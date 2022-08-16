BRANDENBURG – Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was in Brandenburg talking about the importance of economic development earlier today. The Lieutenant Governor was a guest speaker at the Meade County Chamber of Commerce meeting and spoke to a limited in person audience. The meeting was held at the Nucor Steel facility in Brandenburg. Nurcor Brandenburg Manager Johnny Jacobs provided an update of the construction progress of the state of the art steel mill and showed video of the first arc in the facility’s furnace. Nucor Brandenburg is planning to have its first marketable steel plate produced by the end of the year.

MEADE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO