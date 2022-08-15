ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

Private prison maintenance workers on strike over wages, safety concerns

By Jimmy Jenkins, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUXSD_0hIRzEv800

Maintenance workers at a private prison run by CoreCivic in Florence are on strike over wages and safety concerns.

Workers at the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex voted to unionize in March despite claims of CoreCivic attempting to thwart the effort.

Seventeen maintenance workers joined the UA Local 469 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union after a vote with the National Labor Relations Board, according to union organizer Chad Jessee.

Since that time, Jessee said the workers have been bargaining for higher wages, and called CoreCivic’s most recent offer “insulting.”

“CoreCivic proposed a 44 cent raise the first year, and 22 cent raises for each of the following two years,” Jessee said regarding negotiations over a new contract. “That’s less than a $1 raise! They haven’t had a raise in ten years and this is what they’re offered.”

The workers currently make just over $22 an hour.

Jessee said the low wages, combined with alleged unsafe working conditions made the offer unacceptable.

Around 20 CACF union members and supporters have been on a picket line outside the prison since Friday, said Jessee.

In response to the strike, CoreCivic spokesperson Ryan Gustin said the company was committed to providing jobs with competitive pay and benefits.

"During recent contract negotiations with the local plumbers and pipefitting union for our maintenance workers at our Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex (CAFCC), we provided a competitive, opening proposal that was not accepted, and no counter-proposal was provided by the union," Gustin said. "Instead, the union negotiators gave CAFCC notice that it intended to strike, beginning the morning of August 12."

'Modern day slavery': Lawmakers, advocates seek change after Republic prison labor investigation

Reached by phone on the picket line Monday, union member Dave Gossett said he and his colleagues are responsible for maintaining complex systems at the prison that are necessary to maintain safety and security. Gossett has worked for CoreCivic for two years.

“We work on the boilers, kitchen equipment, HVAC, the fire system, all the plumbing,” Gossett said. “When you don’t have working water or HVAC systems, when the toilets are plugged up, it can create a lot of issues with the prisoners. It can create a security issue.”

Gossett said they are asking CoreCivic to pay them the typical industry rate in Florence, which he said was closer to 30 to 35 dollars an hour.

In addition to a wage increase, the workers are asking CoreCivic to address safety issues at the prison. They claim a part of the fire system that pull smoke out of the buildings, the exhaust fans, haven't worked for a year. Gustin said fire suppression systems at CAFCC are fully operational and were last inspected in October 2021.

Jessee said CoreCivic responded to the strike by bringing in workers from out of state. Gustin would only say the company had "taken steps to ensure there are no interruptions in services as we continue to work through these negotiations, and we remain committed to delivering high-quality maintenance services at the facility."

Gossett said workers would stay on the picket line outside the main entrances to the prison until CoreCivic agreed to get back to the bargaining table. Other members of UA Local 469 pledged to support the prison workers “for the weeks to come” if necessary.

According to CoreCivic, CAFCC is designed to hold approximately 4,100 individuals and employs nearly 800 people. CoreCivic contracts with multiple government entities to detain people at the facility including the City of Coolidge, City of Mesa, Gila River, City of Apache Junction, Idaho Department of Corrections, Pascua Yaqui, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marshals Service.

According to an audit from 2021, CAFCC had an average daily population of 3,572, and the average length of stay at the facility was 108 days.

Have a news tip on Arizona prisons? Reach the reporter at jjenkins@arizonarepublic.com or at 812-243-5582. Follow him on Twitter @JimmyJenkins.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cadrene Heslop

Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month

Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?

The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Washington state fugitive shot by U.S. Marshals near Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace. The man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities. He also had a warrant for escape from the Washington State Department of Corrections.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Coolidge, AZ
City
Florence, AZ
Florence, AZ
Society
InMaricopa

Crumbl Cookie facing huge hiring mess at Arizona Store

One of Maricopa’s newest businesses is off to a rocky start after terminating about 20 employees before even opening. The dessert restaurant, between MOD Pizza and Jimmy John’s in Sonoran Creek Marketplace, hired about 70 employees for its opening July 29, according to store co-owner/operator Jacob Armstrong. However, about 20 of those employees were told after being onboarded that they would not be hired after all, leaving many without jobs.
MARICOPA, AZ
12 News

Wild Horse Pass cited by feds after employee death

PHOENIX — Federal investigators have determined that operators of the Rawhide Western Town theme park jeopardized the safety of its workers by not putting up signage near where a 30-year-old employee fatally crashed a scooter earlier this year. The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupations Safety and Health Administration announced...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment

Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Documentary Premiere: Finding Robert Fisher

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s one of the most infamous true crime cases in Arizona history. But only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now. On the morning of April 10th, 2001, residents in Scottsdale, Arizona, woke up to a home exploding into flames. The house belonged to the Fisher family, and investigators quickly learned there were three bodies inside, wife Mary Fisher, and the two young kids 12-year-old Brittney Fisher and 10-year-old Bobby Fisher. There was one family member missing- Robert Fisher.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prison#Prison Labor#Labor Relations#Ua#Pipefitters Union#Cacf
AZFamily

150 dogs found living in desert with homeless family outside Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s the kind of thing you might see in a developing country. A campground full of trash and debris, and dozens and dozens of dogs kept in cages and handmade kennels. The bizarre hoarding situation was discovered last week near the city of Surprise, off U.S. 60 and Happy Valley Road.
SURPRISE, AZ
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model X Driver Pull Gun On Skateboarder For No Reason

A disturbing incident involving a Tesla Model X owner brandishing a gun at a teenage skateboarder was caught on camera, leading police to seize the offender's handgun and open of an investigation. It happened on August 14 in the parking lot of a church in Gilbert, Arizona. The video shows...
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix police seize 711 guns, make over 500 arrests in crime crackdown operation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In just over a month, Phoenix police have seized hundreds of guns as part of a new crime crackdown initiative. Back in June, Phoenix police, Mayor Kate Gallego and others announced a new, focused enforcement to curb the rise of gun violence-related incidents across the Valley called “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown.” The operation officially began in early July with a goal to take guns away from criminals and others who can’t legally possess them.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
CHANDLER, AZ
KOLD-TV

WATCH: Man pulls gun on group of skateboarders in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities are investigating after a man pulled a handgun on a group of skateboarders earlier this week. The incident went viral early Thursday, Aug. 18, after social media influencer TizzyEnt posted a video. TizzyEnt has more than five million followers across Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.
GILBERT, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy