King County, WA

Comments / 2

crazybabe40
5d ago

can't help those that don't want help so stop trying. I'm a recovering addict and it's all by choice and lifestyle you choose to live. nothing these mom's could have done anything different that would have made a difference. addicts love the high and rush of the xdrugs and will do anything to get those drugs including robbing family members to their own children. they have to make the choice to change. my parents tried for years to get me help and off drugs and I could care less what they were trying to do all I cared about was getting money from them and spending it all on drugs so 9 out of 10 addicts will say the same thing I just did.

Washington State ordered to pay millions to injured health workers

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has been ordered to pay several former employees who were injured by a violent patient. A judge has ordered the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates Western State Hospital in Lakewood, to pay more than $2 million to the four female health workers.
Sergeant shot while serving warrant near Spanaway returns to duty

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County sergeant officially returned to duty this week, months after he was injured in a shootout during a SWAT operation near Spanaway. Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, 45, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound on March 15 while serving an arrest warrant on a suspect who was potentially facing a life sentence. Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, was also shot during the operation and later died.
Kent mother charged with causing her son's death pleads not guilty

KENT, Wash. — A Kent mother charged with killing her 2-year-old son pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. Many former classmates of Sandy Fernandez were there to set up a memorial for 2-year-old Jose Fernandez and see their former high school classmate behind bars. They tell KING 5 that at this point, they're just angry.
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
