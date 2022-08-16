ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after car veers into pond near Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond.   The crash happened on […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle crash left one dead and two others injured on Sunday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet. A 1998 Chevy truck traveling south on SC 45...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigating fatal collision in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an early-morning single-vehicle collision in Dorchester County has left one dead. The driver was heading north on Wallace Ackerman Drive, approximately 2 miles east of Summerville, when they went off the right side of the road and into a pond, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to boat fire in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a boat fire in Moncks Corner Saturday evening.  According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home just after 5:00 p.m. where a boat was on fire.  The boat was located on land at the owner’s home.   Officials say the […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews responding to reported fire at North Charleston apartment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a fire at a North Charleston apartment complex.  Officials with North Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to Abberly Crossing Apartments on Patriot Blvd at 1:00 p.m.   The department responded to reports of a fire at the apartment complex.  Limited details are available at this time. Count on […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to motorcycle crash on Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have closed one lane on Highway 17 following a motorcycle crash Saturday morning. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, a motorcycle crash happened in the parking lot of Old Richard’s around 10:15 a.m. Old Richard’s is located on Highway 17 near Long Point Road. AMFD says one person received minor […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coroner: SC Woman’s body found, now ex-boyfriend turns up dead

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend at the crux of the investigation was found dead hours later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As word spread of a missing person’s case that turned deadly close friends hope the victim is remembered for her bubbly and fun personality. Al Thompson and Billy Anderson met Megan Rich over two years ago and quickly became close friends. Both men described her as a little sister to them and said she did not deserve what has happened.
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following gunshots on Grimball Rd

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, deputies received a call around 2:00 am on August 20 about gunshots outside a bar on Grimball Road. An adult male was found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an early-morning shooting on James Island that left one person dead. Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive. On arrival, they discovered a man...
CHARLESTON, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

58-year-old dies after crash sends SUV into oncoming traffic, South Carolina cops say

A 58-year-old man was killed when a rear-end crash pushed an SUV into oncoming traffic in South Carolina, officials said. State troopers said the man was in an SUV that was traveling north when a Buick ran into the back of it on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The impact sent the SUV across the center line before it hit a third car head-on, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.
KINGSTREE, SC
sclawyersweekly.com

68-year-old motorcyclist settles crash claims for $1.2M

A 68-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured when he crashed his bike into an oncoming vehicle has settled his claims for $1.2 million. Mark Bringardner of Bringardner Injury Law Firm in Charleston said that the plaintiff, Croner Simmons Jr., was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 near Surfside Beach on Oct. 1, 2019, when defendant Jacques Legare attempted ...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Friend of missing woman weighs in on her disappearance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
CHARLESTON, SC

