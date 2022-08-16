ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Fairmont, West Virginia, hosts Tomato Festival, Palatine Park Legends Series

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont at Palatine Park offered a host of activities for Marion County residents Saturday, with a Hometown Market, Tomato Festival and the Palatine Parks Legends Series rocking Fairmont throughout the day. The day began with Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Market, which was...
Three GFWC Clarksburg members attend summer conference

Three members of the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs of Clarksburg attended the GFWC West Virginia Summer Conference in Canaan Valley Aug. 5-7. Parlimentarian Lyda Lister, Willa Jean Green and Sheree Lister Rosevear, represented Clarksburg at the event.
Harrison County's financial woes

What’s that noise? The sky is falling, and it is raining debt on the taxpayers of Harrison County! Who and what caused it — Commissioners Hinkle and Watson and their insistence on building the Courthouse Annex. Watson was defeated because of it. Hinkle is standing for election in...
Barbour County Fair's return has the community abuzz

BELINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The return of the county fair after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 is a "big deal" for Barbour County, bringing back a sense of excitement and a symbol of the community. "Because we're in a rural area, we don't have a lot of...
Divorces

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following divorces finalized in July in Harrison County Circuit Court were reported to WV News from the Office of Circuit Clerk Albert Marano. — Brooke Eden Wickenhofer from Lucas Alan Small-Johnston.
Birth announcements

JENKINS — A son, Theo Rex Jenkins, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, was born Aug. 9, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to LaDonna Adams and John Jenkins of Flemington. Maternal grandparents are Sheri Bartlett and Robert Bartlett of Flemington. Paternal grandparents are Donald Jenkins and Deloris Jenkins of Flemington. Great-grandparents are Sarah Watkins and Roy Watkins of Flemington, and Eleanor Jenkins and Bernard Jenkins of Flemington.
Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Eric B. Hudkins to Country Club SA LLC, parcels in Coal and Simpson districts, $1.65 million.
Local Woman’s Club member receives GFWC Jennie Award

GFWC Woman’s Club of Fairmont member Mary Jo Thomas was recently recognized by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs with its Jennie Award. She was president of the Marion County Board of Education and is involved in the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Fairmont State University Alumni Association, East Fairmont High School Foundation, Fairmont Federal Credit Union Advisory Board, Rhododendron Girls State, and more.
WVU women break scoreless stretch, roll past Saint Joseph's

After a stretch of 127 minutes to start the season in which it had several good scoring chances but failed to put the ball in the net, West Virginia's women's soccer team broke out in a big way against visiting Saint Joseph's on Sunday, scoring five times in a 5-1 win over the visiting Hawks.
Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Daniel Richard Haines, 45, Nutter Fort, and Melissa Dawn Burgett, 31, Nutter Fort.
The start of something good

Well, by the end of the upcoming week, most students will be back in class and fall sports will be underway. But as Staff Writer Josiah Cork’s front-page story on Robert C. Byrd’s JROTC program reminds us, there is much more to school extracurricular activities than sports.
IMG_9285.jpg

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The only hat trick in Grafton junior midfielder Landen Hulley’s c…
