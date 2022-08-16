Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
brproud.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson a no-show in criminal court
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The attorney for a murder suspect wants Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson to be found in contempt of court. He took his claim to a courtroom on Friday morning, but the sheriff didn’t show up. The sheriff’s office has explained she was not mandated...
brproud.com
Reserve deputy accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns, reportedly seen on camera walking in opposite direction
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The officer who reportedly ignored a woman’s call for help after she witnessed an unconscious woman being raped in New Orleans’ French Quarter has resigned, Constable Edwin M. Shorty, Jr. announced on Thursday. According to the Constable, the officer, who was a Reserve Deputy...
brproud.com
“Father figure” accused of raping 12-year-old in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Brandon Anthony Martinez, 36, of Houma, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, and taken to the Terrebonne Parish Jail. Martinez was charged with First Degree Rape of a Minor. The arrest of the Louisiana man stems from an investigation that started five days prior to...
brproud.com
Man admits to falsifying documents for boat inspection, arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested by state wildlife and fisheries agents after allegedly filing false public records for a boat inspection. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its agents arrested Chad M. Milton, 43, of Hammond following an investigation. Agents found that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
WDSU
NOPD responds to dozens of shots fired around the Jung Hotel off Canal St. injuring two men
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting Friday night where more than 43 shots were fired around the Jung Hotel off Canal St. at 11PM. Initial NOPD reports show that two males had gunshot wounds to their bodies. Both victims were transported to a local hospital by EMS to be treated for their injuries.
NOLA.com
In fatal shooting at Brother's Food Mart in Harvey, woman admits obstructing justice
The girlfriend of a man accused in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Brother's Food Mart in Harvey has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice. Ayanna Sims, 21, of Marrero was given a suspended five-year prison sentence on Thursday and ordered by Judge Stephen Enright Jr. of Louisiana's 24th Judicial District Court to serve three years of active probation, according to court records.
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
No Mardi Gras 2023? Mayor Cantrell says dwindling police force could call off Carnival Season
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wrapped up her final District A budget town hall on Thursday night, this time in Lakeview. With the meeting came homeowners with plenty of questions, but perhaps the biggest question that lingered surrounded staffing issues within the city. “We are currently...
brproud.com
Fentanyl and meth dealer from Ascension Parish sentenced to over 11 years in prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christopher John Scieneaux, age 39, of Donaldsonville, recently found out how long he will be spending in jail. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick recently sentenced Scieneaux to 140 months after the 39-year-old was found guilty of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.
brproud.com
Slidell PD: Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A student who reportedly brought a loaded gun to school has been arrested, Slidell Police announced on Thursday. The police department says that shortly after 8 a.m., officers received an alert from Salmen High School, claiming the 15-year-old was waving a 9mm pistol on campus. SPD...
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crime threatens to render New Orleans unrecognizable, warns D.A.
New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams says his office is all-in on crime fighting, and warns of dire circumstances if the rest of the criminal justice system doesn’t do likewise.
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell is acting like a child
Shame on Mayor Cantrell for creating unrest among the city’s citizens by threatening to cancel Mardi Gras. She is, again, refusing to accept responsibility for her behavior and decisions as mayor of New Orleans.
NOPD: Suspect wanted after robbing two in St. Roch
According to the NOPD, at about 1:30 on that Sunday, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and robbed two people in the 100 block of Pauger Street
NOLA.com
Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
Stray bullet hits man in the back while driving on Chef Menteur Highway
According to police, a 39-year-old man was hit in the back by a stray bullet near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Gawain Drive.
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for three wanted on theft charges
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are searching for three people wanted on various theft and burglary charges. Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted about the three on social media Tuesday and said 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller were wanted on one count each of simple burglary, unauthorized entry, and theft.
Comments / 2