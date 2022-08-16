ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 flown to Indy after crashing into tree in Vigo County

By Matt Coutu, Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Two people were critically injured and flown to Indianapolis following a single-vehicle crash Monday evening.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office , the crash occurred at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Houseman Street near Moyer Drive.

Vigo Co. Dispatch said one car traveled into a tree. Multiple injuries were reported. The crash caused Houseman Street to be closed for some time.

No update involving the status of the two injured persons was immediately available as of Tuesday afternoon.

Follow MyWabashValley.com as more information will be provided as it is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

