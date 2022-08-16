ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Dunedin schools celebrating new leaders, accomplishments

Dunedin Elementary School and Dunedin Highland Middle School are welcoming new principals with inspiring plans for their school communities, and Dunedin High is enjoying academic improvements and impressive extra-curricular achievements. Dunedin Elementary School. Tina Murphy is the new principal of Dunedin Elementary. She is taking the helm following the retirement...
DUNEDIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
Seminole, FL
Government
City
Seminole, FL
Local
Florida Government
pasconewsonline.com

Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city

PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
PORT RICHEY, FL
Beach Beacon

Obituary: Rev. Joseph Wilton Amory Jr.

Rev. Joseph Wilton Amory Jr., 92, of Bradenton, FL passed away August 9, 2022, peacefully at home. Joe was born on September 22, 1929, in Clarkton, NC to the late Joseph W. Sr. and Leila Orissa (Smith) Amory. Following college Joe went to Union Theological Seminary and served The Presbyterian Church in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Joe was an avid bowler for many years.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Burke
Person
Leslie Waters
businessobserverfl.com

Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County

Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Mayor#City Hall#Politics Local#Election Local#Assoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy