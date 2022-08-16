Steelers offensive line looks to keep pocket cleaner

LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) — With all eyes on the Steelers quarterbacks there was a lot to like about the passing game. Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and Kenny Pickett all had at least one passing touchdown and finished with a passer rating over 100, but it wasn’t all perfect on offense. The protection proved to be an issue.

“When the bullets are out there flying you got a million things going on that you gotta look for,” said Kendrick Green. “But we still gotta stay on the same page so that’s something that we’re going to push through.”

The offensive line was a point of concern before the game and it didn’t ease any concerns. The Steelers quarterbacks were hit seven times and sacked three more. Pittsburgh upgraded its line in the offseason reunited former Bears lineman James Daniels with Mitch Trubisky and he was critical of their debut Saturday.

“We need to keep the quarterback’s cleaner,” said Daniels. “I can’t speak for anyone else, I can speak for myself. I kind of got sloppy at times and when I got sloppy at times, I think I got Mitch hit a couple times, so we just need to focus on not being as sloppy.”

Head Coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the offensive line after practice and he said his quarterbacks are getting hit too much and he wants to see a cleaner pocket.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.