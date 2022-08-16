Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
City of Cypress responds to demand to move to district-based elections
The City of Cypress sent out the letter below in response to a demand letter alleging that the City is in violation of the California Voting Rights Act:. The City of Cypress has been sued for an alleged violation of the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA). First and foremost, the City has received no evidence supporting such a claim and therefore we emphatically disagree that a violation exists. Despite this, attacks in the media and online have fueled misinformation in our community. It’s time to set the record straight.
Council Votes Down Resolution Calling on Lawmakers for Additional Election Security Practices
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Capo Unified Board Elections Draw Candidates Looking to Address Educational Policy, COVID Measures
Gloria Romero endorses Lanhee Chen for State Controller
Lanhee Chen, candidate for State Controller, announced the endorsement of former California Senate Democratic Caucus Chair and Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero. “The Sacramento insiders have no interest in accountability for spending in our state,” said Romero. “Tens of billions of dollars in federal aid were sent to California’s public schools during the pandemic, but we have little to no sense of how that money was used. We need Lanhee Chen in the Controller’s office to bring accountability and transparency to our state’s finances and to finally truly follow the money to show us where the money flows. A go-along-to-get-along Controller is the last thing our state needs during this critical time. An outsider, independent voice like his is why I trust and endorse Lanhee.”
Trustees Consider Resolution Calling for Local Control over COVID Guidelines, Push Final Vote to September
17 CDF Labor Law LLP Attorneys Honored, Named to 2023 ‘Best Lawyers’ Lists
IRVINE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — CDF Labor Law LLP (CDF) is pleased to announce nine lawyers have been included in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and eight lawyers were recognized in the 2023 Best Lawyers in America “Ones to Watch” for various employment-related practice areas from metropolitan areas throughout California.
Guest Editorial: Vote (somebody) for CalPERS Board
The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) is the nation’s largest public-employees pension fund. CalPERS is also the second largest purchaser of healthcare in the country. Only Medicare is larger. The fund manages nearly $500 billion in assets. It serves more than 2 million members and families. From...
Candidates running for a seat on the Cypress School District Board of Trustees
The following information is provided by the Orange County Registrar of Voters:. The incumbent for Trustee Area B, Bonnie Peat, is not running for re-election. She is instead running for a seat on the Cypress City Council. Jon Peat, Cypress City Council Member – candidate statement (pdf) Troy Tanaka,...
Letter to the Editor: We need transparent leaders who address our needs
I’m a devoted voter and someone who cares about California’s politics deeply. Malia Cohen’s refusal to debate fellow state Controller candidate Lanhee Chen tells you all you need to know about her. In the world’s oldest democracy, we value leaders who can stand up for their ideas,...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 21, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 21, 2022:. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to remain in the lower 80s for several days before rising back into the mid-upper 80s for the rest of the week.
Steel, U.S. Army Corps, local officials share update on Sand Replenishment Project
Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mayors of Orange County’s coastline cities, and local officials from the Orange County Board of Supervisors joined Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) to share an update on the Surfside-Sunset & Newport Beach Replenishment Project, and to highlight the funding secured earlier this year in a major piece of legislation. Championed by Rep. Steel, $15.5 million in funding for the much-needed project was approved by Congress and signed into law in March. Col. Julie A. Balten from the USACE provided an update on the project’s timing, sharing that the sand replenishment will begin in 2024.
Cal OES, California Military Department partner to create nation’s first firefighting strike team
Highlighting the state’s commitment to innovative solutions to tackle climate-induced natural disasters, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and the California Military Department announced the creation of the first all-hazards fire engine strike team – known as Team Blaze – operated by a state military department.
Newport Beach Resident Kirstie Acevedo Joins Sherman Foundation Board
Sherman Library & Gardens has announced the appointment of Kirstie Acevedo to the Sherman Foundation Board of Governors, as well as her appointment to Vice President of M.H. Sherman Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sherman Foundation. The Sherman Foundation, a Newport Beach investment firm, oversees the operation of Sherman Library & Gardens, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization located in Corona del Mar.
Diana Hill is running for re-election to the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board
I’ve been honored to serve LAUSD as a trustee since 2010. Randy and I raised our family here because of the schools. I know first-hand there is a direct correlation between the quality of our schools and home values. I strive to ensure students receive a world-class education in...
Rotary Club of Newport Beach Hosts “Source to Sea” Summit Sept. 10 & 11
On September 10 and 11, thousands of Rotary Club members in 10 western states will be participating virtually in the Source to Sea Summit, held at the Newport Beach Public Library Friends Room and hosted by the Rotary Club of Newport Beach. Source to Sea is part of the People...
City Council Meeting Agenda for August 23, 2022
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, August 23. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68235/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A discussion related to electric bicycles. Staff will discuss current regulations, enforcement, education and...
Ueberroth Family Foundation of Newport Beach Gives $15K Grant to Beyond Blindness
August is Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month, and Beyond Blindness – a local nonprofit dedicated to serving children with visual impairments and other disabilities and their families – has received a $15,000 grant from the Ueberroth Family Foundation, based in Newport Beach. The grant was awarded...
OCC set to implement student debt forgiveness, removing financial barrier to higher ed
Orange Coast College students will be eligible for outstanding debt forgiveness, according to an announcement by Coast Community College District Chancellor John Weispfenning on Aug. 3. More than $1.8 million in federal COVID-19 Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) allocations have been identified to pay off and forgive outstanding debt that OCC students accumulated from Spring 2020 through Spring 2022.
Speak Up Newport Awards Scholarships to Local High School Students
This summer, Speak Up Newport awarded four $5,500 scholarships to two Newport Harbor High School and two Corona del Mar High School students. Each year, thanks to donations at the Annual Mayor’s Dinner and donations through the year, Speak Up Newport is able to grant scholarships to deserving local students.
Nick Jonas to perform at City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural ‘Hope Gala’ honoring philanthropist Julia Argyros
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today that Grammy-nominated recording artist Nick Jonas will perform at the upcoming “Hope Gala” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural “Hope Gala” will bring together leaders and luminaries from the community to honor visionary philanthropist Julia A. Argyros, a longtime supporter of City of Hope.
