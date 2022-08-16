Read full article on original website
WATCH: Detroit pawn shop robbery suspect arrested hiding under porch, thanks to MSP chopper
Two people suspected of breaking into a pawn shop in Detroit late Saturday night are in custody, thanks to the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter.
2 teens struck by gunfire in drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side, police say
A pair of juveniles were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night after they were allegedly targeted by a shooter in a vehicle on the city’s east side, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Detroit police seek help identifying driver in drive-by shooting of 2-year-old, bystander
DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying the driver of a GMC Acadia who fired shots at a vehicle earlier this month, striking a 2-year-old inside of it and a bystander who was near it, in Southwest Detroit. At about 9 a.m. on Aug. 2, the driver of...
Witnesses describe chaotic scene at 2021 Broome Park shooting that left 2 dead, 4 others injured
FLINT, MI – Victims and witnesses from a shooting at Flint’s Broome Park in August 2021 recounted Friday the early-morning events that left two teens dead and four others injured. They described jumping to dodge bullets from a gunman they couldn’t see and recounted hearing screams as a...
nbc25news.com
Sheriff detectives searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township teen
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl who was last seen on August 18, 2022. Officials say Laken Elezabeth Lewis left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park just after 6:00 p.m....
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Victim Runs Into Royal Oak Township Hotel After Being Struck By Gunfire
(CBS DETROIT) – It was quite a scary scene for employees of a hotel in Royal Oak Township after the victim of a shooting ran into the facility early Friday morning. According to Michigan State Police, a man was shot in Detroit just after midnight. The victim then ran across the street and into the Baymont Inn hotel lobby in the 11000 block of 8 Mile Road. It’s unclear on the condition of the victim and suspect information has not been released. The investigation has been turned over to Detroit police. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies repeatedly punching 48-year-old woman during arrest
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac family is considering legal action against the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office after a rough arrest was caught on camera. The video shows officers repeatedly punching a 48-year-old woman in front of her home as officers tried to arrest her during what appeared to be a mental health crisis.
fox2detroit.com
Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
nbc25news.com
IMAGES: One man injured after vehicle crash during Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A crash in Royal Oak left a car damaged during the Woodward Dream Cruise. Mid-Michigan NOW viewer Alysia Boles sent in multiple pictures which appear to show a newer vehicle hitting the side of a Chevy Nova. The incident took place in royal Oak at 13...
WNEM
Sheriff: Caro man dies in two vehicle crash
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man and injured another. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Caseville Road and Stein Road in Windsor Township on August 19 around 7:32 p.m. Investigators said that a...
fox2detroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Park argument led 18-year-old to shooting 12-year-old girl, say police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot at a park on the city's east side late Tuesday night. The incident happened near a play scape at an east side Detroit park - and now – Detroit police are after the shooter they say is an 18-year-old who knew the victim.
Suspect Leads Officers On High Speed Chase Through Genesee County
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (CBS DETROIT) – A Flint man is jailed after he allegedly led police on a chase early Thursday morning with speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. According to Grand Blanc Police, an officer witnessed two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475. The officer attempted to stop the vehicles and that’s when one of the drivers in a Dodge Challenger fled, traveling at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. Air support was called in and a helicopter from Michigan State Police was able to locate the fleeing vehicle almost immediately. The vehicle continued through the streets of Flint before coming to a stop and officers were able to apprehend the suspect. He’s now lodged in the Genesee County Jail. The 23 year-old suspect is facing two counts of Felony Fleeing and Eluding. No injuries were reported. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged in Cadillac Square fatal shooting
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one man and the non-fatal shooting of two other men in the Cadillac Square shooting. Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, in connection with the fatal shooting of Demetrion Franklin, 19, and the non-fatal shootings of a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man all of Detroit.
Detroit Police Set Up ‘Traffic Safety Blitz’ In Response To Increase Of Crashes
(CBS DETROIT) – Several Detroit residents are fed up with the cars that they say are constantly racing through their neighborhoods. In response, the Detroit Police Department says they are cracking down on reckless driving in the city. The department says about 40 officers will be sent out to conduct traffic stops. They will not only be on main roads but also in the neighborhoods where children are more likely to be outside. “I get a lot of calls about speeders. So, yes, this is a direct response to that,” said Police Chief James White. “But this is also a quality of life. Living in these communities where people are running stop signs and kids are being hit is a problem.” White says he hopes police presence will slow drivers down and prevent drag racing. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 54-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 54-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Jimmie Jackson was last seen at 3:20 p.m. Friday (Aug. 12) in the16200 block of Kentucky Street in Detroit. Police said he was wearing a black T-shirt, navy Cargo shorts, and white ‘Air Force...
1 arrested after drag race became police chase at speeds up to 150 mph in Genesee County
A 23-year-old man was taken into police custody Wednesday evening after leading cops on a dangerous high speed chase through Flint, authorities said.
Caro man, 58, killed in crash at rural Huron County intersection
CARO, MI - A crash at a rural intersection left one man dead after another vehicle reportedly disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection. Officers from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7:32 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the intersection of Caseville and Stein roads in Winsor Township.
