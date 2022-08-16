Lanhee Chen, candidate for State Controller, announced the endorsement of former California Senate Democratic Caucus Chair and Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero. “The Sacramento insiders have no interest in accountability for spending in our state,” said Romero. “Tens of billions of dollars in federal aid were sent to California’s public schools during the pandemic, but we have little to no sense of how that money was used. We need Lanhee Chen in the Controller’s office to bring accountability and transparency to our state’s finances and to finally truly follow the money to show us where the money flows. A go-along-to-get-along Controller is the last thing our state needs during this critical time. An outsider, independent voice like his is why I trust and endorse Lanhee.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO