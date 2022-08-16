Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcluradio.com
Barbara Matthews
Barbara Matthews, age 74, of Glasgow, died Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born on November 14, 1947, to the late Fred Shaw and the late Nancy (Sneed) Shaw. She was a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church and was married to the late Delbert Birge. She...
wcluradio.com
Beatrice Gravil Morris
Beatrice Gravil Morris, 82, of Brownsville passed away at 10:09 AM August 19, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and a member of Asphalt Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Lum Gravil and Mae Whobrey Gravil. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Bert Gravil, Trenton Gravil and Herbert Gravil and two sisters, Oleta Seaton Woodward and Olene Miles.
wcluradio.com
Martha Jane Smith
Martha Jane Smith, 86 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Born January 27, 1936 to the late Ervin and Martha Howell Hurt. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Vermon Smith in 2014. Three brothers, Arnold, Garold and Donald Hurt. A sister Jean Dubree.
Comments / 0