Southwest flight forced to return back to Oakland International Airport
OAKLAND, Calif (BCN) — Southwest Airlines Flight 1281 bound for Hawaii was forced to return to Oakland International Airport on Monday morning because of a mechanical issue "requiring review," airline officials said.
The plane landed without any trouble and taxied to its gate. Passengers will board another plane for the trip to Maui, officials said.
Officials with Southwest Airlines said thrust reversers, which deploy when the plane lands, slid back and created a gap in the side of the engine.
