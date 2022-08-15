Kevin Durant shoots down report that he may retire if not traded

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

It has been quite an offseason for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. After Durant requested a trade earlier in the summer, the noise dissipated and the league sat in limbo, waiting for a conclusion to the matter.

No such conclusion has been reached. In fact, far from it. All has been quiet on the Durant trade front. And that has left many wondering what will happen if this charade carries into training camp, which begins in about 6 weeks.

Durant has not rescinded his request, at least not yet. So, what happens if Durant isn’t donning another uniform by the end of September?

Well, a story from Marc Stein on Monday suggested the possibility that Durant could retire if not traded. That’s how much he doesn’t want to play for the Nets anymore.

Hours later, Durant squashed the idea:

The idea seemed hard to believe, anyway. Durant may not want to be a Net anymore, but he’s not so put off by the franchise that he’d retire if it was that or play another game for Brooklyn.