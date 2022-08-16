ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
River Oaks, TX
Texas Government
Houston, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

I-45 IS NOW CLOSED -BACKUP TO GLADSDELL

TXDOT HAS CLOSED SOUTHBOUND LANES UNTIL 5AM MONDAY-AT CRIGHTON/RIVER PLANTATION. TXDOT HAS JUST BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CONTRACTOR THAT ALL THE MATERIAL NEEDED HAS NOT ARRIVED THERE WILL BE A ONE-WEEK DELAY FROM THE ORIGINAL TUESDAY AUGUST 16, 2022. TUESDAY NIGHT , AUGUST 23 AND 24TH FROM 9 PM UNTIL...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

CCISD helping families impacted by Thursday night apartment fire

HOUSTON — Clear Creek ISD is helping out six families of ten children who were displaced in a Thursday night apartment fire. Through community donations, the district says CCISD Cares, a charity organization that helps CCISD families during times of crisis, will distribute a total of $8,000 to the families, which will receive $1,300 each.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Road construction this weekend puts the ‘GRRR’ in ‘gridlock’

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Road crews are pulling a double whammy this weekend for travelers, commuters, and visitors. Anyone who survived last weekend’s brake-light bonanza north of The Woodlands on Interstate 45 southbound are about to be treated to a second weekend of standstill traffic. Not to be outdone, one of the alternate routes, FM 249 – aka ‘The Tomball Parkway’ – will also be shutting down.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
