romp around, host a game of corn hole or be a place where you relax and enjoy nature.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Top 10 most-read stories this week: Rattlesnakes and record fish

1. Steamboat fishing guide reels in potential record trout in North Routt. It is not every day in the fishing world that you come across a Rainbow Trout that could earn you a Master Angler Award. It is even less common to reel in a record-breaking Rainbow as you are heading back to shore.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat man dies while hiking on Mica Basin trail

A 72-year-old Steamboat man died while hiking on the Mica Basin trail in North Routt on Friday, Aug. 12. According to the Routt County Coroner, David Scott died while hiking with his wife about 4.5 miles up the somewhat remote trail off of Seedhouse Road. The cause of death has...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat boys golf sets high goals after dominant start to season

Winning the first three tournaments of the year, the Steamboat Springs boys golf team could not be off to a hotter start. The team began the season with a victory at Rifle Golf Course in early August and built off of that with more victories at the Aspen and River Valley Ranch tournaments in mid-August.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Steamboat Pilot & Today

O’Reilly Auto Parts celebrates grand opening in Steamboat

With more than 5,600 locations across the U.S., the O’Reilly Auto Parts chain has one now in Steamboat Springs, too. According to a news release, the store at 1755 Central Park Drive is celebrating its grand opening now through Aug. 30, and as a result, the store manager, on behalf of the company, will be presenting a $200 check to Steamboat Creates.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat boys soccer takes first win of the season

The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team started their season on the right foot with a 1-0 victory over Evergreen High School on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Sailors scored the lone goal in the first half of the affair and were able to hold a strong defensive front, keeping Evergreen out of the net for the first 40 minutes of play.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales surpass $27M for week of Aug. 12-18

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27.8 million across 25 sales for the week of Aug. 12-18. Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condominium, Unit 117, Building A at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $343,000 in 2017. 33509 Seneca Trail. Seller: Shea Reed. Buyer: William Andrew Nickell III.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat boys soccer taking a next-level approach in 2022

While taking a step in the right direction last season, the Steamboat Springs boys soccer team was unable to make a deep run in the playoffs. This season, with their experience, energy and focus, the Sailors intend on bringing things to the next level. Head coach Rob Bohlmann believes the...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy