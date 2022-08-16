Read full article on original website
Cloverport Board of Education
8/18/2022—The Cloverport Board of Education approved tax rates for the current year at their regular meeting Thursday evening. The real and personal property tax rate is 72 cents per $100 valuation, and the motor vehicle rate is 56.9 cents. In other business, the Board approved COVID-19 operation plans. Masks...
Lt. Governor Addresses Meade County Chamber On Economic Development
BRANDENBURG – Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was in Brandenburg talking about the importance of economic development earlier today. The Lieutenant Governor was a guest speaker at the Meade County Chamber of Commerce meeting and spoke to a limited in person audience. The meeting was held at the Nucor Steel facility in Brandenburg. Nurcor Brandenburg Manager Johnny Jacobs provided an update of the construction progress of the state of the art steel mill and showed video of the first arc in the facility’s furnace. Nucor Brandenburg is planning to have its first marketable steel plate produced by the end of the year.
Mary Ruth Bates Tafoya
Mary Ruth Bates Tafoya, 72, formerly of Hardinsburg, died Thursday. She is survived by 3 children: Jennifer Love of California, Todd Tafoya of South Carolina and Sarah Howard of Hawesville; five grandchildren; two brothers, John Wayne Bates of California and Randy Bates of Louisville. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 3rd at 11am from the New Clover Creek Baptist Church. The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center in Anderson, South Carolina is in charge of arrangements.
Motorcycle Accident
One person was injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday(08/18) afternoon. Emergency units from Breck Central EMS and the Harned Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of Highway 690 just after 3:00. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Owensboro Hospital Twin Lakes with non-life threatening injuries. The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department also responded. No further details are available.
Wayne Lynwood Wilson
Wayne Lynwood Wilson, age 68, of Union Star, died Thursday(08/18) at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Little Wilson; his son Jonathan Wilson; two brothers and two sisters; and four grandchildren. Cremation has been chosen by the family. Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.
SPORTS: Tigers Fall In Season Opener; High School Football Scores; MLB
HARNED (08/19/22) – Hancock County scored on all eight possessions in the game against Breckinridge County Friday night, dealing the Tigers a 56-0 loss in the season opener for both teams. The Tigers suffered four turnovers while limited to under 70 yards total offense. The Tigers travel to McLean County next Friday.
