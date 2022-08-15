ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Capri Sun drink recalled because of cleaning solution issue found after consumer complaints

Kraft Heinz is announcing a recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. “The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” according to the recall on the company website. “Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.”
RETAIL
WebMD

Protein, Non-Dairy Drinks Recalled Over Contamination Risk

Aug. 1, 2022 – A recall of protein supplement drinks announced earlier this month was expanded on Aug. 10 to include a number of popular organic, non-dairy beverages. Lyons Magnus announced the original voluntary recall on July 28 of various protein and beverage products over worries they may be contaminated with germs like Cronobacter sakazakii. The announcement identified 53 affected products, ranging from Oatly Oat Milk to Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juice#The Recall#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Nbc
102.5 The Bone

Recall alert: Kraft Heinz recalls nearly 6K cases of select Capri Sun juice drinks

CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling roughly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages, citing potential contamination concerns. Per the recall notice, issued Friday, a diluted cleaning solution used on food-processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced” into one of the Chicago-based food conglomerate’s production lines.
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Recalled

Consumers are once again being advised not to eat a certain brand of ice cream. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a notice posted to its website that H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream has been recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen. The ice cream may contain wheat, meaning it poses a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
iheart.com

Capri Sun Recalls Issues Recall - Pouches May Contain Cleaning Chemicals

Kraft Heinz is announcing a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories. Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Trader Joe's Cookies Recalled

Consumers are being advised against eating a popular treat sold at Trader Joe's. The grocery store chain on July 20 alerted customers to a voluntary recall of Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles, a popular cookie sold nationwide, due to possible foreign material contaminating the products. It was determined the cookies may contain hard plastic pieces, meaning they pose a health hazard to consumers.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

More than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun recalled over possible cleaning solution contamination

More than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun have been recalled by manufacturer Kraft Heinz because of a possible cleaning solution contamination. The company said on Friday that it was recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry. The recall comes after a diluted cleaning solution was unintentionally added to a production line in one of the company’s factories, WXIN reported. The cleaning solution is meant to be applied to food processing equipment. Kraft Heinz became aware of the issue after multiple people complained about the taste of the drink. The company is working with retailers and distributors of...
FOOD SAFETY
SheKnows

Parents, Check Your Fridge! Over 5,000 Cases of Capri Sun Have Been Recalled

Before packing any more school lunches this week, check your pantry for Capri Sun juice pouches, as some have recently been recalled. Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages on Aug. 12 due to the possibility of contamination. Here’s everything you need to know. Why Was the Recall Issued? The Capri Sun recall was issued after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on the food processing equipment, was “inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” per a statement by the company. “The issue was discovered after we...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy