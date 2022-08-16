Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
Fight at family party in Garden Grove leads to attempted murder: Police
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - A fight at a family party in Garden Grove led to the shooting of a family member, according to police. It happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. Offices responded to the home after someone called to report...
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
SUV slams into Huntington Beach home in crash caught on surveillance video
Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a Huntington Beach home, where two people and a dog were inside.
Video: Powerboat goes up in flames in Dana Point
Deputies with the Dana Point Harbor Patrol took swift action when a powerboat went up in flames on Thursday, and it was all caught on video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman drives car through Newport Beach playground and into ocean; DUI suspected
A woman was taken into custody by police Friday evening after she drove her vehicle off of a dock and into the ocean in Newport Beach. It happened around 7:50 p.m. near a park on Via Genoa Road in Newport Beach. Newport Beach police say a woman in her late 40s drove her vehicle through […]
Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD
A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
foxla.com
OC authorities investigate horrifying case of animal abuse; 2 ducks with beaks severed
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities in Orange County are investigating after two mallards were found with their bills severed on two different occasions. The two ducks were found at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley and brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center for treatment. The ducks, one male and one female, were found on July 31st and August 13th.
Woman rescued after driving into waters of Newport Beach
A woman had to be rescued out of the water in Newport Beach after she drove down Via Genoa, through a playground at a nearby park and off the side of a dock.Fortunately for the driver, her injuries were not serious however Newport Beach PD was investigating this accident as a possible DUI. Several bystanders nearby helped rescue the woman from the vehicle, CBSLA has learned. Newport Beach PD originally responded to the scene at approximately 7:48 p.m. on Friday after receiving a report of unknown trouble near Via Genoa and Vido Lido Nord.When authorities arrived, they found the vehicle inside the water. There are not details on what kind of car the woman was driving. Witnesses told CBSLA what happened once they saw the woman drive into the water."I turned around and got a piece of the pipe from the railing and I just bashed both of the windows in. From there someone was able to open the trunk and once they were able to open the trunk they had her out," Jehu Jogwe.It's unclear what motivated the woman to drive into the playground in the first place.
danapointtimes.com
$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
Los Angeles street takeover by cars helped clear way for huge group to ransack store
The usually separate phenomena of a street takeover by cars and flash mob shoplifting merged in Los Angeles this week, prompting authorities to sound an alarm. A sideshow — the name given for when a group of cars takeover a street and block traffic to make room for circular burnouts known as donuts — allowed a mob of people to ransack a 7-Eleven early Monday, Los Angeles police said.
FireRescue1
CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
newsantaana.com
Over 200 street racers and reckless drivers were busted in Newport Beach this weekend
NEWPORT BEACH, CA — In continuing with efforts to address increasing instances of street racing and the number of vehicles with loud/modified vehicle exhaust, the Newport Beach Police Department’s Traffic Division hosted an enforcement operation this past weekend. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, a joint enforcement operation utilizing...
Nearly 40% Of LASD Jail Buses Are Out Of Service, And Some Incarcerated People Are Missing Court Dates
The transportation shortage has wreaked havoc on courtroom schedules.
LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt
Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
Judge denies visitation for Irvine doctor accused of poising husband with Drano
Only a single nod of relief by Dr. Jack Chen after an Orange County Judge denied any visitations between his wife, Irvine dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu."I am not going to grant any communication between the respondent and the children," the judge said. Chen accused his wife of using Drano to poison him and during a hearing in family court on Thursday, the judge extended a restraining order against Yu, keeping the couple's two young children in his custody. Chen's attorney claims they have hours of video that shows her pouring the toxic substance into his cup. The attorney said it was...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
54 guns, 2,200 rounds of ammunition seized from home of 2 Riverside County senior citizens
California's attorney general announced the seizer of 54 guns and 2,200 rounds of ammunition from the home of two seniors in Menifee.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is looking for two suspects who stole golf carts from Santa Ana College
On 07/29/2022 and 07/30/2022, the wanted suspects stole two golf carts from the Santa Ana College property at Centennial Park. Suspect #1 was walking the Doberman dog during both incidents. Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the wanted suspects is asked to contact Detective B. Romero at...
Man Already in Custody Suspected of Killing Hemet Woman, Dumping Body at Vista Park & Ride
A Hemet man suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman whose remains were later found stuffed in a vehicle was booked into a Riverside County jail Wednesday following his detention at a San Diego County facility. Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of...
Comments / 0