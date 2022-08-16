Read full article on original website
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
KHOU
Viewer video of fire burning at apartment complex in Webster
Viewer Gerald Steward captured this video of the fire burning Saturday on Bay Area Boulevard. Two people were taken to the hospital.
Harris County Fire Marshal's Office investigating cause of Friendswood area apartment fire
WEBSTER, Texas — Firefighters on Saturday battled an apartment fire in the Friendswood area, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. At 4:19 p.m., HCFMO tweeted that investigators were helping fight an apartment fire on West Bay Area Boulevard between the Gulf Freeway and FM 528. Officials said...
52 Clear Creek ISD students among victims displaced after apartment fire in Webster
While it's unclear what sparked the fire, the Red Cross will be assisting the victims and Clear Creek ISD said "CCISD Cares" has been activated to also help students.
High-water locations on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — Storms can cause some Houston-area roads to flood. This page will be updated when there are high-water spots along your route.
Some roads impassable due to high water
Keep an eye on high-water locations reported on area roads and other trouble spots for drivers.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 IS NOW CLOSED -BACKUP TO GLADSDELL
TXDOT HAS CLOSED SOUTHBOUND LANES UNTIL 5AM MONDAY-AT CRIGHTON/RIVER PLANTATION. TXDOT HAS JUST BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CONTRACTOR THAT ALL THE MATERIAL NEEDED HAS NOT ARRIVED THERE WILL BE A ONE-WEEK DELAY FROM THE ORIGINAL TUESDAY AUGUST 16, 2022. TUESDAY NIGHT , AUGUST 23 AND 24TH FROM 9 PM UNTIL...
Click2Houston.com
Strong winds, hail and rain tore through Pearland neighborhood, damaging fences and homes
PEARLAND – Strong winds caused thousands of dollars of damage to a Pearland home and fence and destroyed a neighbor’s shed, which was found in pieces spread throughout the neighborhood. “It just started getting worse. I mean you could hear the wind, you could hear it. I mean...
KHOU
2 men injured following drive-by in east Houston, police say
A woman and a child were inside the home at the time as well. Thankfully, they were not injured.
CCISD helping families impacted by Thursday night apartment fire
HOUSTON — Clear Creek ISD is helping out six families of ten children who were displaced in a Thursday night apartment fire. Through community donations, the district says CCISD Cares, a charity organization that helps CCISD families during times of crisis, will distribute a total of $8,000 to the families, which will receive $1,300 each.
Click2Houston.com
After nearly a year of flooding issues, Baytown woman says ceiling caved in at apartment complex and almost fell on her head
BAYTOWN – Vanessa Sylvester said she’s been dealing with flooding issues for nearly a year, but after having to dodge a soggy ceiling that almost fell on her head last week, she said she can’t take it anymore. “I’m on the phone with my mom in the...
Houston firefighter seriously injured after head-on crash near New Caney
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Houston firefighter was seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning near New Caney. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena confirmed one of his firefighters was involved in the crash as the firefighter was on his way to work. The head-on crash happened on FM 1485...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Road construction this weekend puts the ‘GRRR’ in ‘gridlock’
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Road crews are pulling a double whammy this weekend for travelers, commuters, and visitors. Anyone who survived last weekend’s brake-light bonanza north of The Woodlands on Interstate 45 southbound are about to be treated to a second weekend of standstill traffic. Not to be outdone, one of the alternate routes, FM 249 – aka ‘The Tomball Parkway’ – will also be shutting down.
KHOU
290 reopens hours after crash shut down all outbound lanes near Beltway 8
HOUSTON — All outbound lanes of 290 near Beltway 8 have reopened, according to Houston TranStar. A two-vehicle crash had shut down the westbound lanes around 9:45 a.m. and police said it might be related to slick roads. Life Flight was called to the scene and one person was...
fox26houston.com
Severe storms cause havoc across Houston; 18-wheeler topples off freeway after hydroplaning
HOUSTON - Storms that rolled through the Houston area caused havoc on Thursday afternoon. Pasadena police are now investigating after an 18-wheeler fell from an overpass Thursday. Also, crews with the Houston Fire Department spent hours battling a large fire that destroyed one building. "It looked like a movie. I...
fox26houston.com
Longtime residents at Houston apartment complex feel new ownership is trying to push them out
WEBSTER, Texas - Longtime residents at one Houston apartment complex spoke with FOX 26 exclusively, saying new ownership is trying to push them out. "It seems like she’s trying to kick us out, and not explain anything to us," says Vikkie Kiddy, resident of the Pine Arbor Apartments for 25 years.
Heavy winds blow semi truck off Houston overpass as severe weather rocks region
Strong storms that caused widespread power outages across Greater Houston on Thursday are expected to continue through this weekend.
Owner of 'Cafe Window' restaurant shot in parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says
Police said the owner of "Cafe Window" near Harwin was reportedly found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the hip.
HPD: Gunman on the run after 2 men injured in east Houston drive-by shooting
HOUSTON — Two men were injured following a drive-by shooting in east Houston, according to police. The shooting happened around midnight on Hoffman Street near the East Freeway. Police said the two men were inside the home when at least one gunman opened fire. A woman and child were...
Neighbor's camera catches moment a Houston mother's son was severely injured in a crash
HOUSTON — Houston mother Tracie Martinez says video from a neighbor’s camera shows the moment her son Edwin Favela was hit on his motorcycle by speeding cars. "Two cars were racing and they hit my son," she said. Now, she says he's in very serious condition at the...
Click2Houston.com
‘It was over $300 more than our electric bill’: Conroe families see water bills double -- even triple
CONROE, Texas – You can usually predict how much you’ll pay for your water bill each month. But for some residents in Conroe, they got quite the surprise on their most recent bill. “Our mouths fell open and hit the floor,” said Linda Gill of Conroe. Linda...
KHOU
