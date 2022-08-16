ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest flight forced to return back to Oakland International Airport

By Bay City News
 5 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif (BCN) — Southwest Airlines Flight 1281 bound for Hawaii was forced to return to Oakland International Airport on Monday morning because of a mechanical issue “requiring review,” airline officials said.

The plane landed without any trouble and taxied to its gate. Passengers will board another plane for the trip to Maui, officials said.

Officials with Southwest Airlines said thrust reversers, which deploy when the plane lands, slid back and created a gap in the side of the engine.

Comments

Green Achers
5d ago

I just used them. SW canceled the first flight, rebooked for 27 hours later. Then canceled the return connection flight leaving everyone in limbo for 17 hours. collectively 44 hours delay on a round trip! Done with SW.

KRON4 News

