1 dead after car veers into pond near Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond. The crash happened on […]
abcnews4.com
Driver dead after car enters pond in Dorchester County, SCHP says
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead after their car left the road and entered a pond Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, on Wallace Ackerman Drive- about two miles east of Summerville. The driver and sole...
live5news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle crash left one dead and two others injured on Sunday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet. A 1998 Chevy truck traveling south on SC 45...
live5news.com
Troopers investigating fatal collision in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an early-morning single-vehicle collision in Dorchester County has left one dead. The driver was heading north on Wallace Ackerman Drive, approximately 2 miles east of Summerville, when they went off the right side of the road and into a pond, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
Crews respond to boat fire in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a boat fire in Moncks Corner Saturday evening. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home just after 5:00 p.m. where a boat was on fire. The boat was located on land at the owner’s home. Officials say the […]
Crews responding to reported fire at North Charleston apartment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a fire at a North Charleston apartment complex. Officials with North Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to Abberly Crossing Apartments on Patriot Blvd at 1:00 p.m. The department responded to reports of a fire at the apartment complex. Limited details are available at this time. Count on […]
Crews respond to motorcycle crash on Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have closed one lane on Highway 17 following a motorcycle crash Saturday morning. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, a motorcycle crash happened in the parking lot of Old Richard’s around 10:15 a.m. Old Richard’s is located on Highway 17 near Long Point Road. AMFD says one person received minor […]
live5news.com
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near Lighthouse Point off James Island Friday morning is a Charleston woman that was last seen more than a week ago. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, was last seen on Aug. 12...
Charleston PD: Body of missing woman found in river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in Thursday I-26 crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash on I-26 Thursday morning was identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal releases the name of Joshua Hutto III (26), of St. George, who was the motorcyclist involved in the deadly accident. Hutton died at the scene from blunt force […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coroner: SC Woman’s body found, now ex-boyfriend turns up dead
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend at the crux of the investigation was found dead hours later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo...
live5news.com
‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As word spread of a missing person’s case that turned deadly close friends hope the victim is remembered for her bubbly and fun personality. Al Thompson and Billy Anderson met Megan Rich over two years ago and quickly became close friends. Both men described her as a little sister to them and said she did not deserve what has happened.
1 dead following gunshots on Grimball Rd
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, deputies received a call around 2:00 am on August 20 about gunshots outside a bar on Grimball Road. An adult male was found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead […]
live5news.com
Crashes at North Charleston intersection raise safety concerns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been over 430 car crashes at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road in the last three and a half years. So far this year, there have been 66, according to North Charleston Police. Monica Mumme, the President of the Civic League...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an early-morning shooting on James Island that left one person dead. Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive. On arrival, they discovered a man...
Police respond to ‘disturbance’ at North Charleston Chuck E Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a North Charleston Chuck E Cheese on Saturday evening for reports of a disturbance. Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said the disturbance took place “between numerous adults.” It is unknown if any arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.
Raleigh News & Observer
58-year-old dies after crash sends SUV into oncoming traffic, South Carolina cops say
A 58-year-old man was killed when a rear-end crash pushed an SUV into oncoming traffic in South Carolina, officials said. State troopers said the man was in an SUV that was traveling north when a Buick ran into the back of it on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The impact sent the SUV across the center line before it hit a third car head-on, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.
sclawyersweekly.com
68-year-old motorcyclist settles crash claims for $1.2M
A 68-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured when he crashed his bike into an oncoming vehicle has settled his claims for $1.2 million. Mark Bringardner of Bringardner Injury Law Firm in Charleston said that the plaintiff, Croner Simmons Jr., was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 near Surfside Beach on Oct. 1, 2019, when defendant Jacques Legare attempted ...
live5news.com
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
Friend of missing woman weighs in on her disappearance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
