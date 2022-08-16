Read full article on original website
Idaho wildfire burning near Lake Cascade forces evacuations
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
Post Register
Mud slides close South Fork Road in Valley County
South Fork Road is closed between Poverty Flats Campground and Four Mile Campground due to two mud slides that have made the road impassable. The slide by Poverty Flats is two feet deep, and about 30-40 feet wide. Payette National Forest is working on clearing the slides, but there is no indication of how long the road will be closed for. Valley County Road Department does not maintain this road in the summer.
Cascade families prepare for potential evacuation due to Four Corners Fire
CASCADE, Idaho — For about a week, the people of Cascade have watched and waited as the Four Corners Fire grows closer to their homes. Late Thursday, things started to escalate. Vicki Blood and her husband Brock are longtime residents of Cascade. Vicki said they know living among the...
Family packs up memories to evacuate during wildfire threat
CASCADE, Idaho — As the threat of the Four Corners fire reaches closer to private homes, people like Jos Zamzow are being forced to decide if they should pack up their memories and leave, not knowing what they will come back to. Zamzow's longtime family cabin is near Cascade...
Four Corners fire prompts evacuations in Valley County
CASCADE, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders near Cascade due to the Four Corners fire, now burning at over 4,000 acres. Officials say the fire has now breached the ridge of the West Mountain range and is moving towards homes. The sheriff's office is...
Post Register
Multiple road closures result of Four Corners Fire emergency
CASCADE, Idaho (CBS2) — They Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for residents in the God's Acres and French Creek due to the Four Corners Fire near Lake Cascade and multiple roads are being closed in the area. Officials say activity from the 5,560-acre Four Corners Fire...
Car catches fire after single vehicle collision
BOISE, Idaho — Three people from Boise were taken to the hospital after surviving a car crash in Payette County, Saturday night. Around 6:01 p.m., the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on I84, near milepost 14, when one of the vehicle's tires "shredded", according to police. This caused the driver to run off the road and hit a barrier, causing the vehicle to overturn. The vehicle then caught fire.
Twin brothers pass away in Valley County plane crash
VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — Mark and Daniel Harro crashed in an airplane just outside the Johnson Creek Airport in Valley County the morning of Aug. 15. The twin brothers were 38 years old. From an early age, John Harro - their father - watched his boys slowly build...
Fruitland Police teams up with Washington State Patrol to find Michael Vaughan
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — The Fruitland Police Department and the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse are working together with the Washington State's Homeward Bound program to find Michael Vaughan. The Homeward Bound Project uses semi-trailers that travel across North America in hopes of generating leads to help find missing children.
The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years
If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
Four Corners Fire: FEMA authorizes federal funds for firefighting costs
CASCADE, Idaho — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the use of federal funding at Idaho's request to help fight the Four Corners Fire, which is threatening homes, power lines and even the city of Cascade. The funds will cover 75% of the state's costs to battle...
Oregon firefighter, twin brother, die in Idaho plane crash
BEND, Ore. — A 38-year-old firefighter from Oregon died in a small plane crash Monday, Aug. 15, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Engineer Daniel Harro was flying with his twin brother Mark near Yellow Pine, Idaho, when their plane crashed, fire officials said in written statement. The brothers...
Inmate from Douglas County dies in Ontario prison
ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Kyle J. Fugate, died the evening of August 16, 2022, the agency reported. Fugate was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) in Ontario and passed away in the infirmary, DOC said. As with all in-custody deaths,...
Payette, August 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Caldwell High School football team will have a game with Payette High School on August 20, 2022, 18:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
USDA invests $3.5 million into rural Idaho health care facilities
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is receiving more than $3.5 million in grants to improve health care facilities in five rural communities in the Gem State, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Director for Idaho Rudy Soto announced Thursday. The USDA announced it was awarding $74 million in grants to...
