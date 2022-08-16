Read full article on original website
Beach Beacon
Dunedin schools celebrating new leaders, accomplishments
Dunedin Elementary School and Dunedin Highland Middle School are welcoming new principals with inspiring plans for their school communities, and Dunedin High is enjoying academic improvements and impressive extra-curricular achievements. Dunedin Elementary School. Tina Murphy is the new principal of Dunedin Elementary. She is taking the helm following the retirement...
cltampa.com
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she will not direct TPD to arrest those who have had or seek abortions
This morning, Mayor Jane Castor said that she will not direct the Tampa Police Department to arrest individuals who have had abortions which violate the state-mandated 15-week limit. At a "Coffee with Castor" event at West Tampa's Alessi Bakery, a member of Tampa's Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) asked the...
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug.
cltampa.com
St. Pete Police Chief says homeless donations, previously hoarded by cops, will now go to a different department
Today at a St. Petersburg City Council meeting, St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway said that funds hoarded by SPPD, which were meant for the homeless, are being transferred to a different city department. He also claimed that his department hoarded the money because police officers "formed partnerships." On July...
pasconewsonline.com
Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city
PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
Chief communications officer for Hillsborough County state attorney terminated from her job
There is more fallout from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to remove Andrew Warren from his job as the State Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County.
Beach Beacon
Obituary: Rev. Joseph Wilton Amory Jr.
Rev. Joseph Wilton Amory Jr., 92, of Bradenton, FL passed away August 9, 2022, peacefully at home. Joe was born on September 22, 1929, in Clarkton, NC to the late Joseph W. Sr. and Leila Orissa (Smith) Amory. Following college Joe went to Union Theological Seminary and served The Presbyterian Church in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Joe was an avid bowler for many years.
13 charged in Sarasota retail theft operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota.
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County
Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
Hillsborough Sheriff uses billboards to recruit Pasco deputies
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister wants to use billboards to recruit Pasco detention deputies at risk of losing their status.
iontb.com
St. Petersburg man sentenced to ten years in prison for investment scheme
Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Thomas Coelho (53, St. Petersburg) to 10 years in federal prison for wire fraud. As part of his sentence, the court also entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $1.8 million, the proceeds of the wire fraud scheme. Coelho had pleaded guilty on March 24, 2022.
‘Florida is the place where woke goes to die,’ DeSantis says
While speaking about teacher recruitment efforts in Pasco County, Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about Florida's new curriculum and efforts to keep indoctrination and ideology out of the state's schools, and pushed back on medical board efforts to include gender dysphoria care for minors
iontb.com
St. Petersburg fentanyl dealer responsible for dozens of drug overdoses sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber has sentenced Marvin “MJ” Mitchell (36, St. Petersburg) to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine. Mitchell had pleaded guilty on April 14, 2022. According to court...
VIDEOS: Waterspouts spotted in Pasco and Pinellas counties Wednesday
Waterspouts came ashore in Pasco County near New Port Richey and N. Redington Beach Wednesday afternoon, but no damage was reported from the waterspouts.
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
Circle K cashier stole nearly $1K in lottery tickets, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a Largo man Friday who they said stole nearly $1,000 in lottery tickets while working at a Circle K.
stpeterising.com
22 blocks of Central Avenue will close for the 2nd annual Halloween on Central
Last year’s inaugural Halloween on Central event was a massive success. Thousands of people descended onto Central Avenue to promote car-free culture by walking, biking, rollerblading, skating, or scooting along downtown St. Pete’s most popular retail corridor. This year, Halloween on Central is back and better than ever....
Baycare Medical Group Sued After Tampa Attorney With Claustrophobia Dies
LUTZ, Fla. – On July 21, Baycare Medical Group and four affiliated physicians were sued in the death of former attorney Mitchell C. Robiner. Robiner was associated with Brooks and Brooks Law Firm located in Tampa. He was 51 when he passed away on June
Polk County Sheriff Seeking Two Suspects That Burglarized A Mini Storage Lakeland Location
LAKELAND, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at the First Choice Mini Storage at 8315 SR 33 in Lakeland. According to deputies, the crime occurred on Tuesday, August 16th between 4:30 a.m. and 4:50 a.m.
