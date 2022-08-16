First day of practice

Related
northwoodsleague.com
Growlers Are World Series Champions!!!
Kalamazoo, MI – The Kalamazoo Growlers have won the 2022 Northwoods League championship! For the first time in franchise history the Growlers are World Series champs. In a winner-take-all game against the Huskies in Duluth, Minnesota, the Growlers completed their historical season with a decisive 8-2 win. It was...
cbs3duluth.com
More heavy rain possible Thursday night and Friday
Heavy rain is possible again Thursday night to Friday night and there will also be a chance of flash flooding again, too. The last couple of lows from a long line of them finally has an end in sight. After Saturday morning rain, the sky should clear and set us up for a sunny and mild Sunday. Then, sunny conditions will last for a few more days.
FOX 21 Online
Proctor’s Hoghead Festival Car Show Kicks Off
PROCTOR, Minn. — A tradition that started decades ago in Proctor is still going strong. The Hoghead Festival car show kicked off on Wednesday featuring classic hot rods. The event is part of the festival in Proctor celebrating the city’s railroad history with a parade, softball and golf tournaments, fireworks, and more.
WDIO-TV in Duluth Captures Cool Time-Lapse Video of Morning Storm
It's been a wet and stormy week across the Northland and as everyone hopes our hot summer days aren't completely over, the storms do provide some incredible visuals. One such visual was captured by our media partners at WDIO-TV. As storms rolled into the Twin Ports near sunrise Thursday morning, their Tower Cam was there to catch it all.
Northland Strong: Heather and Lily
In December 2018, Dr. Heather Buchholz noticed something was wrong with her 18-month old daughter Lily. “We had noticed that she had just not really seemed to have much energy for several months and just things just weren’t like walking, wasn’t really picking up,” said Heather. “We were carrying her a lot, so it felt like something was off for some time, but we hadn’t really found a reason why.”
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth superintendent calls for special session as local schools face teacher shortage
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Across the country, schools are getting ready for class to start, but there aren’t enough teachers to fill vacancies in the classroom, leaving district leaders scrambling. Just a few weeks away from the start of the academic year, the Duluth School District is...
KEYC
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug....
cbs3duluth.com
A tragedy turned into a triumph: Two families unite after an unimaginable loss
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Over the past two decades, two families have been coming together for a sole purpose following an unimaginable tragedy. Between the power of community, education, and organ donation, a loss became a gain. On April 21, 1997, the Esko community was rocked when 12-year-old...
Relax On A Private Lake At This Unique VRBO Rental Just North Of Duluth
If you are looking for a quick quiet getaway not far from Duluth, this Vrbo rental might be just what you are looking for. A perfect private getaway any time of the year. Located just 30 minutes from Duluth near the Fredenburg area the loft-style apartment is perfect for two people. The property is on a small, private lake surrounded by woods and trails.
perfectduluthday.com
Northland Larder serving up cured meats on Duluth’s waterfront
New among Duluth’s food trucks and trailers this summer is Northland Larder. The “immobile mobile food trailer” is parked near the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center between the Vista Fleet and the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Minnesota Slip into Canal Park. It features a shaded dining area, synthetic turf and Loll furniture.
WDIO-TV
New additions to the Itasca County Fair
The Itasca County Fair is in full swing in Grand Rapids. In addition to the usual food, rides, and 4-H, there are some new things this year. On Friday, the Grand Rapids Farmer’s Market came out to be a part of the fun. Check out a Lego building contest...
cbs3duluth.com
Coleraine man dead following a single-vehicle crash
ITASCA CO., MN-- A 46-year-old Coleraine, Minnesota, man is dead following a single-vehicle crash. It happened on Tuesday night, just before 5:00 p.m., in the Talmoon area of MN Hwy 6. According to officials, a GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Hwy 6 when it crossed the center line, going...
Minnesota Man Killed After Crashing Vehicle Into Tree
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in northern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 46-year-old Arthur Rajala of Colerain was traveling south on Hwy. 6 north of Grand Rapids when he crossed into the oncoming lane shortly before 5 p.m. The report says Rajala’s vehicle then drove off the oncoming shoulder, entered the ditch and collided with a tree.
Inside The Abandoned Building In Lake Superior Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Duluth has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it the...
WDIO-TV
50 Year Anniversary of 1972 Duluth Flood
A severe thunderstorm hit Duluth the morning of august 20th, 1972 between 3 and 430am creating havoc throughout the entire city. Nearly 3″ of rain fell in a 24hr period making it the most received at the time. Many streets flooded and washed out; a mass of debris including...
thenorth1033.org
Community Connection: James Gittemeier and the Future of Duluth Streets
"How we transport ourselves may look different in fifty years." It's just one consideration that James Gittemeier, Senior Transportation Planner for the City of Duluth, has to think about. Not so long ago, transportation could be broken down into binary columns: motorized and non-motorized. Over recent years, those columns have...
CBD & THC Sparkling Water Hits The Market In Duluth At Bent Paddle Brewing
Bent Paddle Brewing Company has teamed up with regional hemp growers to bring CBD sparkling water to their taproom beginning today. The first run of non-alcoholic CBD sparkling water available is the Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava CBD+ beverage. The CBD+ Full Spectrum Sparkling Water features approximately 22mg of CBD +...
FOX 21 Online
Four Duluth Entities to Renovate a Long-Troubled Property
DULUTH, Minn. — Four Duluth entities are teaming up to renovate a long-troubled property, the Brownstone Apartment Building on East 4th Street. The vacant and blighted building has been a part of Duluth for the last 130 years. It caught the eye of local groups, who have a shared...
Man, 22, arrested after barricading himself in Duluth home
DULUTH, Minn. -- A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after authorities in Duluth say he was armed and barricaded himself inside a home.The Duluth Police Department said shortly before 9 p.m. that officers were engaged in a standoff on the 800 block of Cody Street, asking the public to stay away. Not long after, officers arrested the man without incident. It's yet unclear what prompted the situation. The incident remains under investigation.
