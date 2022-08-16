Pennridge board defends proposed speech policy against ire of parents, Bucks NAACP, others

The Bucks County NAACP and the national Human Rights Campaign have joined the outcry against proposed Pennridge School Board policies that they say could restrict the freedom of speech for both teachers and students and set new guidelines for books.

Both organizations issued statements condemning the proposals ahead of a public hearing Monday evening that drew more than 100 people to Pennridge High School. Many of those who spoke urged the board not to implement such policies.

The National Coalition Against Censorship and Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression also issued a joint statement, against the policies.

At issue are policies that would govern "advocacy activities" by teachers, the dissemination of non-school-related material by students, and what library books can be available in school libraries.

Votes on the policies could be scheduled for school board meetings in September. No action was taken Monday, as board members defended the policy changes.

"None of us seek to discriminate against students," board member Christine Batycki said. "The intent is for a balanced, neutral classroom."

More on Pennridge proposals: Pennridge school board could limit student expression, employee 'advocacy,' books

Books in Central Bucks: Central Bucks approves library policy some view as book ban

Yet students and parents who spoke at Monday's meeting seemed to disagree.

Retired Pennridge teacher Bill Burgess said the board "needs to support education and not undermine it."

"You are members of a public school board," Burgess said. "You are not allowed to impose your views on students."

Resident Emily Smith became emotional in her remarks at public comment. "Our children are hurting," she said. "This board is responsible."

Members of the school board have said the district needs policies to prevent teachers pushing personal agendas in the classroom and to keep inappropriate materials out of the library.

The policy related to student expression would require students to seek permission to "disseminate non-school materials," sets rules about where such materials, and allowed times for posting.

Yet board member Ricki Chaikin told the audience a different story during the meeting.

"Policy 220 does not limit student expression," said Chaikin. "It actually gives them the opportunity to express themselves in a way that the school district doesn’t have to let them do.”

The freedom of speech of students is protected by the U.S. Constitution, as referenced in the first sentence Policy 220.

Among her other concerns, Chaikin said some teachers had distributed materials, which encouraged students to share their gender identity and how those students would like to be addressed in class.

"Most teachers are great," Chaikin said. "But we had more than one teacher hand out a sheet last year, asking [students] for their preferred pronoun and could the teachers talk with their parents."

"This is what we're saying isn't OK," Chaikin said.

For everyone critical of the board, there are "just as many parents who don't want their children in social justice factories," said Batycki.

What the proposed Pennridge policies say

Monday's meeting was the second , the school board's policy committee held its second hearing on the policies related to "advocacy" by teachers, student expression, and the selection of books.

A proposed "advocacy activities" policy would bar any school employees from engaging in discussions of " religion, gender identity, social, political and geo-political matters" while on the job.

The policy requires all staff to "retain their personal views and remain neutral on advocacy-related matters during assigned work hours."

The proposed "adoption of books" policy would require all school materials "represent a balanced diversity of viewpoints ," and the proposal lists "gender identity" as a "sensitive topic " for the schools' students.

A third proposed policy entitled "student expression" begins with a statement that: " The right of public school students to freedom of speech is guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States."

Yet, the policy also includes rules about the types of non-school materials that students can distribute. Students could need a principal's permission to distribute any non-school materials, and couldn't distribute anything that "materially and substantially disrupts or interferes with the educational process."

The NAACP of Bucks County urged Pennridge not to pass the "extremely controversial and patently unconstitutional proposed policies that will shut down freedom of speech."

Students of color at Pennridge already face a "racial bias that is very significant," said Adrienne King, a member of the Bucks NAACP education committee and a Pennridge parent. “The chilling effect of these policies will make Pennridge an even less welcoming and supportive district for students of color."

King said.

In a press release, the NAACP allege members of the Pennridge school board had fast-tracked the new policies while providing little public notice of scheduled hearings.

“There is no reason to rush into these policies, except the board’s desire to act before most parents are aware of what is happening," said Karen Downer, president of NAACP Bucks County.

The national Human Rights Campaign organization also released a statement on Monday, asking the district to cease "all attempts to limit freedom of expression."

In a joint statement, the National Council Against Censorship and Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression pointed to existing case law in arguing against the policies.

In 1969, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that schools cannot limit student expression unless they can show evidence that such action would "substantially" impact school activities or the rights of others.

Writing the majority opinion for the court, Justice Abe Fortas said that neither " students or teachers shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate .”

Approximately three hours into the public meeting, board member Ronald Wurz began a discussion about the items teachers can have on their desks. "We could not define everything that should be allowed on the desk," said Wurz.

Some on the board sought language that would limit the appearance of certain flags on teachers' desks.

“Hanging flags or paraphernalia representing such ideological beliefs, such as a back-the-blue flag, make-America-great agan flag, rainbow flag, pro-life flag would be permitted during a curriculum related lesson,” a policy proposal stated.

“Teachers should be neutral on all things,” said Chaikin, of the proposal.

Wurtz said he sought a middle ground. “I agree that I don’t want [teachers] placing their beliefs in front of our kids,” said Wurtz. “But someone could put a small, little symbol on their desk to support some kids. If we can’t compromise on this, then that’s a sad state of affairs.”

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Pennridge board defends proposed speech policy against ire of parents, Bucks NAACP, others