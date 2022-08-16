ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Mud slides close South Fork Road in Valley County

South Fork Road is closed between Poverty Flats Campground and Four Mile Campground due to two mud slides that have made the road impassable. The slide by Poverty Flats is two feet deep, and about 30-40 feet wide. Payette National Forest is working on clearing the slides, but there is no indication of how long the road will be closed for. Valley County Road Department does not maintain this road in the summer.
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cascade, ID
City
Payette, ID
State
Idaho State
KIVI-TV

Four Corners fire prompts evacuations in Valley County

CASCADE, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders near Cascade due to the Four Corners fire, now burning at over 4,000 acres. Officials say the fire has now breached the ridge of the West Mountain range and is moving towards homes. The sheriff's office is...
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Multiple road closures result of Four Corners Fire emergency

CASCADE, Idaho (CBS2) — They Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for residents in the God's Acres and French Creek due to the Four Corners Fire near Lake Cascade and multiple roads are being closed in the area. Officials say activity from the 5,560-acre Four Corners Fire...
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Car catches fire after single vehicle collision

BOISE, Idaho — Three people from Boise were taken to the hospital after surviving a car crash in Payette County, Saturday night. Around 6:01 p.m., the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on I84, near milepost 14, when one of the vehicle's tires "shredded", according to police. This caused the driver to run off the road and hit a barrier, causing the vehicle to overturn. The vehicle then caught fire.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire#Fire Burning#Boise National Forest#The Porphyry Fire#Pnf#Ktvb
Post Register

Fruitland Police teams up with Washington State Patrol to find Michael Vaughan

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — The Fruitland Police Department and the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse are working together with the Washington State's Homeward Bound program to find Michael Vaughan. The Homeward Bound Project uses semi-trailers that travel across North America in hopes of generating leads to help find missing children.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Oregon firefighter, twin brother, die in Idaho plane crash

BEND, Ore. — A 38-year-old firefighter from Oregon died in a small plane crash Monday, Aug. 15, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Engineer Daniel Harro was flying with his twin brother Mark near Yellow Pine, Idaho, when their plane crashed, fire officials said in written statement. The brothers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
kpic

Inmate from Douglas County dies in Ontario prison

ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Kyle J. Fugate, died the evening of August 16, 2022, the agency reported. Fugate was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) in Ontario and passed away in the infirmary, DOC said. As with all in-custody deaths,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy