brproud.com
Student in Louisiana arrested after search outside high school allegedly uncovers loaded gun and marijuana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old student was arrested after a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer got a whiff of marijuana. CPSO says that smell was “coming from a group of students” outside LaGrange High School on Wednesday, August 17. A search was...
Lafayette Police investigates shots fired at a gas station
Police officials received a call around midnight regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of West Pinhook Rd.
Lake Charles American Press
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in LC
Louisiana State Police are investigating a Friday morning officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles, authorities said. Trooper Derek Senegal said the city police department asked the organization to investigate the incident involving their officers. Senegal said just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responding to “suspicious circumstances” at 415 Hodges Street...
Orange Leader
Area man, 19, arrested for attempted murder following Louisiana night club shooting
VINTON, Louisiana — A 19-year-old Nederland man is charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on Louisiana 109 South in Vinton.
One injured at Acadiana Mall shooting
Lafayette Police Department Officers are on the scene of a shooting at The Acadiana Mall.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life After Being Found to Be Habitual Offender Convicted of Multiple Separate Robberies and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life After Being Found to Be Habitual Offender Convicted of Multiple Separate Robberies and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced on August 19, 2022, that Judge David Ritchie found Kendrick N. Shepherd, 35, of Sulphur, Louisiana, to be a fourth or subsequent habitual offender. Because of Shepherd’s violent criminal background, Judge David Ritchie sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Shepherd was found guilty of Armed Robbery earlier in 2022.
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur man faces vehicular homicide charge
A Sulphur man has been charged with DWI and vehicular homicide after a Lake Charles man hit by a truck early Saturday morning died. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian being hit near the intersection of Etienne Daigle Road and Raleigh Reed Road in Sulphur.
KPLC TV
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was shot by Lake Charles police after firing a weapon Friday morning, authorities said. Sheri Carlson, 45, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower torso, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
kalb.com
Probation warrant leads to arrest for drug possession in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man, who was wanted by the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole for a probation violation, has been accused of possessing illegal drugs. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keon Devont’e Gaines, 26, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to...
22-year-old of Ville Platte killed in two-vehicle crash
A 22-year-old was killed in a crash in Evangeline Parish early Saturday morning.
Lake Charles American Press
Texas teenager charged in Vinton nightclub shooting
A 19-year-old Nederland, Texas, man has been charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Friday morning and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on La. 109 South.
UPDATE: Man arrested after shooting on North University [VIDEO]
One victim is in the hospital after an altercation on Friday turned into a shooting.
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Fugitives in murder cases sought
St. Landry Crime Stopper is seeking information and offering up $2,500 for it on two suspects in murder cases Ricky Dejaylon Washington, 18-year-old black male who is 5 foot 7 and weighs 156 lbs., has active arrest warrant for attempted second-degree murder. His last known address is the 500 block of West South Street in Opelousas. Tevin Tevonte Jenkins is a 29-year-old black male who is 5…
Lafayette Police: Female Sent to Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An overnight shooting sends a female to the hospital and Lafayette Police are working a lead to catch the alleged shooter.
Police search for suspect in early morning Lafayette shooting
One person is injured after an early morning shooting in Lafayette.
Two arrested in St. Landry Parish for exploitation of the infirmed
Two people have been arrested after allegedly charging a total of $30,000 on the victim's credit card.
Lafayette man accused of kidnapping child he knows
Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges of Aggravated Flight, Child Desertion, Simple Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse Battery.
kalb.com
RADE operation results in drugs, firearms siezed
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Pineville man has been arrested on multiple charges during a traffic stop on Hwy 1 in Alexandria. On August 17, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers, with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Suppression...
KPLC TV
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m. Detectives spoke with them and a third suspect, Michael LeDoux,...
