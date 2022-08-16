Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPennsylvania State
2021 Philadelphia Tattoo ConventionJoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
NBC Sports
Pacers trade a 'blessing' Haliburton wants to make Kings regret
Over six months after the Kings traded him to the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton has a renewed perspective on the deal that shocked the NBA world and left him in tears. But that doesn’t mean he won’t try to show Sacramento it made a mistake in the process.
James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity
Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman is ready to get back in the floor
NBC Sports
Cavaliers reportedly talked Sexton sign-and-trade with Mavericks, Jazz, but there was no deal
More and more, it looks like Collin Sexton may bet on himself, play this season for the $7.2 million qualifying offer in Cleveland, then become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Sexton and the Cavaliers remain nowhere close to getting a deal done, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com dropped on the...
NBC Sports
Lauren Baxley explains her refusal to settle with Deshaun Watson: He shows no remorse
The NFL settled with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson despite the fact that he has shown no true remorse toward the women he allegedly (or, as determined by Judge Sue L. Robinson, actually) assaulted. All but one of the women who sued Watson have settled with him, too. The lone holdout...
Breanna Stewart leads Storm to sweep of Mystics
Breanna Stewart collected 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to help the host Seattle Storm complete a first-round sweep
NBC Sports
Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'
Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
NBC Sports
Texans release FB Andy Janovich despite $700,000 guarantee
One of the youngest teams in the NFL has gotten a little younger, with moves made in advance of Tuesday’s deadline for cutting all rosters from 85 to 80. The Texans released a pair of veterans — fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich had received a...
Backup QBs Dobbs, Minshew shine, Eagles edge Browns 21-20
CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs isn’t trying to prove he belongs. He’s showing it. Dobbs ran for a touchdown and led Cleveland’s offense on four scoring drives during a 21-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in an exhibition watched by both teams’ starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter — one play after a sensational 36-yard scamper — and had his second strong preseason performance for the Browns (1-1), who are hoping he can be their No. 2 quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett while Watson serves an 11-game suspension. While he’s only attempted 17 passes in the regular season since being drafted in 2017, Dobbs looks seasoned, prepared and confident.
Tucker, Urquidy power Astros past Braves as Ozuna hears boos
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna was booed by the home fans in his return, Kyle Tucker singled to drive in Yordan Alvarez for the go-ahead run in the eighth and the Houston Astros beat the Braves 5-4 to avoid a three-game sweep on Sunday. José Urquidy won...
NBC Sports
Dana White claims Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Raiders was “almost a done deal” in 2020
No, the Dolphins and the Buccaneers weren’t the only teams tampering with Tom Brady in 2020. The Raiders apparently were, too. Along with Rob Gronkowski. In the first-ever “GronkCast” conducted in connection with a UFC event, UFC president Dana White boasted that he’d brokered a deal for Brady and Gronk to go to the Raiders — but that former Raiders coach Jon Gruden put the kibosh on it.
NBC Sports
How Williams' friendship with Vikings DE hilariously backfired
EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has learned a great deal from 49ers left tackle Trent Williams. The two highly decorated linemen won’t be on the field during the preseason contest between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night at US Bank Stadium, but they did face off during both days of joint practices between the two organizations this week.
NBC Sports
Dominguez 'worried' about tightness in arm, would be huge loss for Phillies
With 42 games to go in the regular season and their first postseason berth since 2011 on the line, the Phillies are staring at a potentially huge loss in their bullpen. Seranthony Dominguez was not available for work in Saturday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets because of tightness in his right triceps.
NBC Sports
Former NFL GM has bold Mac Jones take that might surprise Patriots fans
Most fans and other NFL observers are expecting New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to show meaningful improvement in several areas during his second pro season. The 2021 first-round draft pick led all rookie quarterbacks with a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns last season. Jones' production was a key factor in the Patriots winning 10 games and returning to the AFC playoffs.
NBC Sports
Phils notes: Harper hits bombs, Wheeler’s schedule, Zimmer arrives
Phillies manager Rob Thomson got a live look at Bryce Harper taking batting practice Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “Sixty swings,” Thomson said. “It looked really good. Really good. The bat speed is there. Bryce said he felt good. He looked normal. Hit a lot of balls in the seats.”
NBC Sports
Aiyuk believes joint practices with Vikings were 'waste of time'
EAGAN, Minn. — Brandon Aiyuk was not thrilled with how the 49ers' joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings unfolded. Kyle Shanahan’s approach to the practices was to keep the offense relatively simple without game-planning at all. Without a specific offensive scheme, quarterback Trey Lance and the offense have been stunted during the two sessions, which has frustrated Aiyuk.
NBC Sports
Alex Leatherwood struggles for Raiders in Week Two preseason showing
From the moment the Raiders used the 17th overall pick in the 2021 draft on offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, the team knew it would be a controversial pick. With a new front office and a new coaching staff, there’s no longer any reason to try to justify what may have been a bust.
NBC Sports
Eagles training camp observations: A few dominant performances
BEREA, Ohio — These last two joint practices against the Browns are why Nick Sirianni believes in them so much. The Eagles and Browns were pretty even on Thursday but the Eagles were clearly better on Friday as the practice session shifted into the red zone. While the Eagles...
