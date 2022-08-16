ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

“Father figure” accused of raping 12-year-old in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Brandon Anthony Martinez, 36, of Houma, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, and taken to the Terrebonne Parish Jail. Martinez was charged with First Degree Rape of a Minor. The arrest of the Louisiana man stems from an investigation that started five days prior to...
Man admits to falsifying documents for boat inspection, arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested by state wildlife and fisheries agents after allegedly filing false public records for a boat inspection. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its agents arrested Chad M. Milton, 43, of Hammond following an investigation. Agents found that...
1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
In fatal shooting at Brother's Food Mart in Harvey, woman admits obstructing justice

The girlfriend of a man accused in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Brother's Food Mart in Harvey has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice. Ayanna Sims, 21, of Marrero was given a suspended five-year prison sentence on Thursday and ordered by Judge Stephen Enright Jr. of Louisiana's 24th Judicial District Court to serve three years of active probation, according to court records.
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Slidell PD: Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A student who reportedly brought a loaded gun to school has been arrested, Slidell Police announced on Thursday. The police department says that shortly after 8 a.m., officers received an alert from Salmen High School, claiming the 15-year-old was waving a 9mm pistol on campus. SPD...
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
Deputies searching for three wanted on theft charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are searching for three people wanted on various theft and burglary charges. Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted about the three on social media Tuesday and said 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller were wanted on one count each of simple burglary, unauthorized entry, and theft.
