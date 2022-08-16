ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journalism#The Sc Times#Azul Drive
KTLA

Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
CBS LA

Woman rescued after driving into waters of Newport Beach

A woman had to be rescued out of the water in Newport Beach after she drove down Via Genoa, through a playground at a nearby park and off the side of a dock.Fortunately for the driver, her injuries were not serious however Newport Beach PD was investigating this accident as a possible DUI. Several bystanders nearby helped rescue the woman from the vehicle, CBSLA has learned. Newport Beach PD originally responded to the scene at approximately 7:48 p.m. on Friday after receiving a report of unknown trouble near Via Genoa and Vido Lido Nord.When authorities arrived, they found the vehicle inside the water. There are not details on what kind of car the woman was driving. Witnesses told CBSLA what happened once they saw the woman drive into the water."I turned around and got a piece of the pipe from the railing and I just bashed both of the windows in. From there someone was able to open the trunk and once they were able to open the trunk they had her out," Jehu Jogwe.It's unclear what motivated the woman to drive into the playground in the first place.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
danapointtimes.com

$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
NBC News

Los Angeles street takeover by cars helped clear way for huge group to ransack store

The usually separate phenomena of a street takeover by cars and flash mob shoplifting merged in Los Angeles this week, prompting authorities to sound an alarm. A sideshow — the name given for when a group of cars takeover a street and block traffic to make room for circular burnouts known as donuts — allowed a mob of people to ransack a 7-Eleven early Monday, Los Angeles police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Over 200 street racers and reckless drivers were busted in Newport Beach this weekend

NEWPORT BEACH, CA — In continuing with efforts to address increasing instances of street racing and the number of vehicles with loud/modified vehicle exhaust, the Newport Beach Police Department’s Traffic Division hosted an enforcement operation this past weekend. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, a joint enforcement operation utilizing...
KTLA

LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt

Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Judge denies visitation for Irvine doctor accused of poising husband with Drano

Only a single nod of relief by Dr. Jack Chen after an Orange County Judge denied any visitations between his wife, Irvine dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu."I am not going to grant any communication between the respondent and the children," the judge said. Chen accused his wife of using Drano to poison him and during a hearing in family court on Thursday, the judge extended a restraining order against Yu, keeping the couple's two young children in his custody. Chen's attorney claims they have hours of video that shows her pouring the toxic substance into his cup. The attorney said it was...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
TORRANCE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy