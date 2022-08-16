ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinder, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in LC

Louisiana State Police are investigating a Friday morning officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles, authorities said. Trooper Derek Senegal said the city police department asked the organization to investigate the incident involving their officers. Senegal said just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responding to “suspicious circumstances” at 415 Hodges Street...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Orange Leader

Area man, 19, arrested for attempted murder following Louisiana night club shooting

VINTON, Louisiana — A 19-year-old Nederland man is charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on Louisiana 109 South in Vinton.
VINTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Welsh, LA
City
Kinder, LA
Kinder, LA
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life After Being Found to Be Habitual Offender Convicted of Multiple Separate Robberies and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life After Being Found to Be Habitual Offender Convicted of Multiple Separate Robberies and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced on August 19, 2022, that Judge David Ritchie found Kendrick N. Shepherd, 35, of Sulphur, Louisiana, to be a fourth or subsequent habitual offender. Because of Shepherd’s violent criminal background, Judge David Ritchie sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Shepherd was found guilty of Armed Robbery earlier in 2022.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur man faces vehicular homicide charge

A Sulphur man has been charged with DWI and vehicular homicide after a Lake Charles man hit by a truck early Saturday morning died. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian being hit near the intersection of Etienne Daigle Road and Raleigh Reed Road in Sulphur.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was shot by Lake Charles police after firing a weapon Friday morning, authorities said. Sheri Carlson, 45, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower torso, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Private Party#Violent Crime
kalb.com

Probation warrant leads to arrest for drug possession in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man, who was wanted by the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole for a probation violation, has been accused of possessing illegal drugs. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keon Devont’e Gaines, 26, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Texas teenager charged in Vinton nightclub shooting

A 19-year-old Nederland, Texas, man has been charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Friday morning and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on La. 109 South.
VINTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Fugitives in murder cases sought

St. Landry Crime Stopper is seeking information and offering up $2,500 for it on two suspects in murder cases Ricky Dejaylon Washington, 18-year-old black male who is 5 foot 7 and weighs 156 lbs., has active arrest warrant for attempted second-degree murder. His last known address is the 500 block of West South Street in Opelousas. Tevin Tevonte Jenkins is a 29-year-old black male who is 5…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
kalb.com

RADE operation results in drugs, firearms siezed

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Pineville man has been arrested on multiple charges during a traffic stop on Hwy 1 in Alexandria. On August 17, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers, with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Suppression...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m. Detectives spoke with them and a third suspect, Michael LeDoux,...
CAMERON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy