nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
FOXBusiness
Biden's oil, gas moratorium dealt potentially fatal blow by federal court
A federal district court blocked the Biden administration's moratorium on federal oil and gas leasing, a potentially fatal blow to the policy that has been tied up in a legal battle since early 2021. U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry Doughty issued a permanent injunction...
